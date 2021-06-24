June 23rd Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Bisons and Fisher Cats win 5 in a row

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 2 and 1

Buffalo- That’s 5 in a row for the 3rd place Bison. A came from behind win, scoring 2 runs in the 8th inning for the win to make a winner out of Kirby Snead. The Herd got a decent start from T.J. Zeuch but the three no-hit innings provided by relievers Kirby Snead, Jeremy Beasley, and Hobie Harris was great to watch.

Nash Knight collects RBI #2 tonight! It’s 4-3 #Bisons going to the bottom of the 8th! pic.twitter.com/qOFxiSJd4U — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) June 24, 2021

New Hampshire- Another come-from-behind win and another 5 game winning streak in the system. Trailing 3-2 after 7 innings, the Fisher Cats scored 8 runs in the 8th, including a Nick Podkul grand slam. That is back-to-back games with a home run for Podkul and 10 run games for the Fisher Cats. Johnny Barbato had a nice bounceback start after surrendering 9 runs over 5.1IP, he allowed 3 runs over 6 innings in this start. Graham Spraker (2IP) and Jon Harris provided three no-hit innings in relief.

It’s an EIGHT-RUN EIGHTH INNING, and we’re up 10-3! Gabriel Moreno: 2-run single

Vinny Capra: 2-run single

Nick Podkul: 😎 GRAND SLAM 😎 That’s four grand slams this season, one shy of the Fisher Cats single-season franchise record! — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) June 24, 2021

Vancouver- The Emeralds scored 5 runs in the 8th inning for the win. Vancouver out hit Eugene 10 to 7 but managed to only score 5 runs. Despite the loss of Tanner Kirwer to Double-A, the C’s still swiped 6 bags in a losing effort.

Dunedin- Game suspended in the bottom of the 6th in what appears to be a pitching duel, 10 to 10.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (23-18)

The Bisons won 4 to 3

HR- Richard Urena (5)

Starter- T.J. Zeuch 6.0IP, 4H, 3R, 3BB, 4K on 94 pitches

W- Kirby Snead (2-0, 1.37ERA)

H- Jeremy Beasley (1)

SV- Harris (4)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (19-24)

Fisher Cats won 10 to 3

HR- Nick Podkul (4)

Starter- Johnny Barbato 6.0IP, 7H, 3R, 2BB, 5K on 99 pitches.

W- Graham Spraker (1-0, 2.35ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (24-20)

The C’s lose 7 to 5

HR- none

Starter- CJ Van Eyk 6.0IP, 3H, 2R, 0BB, 8K, and 1HRA on 79 pitches

L- Sean Mellen (0-1, 21.00ERA)

H- Mellen (1)

BSV- Justin Maese (2)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (17-24)

Suspended.

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Nick Podkul.

The 24-yr-old former 7th round selection by the Blue Jays in the 2018 Draft, Podkul is an unranked prospect in Toronto’s system. Nick has some pop but til now it looked as though it would be extra-base pop. He shows a good eye at the plate with some nice pitch recognition which has allowed him to post OBP above .300.

The native of Munster, IN., played 1st and batted 9th for the Fisher Cats on Wednesday. He hit into a double play to end the 2nd inning and hit a fly ball out in the 5th and 8th inning. Nick came to the plate for a second time in the 8th as the Fisher Cats had themselves a bat around inning. With the bases juiced, Podkul hit a 1-0 pitch to CF scoring Chavez Young, Vinny Capra, and Tanner Kirwer to give the Fisher Cats a 10-3 lead.

In June, Nick Podkul is batting .256 with a .385OBP, and 581SLG. He has hit 4 home runs and 2 double while scoring 12 runs and driving in 10. He’s hit home runs in back-to-back games but will need to get a little hotter if he hopes to erase an awful May that saw him bat just .063 in 11 games.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin played CF and batted 2nd. Martin scored one run, walked once, struck out two in 4 at-bats. Austin Martin is now batting .279 with 27 runs scored, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 2HR, 3 SB, 15 RBI, and .812OPS.

Jordan Groshans batted 5th and manned SS. Jordan singled in the 2nd inning and scored off a Tanner Kirwer bases-loaded walk. Groshans finished 1-for-5 with a run scored and a strikeout. Groshans owns a .267BA with a .738OPS, 6 doubles, 3HR, and 16RBI.

