June 25th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Grand Slam Groshans

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The system went 2 and 3.

Buffalo- The Herd had their win streak end at 7. The game had a lot of offense with the Bisons trailing most of the game. The Mets led for much of the match, 4-2 after 4 innings and 6-3 after 6 innings. The Bisons scored 5 runs in the top of the 7th thanks to some timely hitting from Christian Colon (3-run double), Richard Urena (RBI single), and Juan Graterol (RBI single) to give Buffalo the advantage, 8-6. Unfortunately, the Mets pulled to 8-7 with a run in the bottom half of the 7th, adding 2 more runs in the bottom half of the 8th to regain the lead and the W.

New Hampshire- The Baysox have to be happy the series with the Fisher Cats is over as New Hampshire extends their winning streak to 7-games. The Fisher Cats scored 10 runs off 7 hits and 9 walks, going 2-for-11 with RISP. The key to this win was the long ball, as the Fisher Cats hit 4 home runs.

Vancouver- The C’s pull to within 2GB of the division-leading Emeralds with a convincing 9 to 1 win. Vancouver scored 9 runs off 11 hits, holding the Ems to one runs off 4 singles. Leo Jimenez accounted for two hits.

Dunedin GM1- The D-Jays were held off the board, collecting just 4 hits in the contest.

Dunedin GM2- The D-Jays outhit the Mets 7 to 6 but fall 3 to 2. Jimenez picked up another 2-hit game and is now hitting .311. Harrison Ray had the only extra-base hit with a double to leadoff the 4th inning.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (25-19)

Buffalo fall 9 to 8

HR- Dilson Herrera (4)

Dilson Herrera brings the #Bisons back within a run, 4-3! pic.twitter.com/1FUe0BldGJ — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) June 26, 2021

Starter- Zach Logue 5.0IP, 6H, 4R, 3BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 89 pitches

L- Hobie Harris (0-2, 2.12ERA)/BSV(1)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-24)

Fisher Cats won 10 to 8

HR- LJ Talley (4), Jordan Groshans (4,5), Otto Lopez (2)

Otto Lopez CLEARS THE VIDEO BOARD with a 432-foot MOONSHOT 🚀🚀🚀 He’s now hitting .352 on the season and he has 2 homers in his last 5 games! pic.twitter.com/lk8ZAMnk7y — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) June 26, 2021

Starter- Maximo Castillo 5.2IP, 4H, 4R, 3BB, 5K, and 2HRA on 96 pitches.

W- Castillo (5-1, 5.40ERA)

SV- Brodey Rodning (2)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (26-20)

The C’s won 9 to 1

HR- Ronny Brito (4) and Luis De Los Santos (5)

Ronny Brito slugged the eventual game winner and is tonight’s @heyyallicedtea Player of the Game, presented by Hey Y’all Southern Style Hard Iced Tea. In the South, our tea is always served iced & hard! pic.twitter.com/SUCYwkqOFS — Vancouver Canadians (Home Games in Hillsboro, OR) (@vancanadians) June 26, 2021

Starter-Luis Quinones 5.0IP, 2H, 1R, 5BB, 10K on 86 pitches

W- Quinones (2-2, 2.38ERA)

H- Alex Nolan (1)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (19-26)

GM1

The D-Jays lose 5 to 0

HR- none

Starter- Sem Robberse 4.1IP, 8H, 5R, 2BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 73 pitches

L- Robberse (2-2, 5.34)

GM2

The D-Jays lose 3 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Sean Melean 4.0IP, 5H, 2R, 3BB, 6K on 69 pitches

L- ALvarado (0-2, 6.75ERA)

Top Performers:

Bisons Colon (2-for-5, 2R, 3RBI, 2-2B, 2K, SB), Richard Urena (2-for-5, R, RBI), Juan Graterol (2-for-5, 2RBI, K), Jonathan Davis (1-for-2, R, 2BB, K, SB)

NH Otto Lopez (1-for-5, 2R, 2RBI, HR), Talley (1-for-2, 3R, RBI, HR, 3BB), Vinnny Capra (2-for-5, 2K, 3B), Tanner Kirwer (0-for-2, R, 2BB, K, 2SB)

C’s Alex Nolan (2IP, 1H, 0R, BB, K), Cobi Johnson (2IP, 1H, 0R, BB, 2K), Luis De Los Santos (2-for-5, R, 3RBI, HR, K), Tanner Morris (2-for-4, RBI, BB, K), Spencer Horwitz (1-for-3, R, 2BB), Ronny Brito (2-for-5, R, 3RBI, HR, 2B), DJ Neal (2-for-3, 2R, RBI, 2B, CS, BB)

D-Jays GM1- Thomas Ruwe (1.2IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 2K) and Leo Jimenez (2-for-3)

D-Jays GM2- Leo Jimenez (2-for-4) and PK Morris (2-for-2, R, RBI, BB)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to veteran minor leaguer Dilson Herrera of the Buffalo Bisons.

The 27-yr-old former New York Mets prospect batted 7th and was the Herd’s designated hitter. Dilson struck out in the 2nd inning and walked and scored in the 4th inning. With 2-outs and the bases empty in the 6th inning, Herrera put a 1-2 pitch over the wall in right-centerfield to Bisons to with one, 4-3. In Buffalo’s 5-run 7th, Dilson drew a one-out walk but was thrown out at 3rd attempting to go 1st to 3rd on a Juan Graterol single to RF. With Richard Urena at 1st base and one out in the 9th inning, Dilson walked for a 3rd but Graterol hit a fly ball out and Nash Knight struck out to end the threat and the game.

Dilson Herrera finished the game 1-for-2 with two runs, an RBI, a home run, three walks, and a strikeout. In 29 games with Buffalo, Dilson owns a disappointing .192BA with .610OPS. He’s scored 11 runs while collecting 2 doubles, a triple, and 4HR for 12RBI. Over the past week, Herrera is batting .300 with a pair of HR, 4R, 3BB, 2K.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin was given the night off. Martin is batting .275 with 28 runs scored, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 2HR, 4 SB, 16 RBI, and .785OPS.

Jordan Groshans played SS and batted 5th. Groshans struck out following LJ Talley’s leadoff home run in the 2nd inning. In New Hampshire’s 6-run 3rd inning, Jordan contributed with a grand slam to LF. Otto Lopez, Gabriel Moreno, and Talley scored on the slam, 7-0. He went deep in his next at-bat, a two-run shot to LF to score Talley who leadoff the 5th inning with a walk, 10-0. The top 100 prospects grounded out and walked in his next two at-bats to finish the game 2-for-4 with 2R, 6RBI, 2 HR, and a BB.

Hey, you guys want to see Jordan Groshans demolish a grand slam? Yeah, we thought you might. @MLBPipeline @BlueJays @groshansj10 👀 pic.twitter.com/gR6Q5e3v3n — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) June 26, 2021

Groshan owns a .275BA with a .801OPS, 6 doubles, 5HR, and 22RBI.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *

blue jays