June 24th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: A perfect day on the farm

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The system went 6 and 0. WOW.

Buffalo GM1- The Herd scored 8 runs off 10 hits including one HR and 5 doubles to extend the club’s winning streak to 6 games. Every Buffalo starting position player collected at least one hit with the exception of Christian Colon and Juan Graterol. Starter Thomas Hatch struggled with his command at times but limited the damage to one run over 4IP.

Buffalo GM2- The Herd sweep the doubleheader and extend their winning streak to 7 games. Down 4-0 after two innings of play, Buffalo scored one in the 3rd, and two in the 4th and 5th innings to take and hold the lead. Richard Urena and Kevin Vicuna each collected two hits and drove in two runs. Urena with a double and home run really shone of the Herd in game 2.

New Hampshire- That’s 6 straight for the Fisher Cats. New Hampshire scored 10 runs off 13 hits with two doubles and a home run. The club also stole five bases. Five Cats had multi-hit games and two Cats had drove in 2RBI. Elvis Luciano threw 3 scoreless innings but teammate Kyle Johnston one-upped him with 3 no-hit innings.

Vancouver- The Emeralds outhit the C’s 14 to 12 and scored 9 runs but it was the C’s who came away with the W. Vancouver scored 13 runs, going 7-for-17 with RISP including four doubles and a HR. Spencer Horwitz, Ryan Gold, and Luis De Los Santos each drove in 3RBI while Cameron Eden scored 4 runs. Adam Kloffenstein continues to struggle at the Advance-A level, going 3IP and allowing 4 runs.

Dunedin GM1- The D-Jays picked up the W in a slugfest that was postponed due to rain. Dunedin scored 12 runs off 10 hits and committed 2 errors with the St. Lucie Mets scored 11 runs off 16 hits and committed 2 errors. Orelvis Martinez and Addison Barger drove in 4 and 3 RBI.

Dunedin GM2- The D-Jays picked up the win to sweep the doubleheader, scoring 16 runs off 11 hits. The club walked 16 times and went 6-for-16 with RISP. Dunedin collected three doubles, two HR, and stole three bases. Five D-Jays drove in 2 or more RBI.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (25-18)

GM1

The Bisons won 8 to 5

HR- Dilson Herrera (3)

Starter- Thomas Hatch 4.0IP, 3H, 1R, 4BB, 4K on 77 pitches

W- Casey Lawrence (2-1, 9.22ERA)

SV- Bryan Baker (5)

GM2

Buffalo won 5 to 4

HR- Richard Urena (6)

When you hit a baseball so hard it tells you “SOS!” 💣#Bisons take the lead! pic.twitter.com/tBgoVtx53C — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) June 25, 2021

Starter- Nick Allgeyer 5.0IP, 6H, 4R, 3BB, 6K, and 1HRA on 99 pitches

W- Allgeyer (3-2, 4.24ERA)

H- Curtis Taylor (3)

SV- Dany Jimenez (1)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (20-24)

Fisher Cats won 10 to 2

HR- Vinny Capra (4)

Starter- Elvis Luciano 3.0IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 2K on 43 pitches.

W- Fitz Stadler (1-1, 7.36ERA)

H- Kyle Johnston (2)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (25-20)

The C’s won 713 to 9

HR- Spencer Horwitz (2)

A two-out, three-run blast to put the C’s up for good is DEFINITELY worthy of the @heyyallicedtea Player of the Game, presented by Hey Y’all Southern Style Hard Iced Tea. In the South, our tea is always served iced & hard! pic.twitter.com/EtQ8Zybdd3 — Vancouver Canadians (Home Games in Hillsboro, OR) (@vancanadians) June 25, 2021

Starter- Adam Kloffenstein 3.0IP, 6H, 4R, 2BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 70 pitches

W- Brandon Eisert (4-0, 2.70ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (19-24)

GM1

The D-Jays won 12 to 10

HR- Addison Barger (6)

Starter- Nathaneal Perez 1.2IP, 5H, 6R, 2BB, 4K, and 2HRA on 43 pitches

W- Geison Urbaez (1-0, 9.00) *2nd professional game*

SV- Roither Hernandez (3)

GM2

The D-Jays won 16 to 7

HR- Addison Barger (7) and Harrison Ray (3)

Starter- Andrew Bash 4.2IP, 9H, 6R, 1BB, 3K on 97 pitches

**Bash was signed as FA on June 20th, making his Dunedin debut**

W- Jefferson Herrera (1-0, 5.40ERA)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Orelvis Martinez.

It was tough to pick between Barger and Martinez. Both players had two great games in the D-Jays doubleheader.

Combined Stats

Martinez 5-for-9, 4R, 4RBI, 3 doubles, BB, and K

Barger 2-for-7, 2HR, 4R, 6RBI, 2BB, SB, and K

Martinez played SS and batted cleanup in both games. Game 1, O-Mart doubled in the 1st inning, driving in Zach Britton. Martinez was HBP in the 3rd inning and scored off an Addison Barger infield hit which resulted in an error, 6-4. He singled in the 4th inning cashing in Zac Cook. In 6th inning with bases loaded, Martinez stroked a 2-run double to LF and Britton was thrown out at the plate. Orelvis socred off a Barger HR, 10-10. In the 7th, Orelvis hit a ground ball and Cook was thrown out at home.

GM2- Martinez hit a flyball out leading off the 2nd inning. He doubled to drive in Leo Jimenez in the 3rd, 4-0, and scored on Harrison Ray’s 3rd HR of the year, 7-0. In the 4th, Martinez hit an RBI single and advanced to 2nd on the throw, 8-5. He popped out in the 5th. Martinez walked and scored in the 7th.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin played CF and batted 2nd. Martin drove in a run with a sac fly in the 5th inning. He was hit by a pitch, stole a base, and scored a run in the Fisher Cats 6-run 6th inning. Austin Martin is now batting .275 with 28 runs scored, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 2HR, 4 SB, 16 RBI, and .785OPS.

Jordan Groshans was given the day off. Groshans owns a .267BA with a .738OPS, 6 doubles, 3HR, and 16RBI.

