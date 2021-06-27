June 26th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Zac Cook-ing for the D-Jays

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 2 for 2

Buffalo- The Herd was outhit 9 to 5 with the Mets committing 3 errors. The Mets scored a run in the 7th and 9th inning to erase a 2-0 lead and send the game into extra innings. Buffalo didn’t waste any time scoring 3 runs in the top of the 10th. The Mets scored one run in their half of the 10th.

New Hampshire- This was not a good game for the Fisher Cats as they were held off the board, mustering just one hit and four walks. They also committed 3 errors and placed Austin Martin on the 7-day IL. The Fisher Cats pitching staff had a tough game walking 9 batters, 7 by SWR.

Vancouver- The Eugene Emeralds scored a run in the 8th inning off a fielder’s choice to take the lead and the W. The C’s scored 3 runs on 6 hits including a pair of doubles and two stolen bases (both from Rafael Lantigua who scored 3 runs). This game was on MiLB.tv which gave me a chance to watch some of these guys for the 1st time. I really like what I saw from Paxton Schultz (as a minor league pitcher). He looks like he could handle AA. Adrain Hernandez looked good as well as he pounded the zone and got some ugly swings. He might be someone who could see three levels in 2021.

Dunedin- With the game knotted up at 3-3 entering the 7th inning, the D-Jays scored 3 and the Mets countered with 2. The D-Jays added an insurance run in the 8th on a single, walk, single. Pitcher of the Week Naswell Paulino allowed 3 runs on 6 hits over 5IP in the ND. Zac Cook had himself a game with 3 hits, including a HR.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (26-19)

Buffalo won 5 to 3 in 10 innings

HR- Breyvic Valera (2)

What a time for a two-run homer by Breyvic Valera! 5-2 #Bisons in the 10th! pic.twitter.com/9JyFsZ5pa2 — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) June 27, 2021

Starter- Connor Overton 5.0IP, 5H, 0R, 2BB, 1K on 71 pitches

W- Bryan Baker (3-0, 2.12ERA)/BSV(1)

H- Curtis Taylor (4), Kirby Snead (5)

SV- Dany Jimenez (2)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-25)

Fisher Cats lost 10 to 0

HR- none

Starter- Simeon Woods Richardson 2.2IP, 4H, 6R, 7BB, 2K, and 1HRA on 72 pitches.

L- SWR (2-1, 4.13ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (26-21)

The C’s fall 4 to 3

HR- none

Starter-Paxton Schulz 6.0IP, 4H, 3R, 3BB, 9K on 89 pitches

L- Adrain Hernandez (2-1, 0.77ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (20-26)

The D-Jays won 7 to 5

HR- Cook (4)

Starter- Naswell Paulino 5.0IP, 6H, 3R, 1BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 79 pitches

W- Rafael Ohashi (1-1, 5.50)

H- Geison Urbaez (1)

SV- Gabriel Ponce (4)

Top Performers:

Bisons Breyvic Valera (1-for-5, R, 2RBI, HR, K), Christian Colon (2-for-3, R, B), Logan Warmoth (1-for-4, 2RBI, 2K), Snead (2IP, 3K)

NH Graham Spraker (1.2IP, 1BB, 2K)

C’s Luis De Loz Santos (2-for-5, 2RBI, 2B, K), Rafael Lantigua (1-for-4, 3R, 2SB)

D-Jays Ponce (2IP, 1H, 3K), Harrison Ray (2-for-3, 2R, 2B, 2SB, E)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to the D-Jays CF Zac Cook.

The 23-yr-old out of Simi Valley, CA. was signed to a minor league contract as a free agent on June 25th, 2020. He batted leadoff for Dunedin and picked up his 1st hit of the game with a 2-run deep fly in the 3rd inning to score MacKenzie Mueller and knot the game up at 2’s.

In the 7th inning with two runs across and Dunedin leading 5 to 3, Cook singled to put runners on the corners. Zac stole 2nd for his 6th stolen base of the season as Mueller scored on the play and Zac to 3rd. Cook put the game out of reach for the Mets in the 8th inning stroking an RBI single to LF with two on to score Harrison Ray from 3rd, 7 to 5. Unfortunately, Cook was caught attempting to steal 2nd base to end the threat.

Zac Cook ended up with 3 hits in 5 at-bats, scoring a run, hitting a home run, and stealing a base. Over the past 15 days, Zac Cook is batting .262 with a pair of doubles, 4HR, 10RBI, 5 walks, and 15K. Maybe the D-Jays utility player is starting to figure out A-ball pitching.

The Martin and Groshans Show

Austin Martin was placed on the 7-Day IL. Martin is batting .275 with 28 runs scored, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 2HR, 4 SB, 16 RBI, and .785OPS.

Jordan Groshans played 3B and SS and batted 3rd. Groshans went hitless in 4AB with a strikeout.

Groshan owns a .266BA with a .776OPS, 6 doubles, 5HR, and 22RBI.

Thinking of replacing Martin with Orelvis Martinez while Martin is on the IL. Any thoughts/requests? Maybe Gabriel Moreno instead?

