June 16th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Springer with a hit and Pearson wasn’t horrible

The system went 2 and 3.

Buffalo- Nate Pearson looked ordinary. His fastball was good but he had some trouble locating his offspeed and curve which made things interesting. That’s a little harsh considering he only allowed 2 runs on 2 hits but ML hitters would tee off on him. The offense was limited to two hits, one from George Springer.

In the hit column… #BlueJays George Springer ropes a single through the infield shift! 💪 #Bisons pic.twitter.com/P5Ck0Vid0x — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) June 17, 2021

New Hampshire- GM1- The Yard Goats scored 6 runs off 11 hits. Simeon Woods Richardson only threw one inning, striking out the side but didn’t come out for the 2nd inning. Tory Miller allowed 6 runs on 10 hits. Otto Lopez, Vinny Capra, and Jordan Groshans each had 2 hits.

Gm2- The Yard Goats jumped on Curtis Taylor for 4 runs in the 1st inning but the Fisher Cats charged back taking a 7-4 lead after 4 innings. Unfortunately, Hartford got to Brody Rodning for 3 runs in the 6th to tie it. Otto Lopez, Samad Taylor, Jordan Groshans, and Nick Podkul each had multi-hit games. Samad Taylor had his 2nd multi-HR game as he drove in 4 runs. It wasn’t all bad on the mound, Kyle Johnston and Jon Harris combined to throw 5.2 scoreless innings in relief.

Vancouver- CJ Van Eyk pitched well for the win. Along with Brandon Eisert and Parker Caracci, Vancouver struck out 13 AquaSox batters. The C’s scored 4 runs on 9 hits with Sebastian Espino and Ryan Gold each collecting 2 hits. Vancouver stole 4 bases and hit 4 extra-base hits.

Dunedin- The D- Jays scored 5 runs in the 7th inning for the win. They were outhit 9 to 6 but went 3-for-6 with RISP and got a pair of home runs from Zac Cook (homering for the 2nd straight game) and MacKenzie Mueller. Alex Nolan allowed one run over 5 innings for the W.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (18-18)

The Bisons were shutout 2 to 0

HR- none

Starter- Nate Pearson 6.0IP, 2H, 2R, 2BB, 3K, and 1HRA on 85 pitches

L- Pearson (1-3, 4.74ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (14-22)

GM1- Fisher Cats fall 6 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Simeon Woods Richardson 1.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 3K on 16 pitches.

L-Miller (1-2, 7.20ERA)

GM2- NH fall 8 to 7

HR- Samad Taylor (10, 11)

Starter Curtis Taylor 2.0IP, 3H, 4R, 1BB, 2K, and 1HRA on 31 pitches

L- Andrew McInvale (1-2, 2.16ERA)

BSV- Brody Rodning (4)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (22-16)

The C’s won 4 to 3

HR- none

Starter- C.J. Van Eyk 5.0IP, 3H, 1R, 2BB, 7K on 77 pitches

W- Van Eyk (2-1, 4.45ERA)

H- Eisert (2)

SV- Caracci (5)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (15-22)

The Blue Jays won 6 to 3

HR- Zac Cook (3) and Mueller (2)

Starter- Nathanael Perez 2.0IP, 2H, 2R, 0BB, 3K, and 1HRA on 41 pitches

W- Nolan (2-0, 4.09ERA)

H- Elixon Caballero (1)

SV Roither Hernandez (2)

Top Performers:

Buffalo Pearson (see above), Hobie Harris/Kirby Snead (2IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 2K)

NH GM1 Fitz Stadler (2IP, 1H, 0R, 2K), Otto Lopez (2-for-5, R, 2B, K), Vinny Capra (2-for-4, K)

NH GM2- Johnston (3IP, 2H, 0R, 2BB, 3K), Harris (2.2IP, 0H, 0R, 3BB, 2K), Taylor (2-for-4, 2R, 4RBI, 2HR, BB), Lopez (3-for-5, 2R, 2B, K), Nick Podkul (2-for-4, R, RBI)

C’s VAn Eyk (see above), Espino (2-for-4, 2R, K, 2B), and Ryan Gold (2-for-4, 2B, R, RBI, 2K), DJ Neal (1-for-2, RBI, BB, 2SB)

D-Jays Nolan (5IP, 6H, 1R, 2BB, 3K), Mueller (1-for-4, R, HR, 3RBI, K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Kirby Snead and Hobie Harris.

I was going to go with Samad Taylor but he’s had a few Spotlights already this month so I decided to take a look at how a pair of relievers who pitched last night for the Herd has performed in 2021.

The 26-yr-old lefty out of Alachua, FL. Kirby Snead is in his 2nd season as a member of the Blue Jays Triple-A affiliate. Kirby doesn’t have overpowering stuff, relying on movement, location, and deception to get batters out. Which is exactly what he’s been doing this season.

Last night, Snead closed out the game, throwing 11 of his 17 pitches for strikes. He didn’t allow a hit or walk, striking out a pair. He has made 6 appearances in June, allowing one run over 7 innings for a 1.29ERA. He has made 15 appearances (1 start) in 2021. Kirby Snead owns a 1-0 record with a 1.04ERA and 0.75WHIP while striking out 25 batters and walking 4 in 17.1IP.

Hobie Harris was claimed off waivers in 2019. He is a 6-foot-3 righty out of McKinney, TX. Hobie owns a 1.59ERA in 5 appearances in June, striking out 8 batters in 5.2IP.

Hobie Harris pitched one inning in last night’s game, allowing one hit with no walks or strikeouts. In 13 appearances this season, Harris has one hold and 3sv along with a L. He owns a 1.93ERA and 1.07WHIP along with 20K and 6BB.

With all of the injury issues the Blue Jays have faced, these are two RP that should be given a look at filling the void.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin played CF and batted 2nd for the Fisher Cats. He grounded out and struck out in his first two at-bats. In the 5th inning, Martin singled on a 2-0 pitch. Martin scored on a Gabriel Moreno ground ball force out. Austin lined out and flew out in his final two at-bats.

In game 2, Martin was back in CF and batting 2nd. He went 0-for-5 to drop his batting average to .261 with 22 runs scored, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 2HR, 2 SB, 10 RBI, and .768OPS. The 5th inning single in game 1 extended his on-base streak to 17 games but it ended in game 2.

Jordan Groshans played SS and batted 5th. Jordan singled to lead off the 2nd inning but the side would be retired on strikes. He struck out and was forced in the 4th and 5th. Groshans double (5) in the 7th inning, scoring Otto Lopez and Gabriel Moreno, 6-4 Yard Goats.

In game 2, Jordan was given the night off from the field but batted cleanup. He doubled in Otto Lopez, jumping on the first pitch and sending it into LF. He singled in the 3rd and was forced out at 2nd on a LJ Talley ground ball. Groshans finished 2-for-3 with a BB.

Jordan owns a .271BA with a .742OPS, 6 doubles, 2HR, and 13RBI. This was Groshans’s fifth multi-hit game in the last 10GP.

