June 18th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Zach Logue with 8K for Herd

The system went 3 and 2.

Buffalo- Zach Logue held the Rochester RedWings to one hit over 7 shutout innings. Buffalo scored 5 runs off 6 hits. Dilson Herrera led the charge with a HR and a double.

.@KJS_4 adds to the #Bisons lead with his team best 28th and 29th RBIs of the season! It’s 3-0 Herd in the 3rd. pic.twitter.com/hS0Q34FnQE — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) June 18, 2021

New Hampshire- Mike Ellenbest breezed through 3 innings and Graham Spraker allowed one run on 2 hits over 3IP as the Fisher Cats held the Yard Goats to one runs off four hits.

Vancouver- The AquaSox scored 9 runs off 12 hits, beating up on Luis Quinones (2R), Marcus Reyes (4R), and Cobi Johnson (3R). The C’s scored 2 runs off 5 hits with Cameron Eden providing the bulk of the offensive excitement.

Dunedin- GM1- An RBI single by Orelvis Martinez and 2-RBI single off the bat of Addison Barger in the 1st inning put the D-Jays out front of the Threshers and that where they stayed.

GM2- Rafael Ohashi got through the 1st without any issues but surrendered 2 runs in the 2nd and didn’t register a batter before being pulled. Alejandro Melean provided 4 strong innings in relief, allowing a single run on 4 hits. The D-Jays produced one run on 3 hits (two doubles), went 0-for-7 with RISP, and committed 3 errors in the loss.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (19-18)

The Bisons won 5 to 0

HR- Dilson Herrera (2)

There it goes to the deepest part of the ballpark! It’s 5-0 #Bisons in the 4th! pic.twitter.com/O5J4Pfi5eX — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) June 19, 2021

Starter- Zach Logue 7.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 8K on 81 pitches

W- Logue (1-0, 0.00ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (15-24)

Fisher Cats won 3 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Mike Ellenbest 3.0IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 2K on 32 pitches.

W- Andrew McInvale (2-2, 2.00ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (23-17)

The C’s fall hard 9 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Luis Quinones 3.2IP, 4H, 2R, 6BB, 6K on 84 pitches

L- Quinones (1-2, 2.55ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (16-23)

GM1- D-Jays won 3 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Sem Robberse 5.2IP, 3H, 2R, 2BB, 2K, 1HRA on 70 pitches

SV- Gabriel Ponce (3)

GM2- Dunedin fall 4 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Rafael Ohashi 1.0IP, 3H, 2R, 2BB on 21 pitches

L- Ohashi (0-1, 4.96ERA)

Top Performers:

Buffalo- Juan Graterol (3-for-4, K), Dilson Herrera (2-for-3, 2R, 2RBI, 2B, HR), Kevin Smith (1-for-4, 2RBI, 2B)

NH Samad Taylor (1-for-4, R, 2K, 2SB) and Ellenbest (see above).

C’s- Cameron Eden (2-for-3, R, RBI, 2B, SB, K)

Dunedin GM1- Addison Barger (1-for-2, 2RBI), Martinez (1-for-3, R, RBI, K), Miguel Hiraldo (1-for-2, 2B, R, BB, K, SB).

Dunedin GM2- Melean (4IP, 4H, 1R, 1BB, 4K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Zach Logue

The 25-yr-old lefty out of Mason, OH pitched a gem in his first start of 2021 for the Bisons. Logue was promoted on June 12th after pitching to 3-1 record and 4.54ERA over 7 starts as a member of the Double-A Fisher Cats.

Logue retired the first 14 RedWings before allowing a single to Humberto Arteaga with two outs in the 5th. Zach would retire the next 7 before exiting the game. Zach Logue threw 57 of his 81 pitches for strikes and induced 8 groundball outs and 3 fly ball outs.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin manned SS and batted leadoff for the Fisher Cats. He singled in the 3rd inning but was stranded at 2nd base after a Samad Taylor was followed by a line out and two flyouts. Martin is now batting .260 with 22 runs scored, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 2HR, 2 SB, 10 RBI, and .760OPS.

Jordan Groshans was not in the lineup after being pinch-hit for in the 7th inning of yesterday’s game. Jordan owns a .265BA with a .733OPS, 6 doubles, 2HR, and 13RBI.

