June 22nd Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Gabriel Moreno walks 4 times in Fisher Cats win

The system went 1 and 1.

Happy Father’s Day.

Buffalo- Postponed due to Covid-19

New Hampshire- 4-game winning streak yeah! They scored 10 runs off 8 hits and 13 walks. The bullpen came up huge as opener Mike Ellenbest failed to make it out of the 2nd inning. Gabriel went hitless but still manage to score a run and drove in a league-leading 41st RBI. He also walked 4 times. Tanner Kirwer went 0-for-5 in his AA debut.

Vancouver- The C’s scored two runs in the top half of the 9th inning but weren’t able to complete the comeback. Eugene scored 4 runs off 11 hits including 5 doubles and a home run. Brian Rapp made his C’s debut after being picked off waivers.

Dunedin- Postponed due to wet grounds

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (22-18)

Game results from June 21st. The Bisons won 7 to 1

HR- Kevin Smith (10)

.@KJS_4 left no doubt with his 10th HR of the season! It’s 5-0 #Bisons in the 2nd! pic.twitter.com/ptA4ag4oXD — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) June 20, 2021

Starter- Jacob Waguespack 5.0IP, 4H, 0R, 1BB, 6K on 93 pitches

W- Wagues (3-2, 3.65ERA)

H- Kirby Snead (4)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (18-24)

Fisher Cats won 10 to 5

HR- Samad Taylor (12) and Nick Podkul (3)

Starter- Mike Ellenbest 1.1IP, 3H, 4R, 2BB, 1K on 34 pitches.

W- Sean Rackoski (1-1, 3.24ERA)

H- Marcus Reyes (1) and Will McAffer (1)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (24-19)

The C’s loss 4 to 3

HR- Luis De Los Santos (4)

Starter- Brian Rapp 5.0IP, 6H, 2R, 2BB, 4K on 91 pitches

L- Rapp (0-1, 3.60ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (17-24)

Game results from June 21st. The D-Jays fall 9 to 3

HR- Orelvis Martinez (6) and Addison Barger (5)

Home run number six on the season for Orelvis Martinez! 💥 The park wasn’t able to hold it! pic.twitter.com/YkuNzl195h — Dunedin Blue Jays (@DunedinBlueJays) June 20, 2021

Addison Barger is heating back up 🔥 Two hits on the day including his fifth home run of the year! pic.twitter.com/8E3lLMCLyR — Dunedin Blue Jays (@DunedinBlueJays) June 20, 2021

Starter- Trent Palmer 2.0IP, 1H, 0R, 2BB, 5K on 44 pitches

L- Julian Valdez (1-1, 8.20ERA)

Top Performers:

NH Samad Taylor (2-for-6, 2R, 2RBI, HR, 3K), Nick Podkul (1-for-3, 2R, 2RBI, 2BB, 2K, HR), Brock Lundquist (1-for-3, 2R, RBI, 2BB, K), Gabriel Moreno (0-for-1, R, RBI, 4K), Otto Lopez (1-for-3, R, RBI, SB, CS, 3BB, K)

C’s- Rafael Lantigua (2-for-5, RBI, 2K, 2B), De Los Santos (1-for-4, R, RBI, HR, 3K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to the New Hampshire bullpen.

Sean Rackoski, Marcus Reyes, Will McAffer, and Andrew McInvale held the Baysox to a run on 5 hits over 7.2 innings. Starter Mike Ellenbest struggled, allowing 4 runs on 3 hits over 1.1IP so Cesar Martin turned to Sean Rackowski.

A 26-yr-old righty out of Mesa, AZ., Rackoski was a 2018 undrafted free agent signing. The 6-foot-7 reliever threw 23 of his 36 pitches for strikes, allowing one run and a walk. He got 4 outs of the groundball variety while striking out a pair. Rackoski entered the game in the 2nd inning with runners on the corners and one out. Sean got Johnny Rizer to ground out to 1st base, getting the out but allowing one inherited run to cross. He got Adley Rutschman to ground out to end the inning. A strikeout, single, and double play gave Sean a 1-2-3 3rd. He walked the 1st batter he faced on 4 pitches in 4th, struck out the next batter but committed a throwing on a Robert Neustrom tapper back to the pitcher to put two runners on. The tall righty got Cadyn Grenier to pop up to 2nd base but was pulled for Marcus Reyes.

Sean Rackowski has struck out 5 batters over 8.1 innings and owns a record of 1-1 with a 3.24ERA and 1.20WHIP.

Marus Reyes made his Double-A debut after posting a 1-0, 3.68ERA record over 12 games (29.1IP) as a member of the Vancouver Canadians. The 26-yr-old lefty threw 16 of his 28 pitches for strikes with one ground ball out and two flyball outs. The former 38th round pitch from the 2017 Draft allowed two hits and a walk but threw 1.1 innings of scoreless relief. He did not register a strikeout.

Will McAffer was making his 2nd appearance with New Hampshire since being promoted from Vancouver on June 18th. The 24-yr-old righty out of North Vancouver, B.C. struck out the side in the 6th but loaded the bases (single, single, walk) with one out in the 7th before retiring the next two batter on swinging strikes. The former 25th round selection from the 2018 Draft threw 31 of his 49 pitches for strikes and got three outs via the flyball.

Andrew McInvale finished the game with two no-hit innings; however, he did issue a pair of free passes, one in the 8th and one in the 9th. The 24-yr-old former 37th round selection from the 2019 Draft threw 25 of his 41 pitches for strikes, inducing two groundball outs and two flyball outs. In 12 appearances as a member of the Fisher Cats bullpen, the 6-foot-2 righty owns a record of 2-2 with a 1.80ERA, and one hold while allowing 11 hits and 10 walks over 20.0IP for a 1.05WHIP. He is holding opponents to a .157 batting average, striking out 27 batters.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin played CF and batted 2nd. Martin singled off the 1st pitch of his 1st at-bat in the 1st inning and was brought home via a Jordan Groshans single. Otto Lopez also scored on the play. Austin struck out in the 2nd inning and hit a fly ball out in the 4th inning. In the 6th inning, He was hit by a pitch and made it to 3rd before Groshans, Chavez Young, and Tanner Kirwer struck out in order to end the threat. Austin walked in the 7th and 9th inning but didn’t score either time. He finished 1-for-4 with a run scored, two walks, and a strikeout.

Austin Martin is now batting .287 with 26 runs scored, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 2HR, 3 SB, 15 RBI, and .812OPS.

Jordan Groshans batted 5th and manned SS. Jordan singled, drove in two runs, and scored in the 1st inning. He grounded out in the 2nd and 4th innings. Struck out in the 5th and hit into a forceout in the 7th. Jordan finished 1-for-5 with a run scored, two RBi, and K.

Groshans owns a .270BA with a .752OPS, 6 doubles, 3HR, and 16RBI.

