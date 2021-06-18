June 17th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Springer doubles. Hatch 3 scoreless innings. Moreno Grand Slam

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The system went 2 and 1 .

Buffalo- The Herd scored single runs in the 1st, 4th, 5th, 6th, and 9th innings. George Spring picked up a double in his rehab. Buffalo had their chances in this one with 9 hits but went 1-for-8 with RISP. Thomas Hatch looked good in his 3.1IP rehab start. Nick Allgeyer also looked good as the bulk guy, allowing one run on 4 hits.

That swing and that speed from George Springer makes it 3-1 #Bisons! pic.twitter.com/zTWe5RM4MP — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) June 17, 2021

New Hampshire- Hartford scored 4 runs in the 5th and 6th innings to put the game out of reach. The Fisher Cats made a good attempt at a comeback with a 6-run 7th but it was too little too late. Johnny Barbato was lit up for 9 runs. Gabriel Moreno continues to push for a promotion with a pair of hits and a grand slam. Brock Lundquist drove in a pair. Vinny Capra and Demi Orimoloye each had two hits.

Hartford hangs on to win, 10-6…but we out-grandslammed them, 1-0. https://t.co/EpOmKm8edh — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) June 18, 2021

Vancouver- A 6-run 1st inning included a Rafael Lantigua 2-run homer was all the C’s would need to the W. They added 2 more runs in the 2nd and an insurance run in the 6th, scoring 9 runs on 8 hits. Tanner Kirwer continues to do it all with his 6th HR and his 24th stolen base. He is another guy who deserves a promotion. Adam Kloffenstein struggled through 4 but Adrian Hernandez continues to excel since his promotion extending his scoreless streak to 10 innings over 3 appearances.

Dunedin- Postponed. Doubleheader today.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (19-18)

The Bisons won 5 to 2

HR- Christian Colon (6) and Nash Knight (3)

Come for the Christian Colon solo HR to make it 1-0 #Bisons in the 1st, and stay for the bonus moves from Jacob Waguespack. pic.twitter.com/9Swtc39g4x — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) June 17, 2021

A little insurance thanks to Nash Knight! pic.twitter.com/46VijA92ir — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) June 17, 2021

Starter- Thomas Hatch 3.1IP, 4H, 1R, 0BB, 1K, and 1HRA on 66 pitches

W- Allgeyer (2-2, 4.08ERA)

SV- Bryan Baker (4)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (14-23)

Fisher Cats were defeated 10 to 6

HR- Gabriel Moreno (6)

Starter- Johnny Barbato 5.1IP, 9H, 9R, 1BB, 4K on 88 pitches.

L- Barbato (0-1, 5.09ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (23-16)

The C’s won 9 to 5

HR- Tanner Kirwer (6) and Lantigua (1)

Starter- Adam Kloffenstein 4.0IP, 6H, 5R, 3BB, 5K on 76 pitches

W- Hernandez (2-0, 0.00ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (15-22)

Postponed

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Adrain Hernandez.

This 5-foot-10, 21-yr-old righty out of Esuinapa de Hidalgo, Mexico has started his Vancouver career off strong. He was promoted on June 7th after posting a 4.50ERA over 9 games and 18 innings. For a Dunedin team in desperate need of pitching, I was very surprised to see Hernandez promoted.

But what do I know?

Clearly, nothing since Hernandez has taken his game to another level since the promotion.

Adrian entered the game in the 5th inning after Adam Kloffenstein had allowed 2 runs in the 3rd and 4th innings. It was Hernandez’s job to hold off the surging AquaSox and hold onto an 8-5 lead.

Hernandez put the AquaSox down in order on a flyball out and a pair of strikeouts. He issued a walk in the 6th but that was all as he registered another strikeout. In the 7th, another walk, a pair of strikeouts, and a flyball out for another low-stress inning.

Adrian cruised through the 8th and 9th with four more strikeouts, a popout, and a flyball out to end the game. He finished with 5 no-hit innings, 2 walks, and 9K. He threw 48 of his 79 pitches for strikes with one groundball out and 3 flyball outs.

Adrian Hernandez had himself one incredible night. He's the @heyyallicedtea Player of the Game, presented by Hey Y’all Southern Style Hard Iced Tea. In the South, our tea is always served iced & hard! pic.twitter.com/9p2O6xv81v — Vancouver Canadians (Home Games in Hillsboro, OR) (@vancanadians) June 18, 2021

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin was given the day off. He is batting .261 with 22 runs scored, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 2HR, 2 SB, 10 RBI, and .768OPS.

Jordan Groshans played SS and batted 2nd. Jordan walked in the 1st inning and grounded out in the 3rd and 6th. He left the game in the 7th as Otto Lopez came in from CF to replace him at SS and Brock Lundquist slotted in to bat 2nd.

Jordan owns a .265BA with a .733OPS, 6 doubles, 2HR, and 13RBI.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *