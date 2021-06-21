June 20th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Moreno homers for 3rd straight game

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 3 and 1 for the 2nd day in a row. Not a bad weekend down on the farm.

Buffalo- George Springer was back in CF, picking up a single and scoring 2 runs in 3 at-bats. Kevin Smith hit a 3-run home run in the 2nd inning and Christian Colon went 3-for-5 to lead the Herd to a 7 run, 13 hit performance. Jacob Waguespack pitched 5 scoreless innings for the win. IMO, This start puts Wagues in a position for a callup.

New Hampshire- Moreno, Moreno, Moreno. Gabriel Moreno homered for the 3rd straight game. The Fisher Cats hit four home runs, a 2-run shot, and three solo jobs. Gabriel Moreno and Jordan Groshans each had three-hit games while Chavez Young, Vinny Capra, and Chris Bec had two hits in the contest. At the end of the day, the Cats scored 8 runs on 15 hits and Simeon Woods Richardson struck out 9 for the win.

Vancouver- A 5-run 5th inning was all the C’s would need as they held the AquaSox to one run on 8 hits. Vancouver had four players with two hits in the game and two players who drove in two runs.

Dunedin- Clearwater scored 9 runs on 14 hits and 9 walks. The D-Jays committed 3 errors, two were committed by Addison Barger. Joel Concepcion walked 6 batters over 3.1IP but was only charged with one ER.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (22-18)

The Bisons won 7 to 1

HR- Kevin Smith (10)

Starter- Jacob Waguespack 5.0IP, 4H, 0R, 1BB, 6K on 93 pitches

W- Wagues (3-2, 3.65ERA)

H- Kirby Snead (4)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (17-24)

Fisher Cats won 8 to 5

HR- Gabriel Moreno (8), Groshans (3), Otto Lopez (1), Capra (3)

Starter- Simeon Woods Richardson 5.0IP, 4H, 3R, 1BB, 9K on 74 pitches.

W- SWR (2-0, 2.70ERA)

H- Kyle Johnston (1)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (24-18)

The C’s won 7 to 1

HR- Rafael Lantigua (2)

Starter- Paxton Schultz 3.1IP, 5H, 1R, 3BB, 3K, and 1HRA on 82 pitches

W- Brandon Eisert (3-0, 2.67ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (17-24)

The D-Jays fall 9 to 3

HR- Orelvis Martinez (6) and Addison Barger (5)

Starter- Trent Palmer 2.0IP, 1H, 0R, 2BB, 5K on 44 pitches

L- Julian Valdez (1-1, 8.20ERA)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Rafael Lantigua

The 23-yr-old light-hitting infielder from Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic played 2nd base and batted 8th for the Canadians on Sunday. Rafael hit a two-out triple in the 2nd inning but was stranded when D.J. Neal grounded out to end the frame. Lantigua hit a flyball out in the 4th and lined out in the 5th inning. With the game out of reach, Lantigua hit his 2nd home run of the season to CF, 7-1. He finished 2-for-4 with a run scored, a HR, and a triple.

Rafael Lantigua is batting .370 with a .741OPS in June (7GP). Over 22 games, Lantigua owns a .230BA, 5 doubles, a triple, 2HR, and 8RBI while walking 10 times with 19 strikeouts.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin manned SS and batted 2nd for the Fisher Cats. Martine singled in his 2nd at-bat and scored when Gabriel Moreno went deep over the right-field wall. Martin picked up an RBI with a sac fly to score Bec in the 8th inning. He finished 1-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI, and a strikeout.

Austin Martin is now batting .286 with 25 runs scored, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 2HR, 3 SB, 15 RBI, and .804OPS.

Jordan Groshans batted 5th and DH’d. Jordan singled and scored in the 2nd inning. Grounded out in the 3rd. He singled in the 5th but was stranded at 2nd base. Groshans hit his 3rd HR, a solo shot, in the 7th inning to finish 3-for-4 with two runs scored, and an RBI.

Groshans owns a .274BA with a .768OPS, 6 doubles, 3HR, and 14RBI.

