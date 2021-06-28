We be-leaf we’ll get a ‘W’ this afternoon!

June 27th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Valera key to Herd’s extra innings win

Ryan Mueller June 28, 2021

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

 

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

 

The system went 1 and 3.

 

Buffalo- The Herd scored 9 runs on 11 hits, scoring 4 runs in extra innings for the W. Buffalo hit three home runs and one double, going 2-for-15 with RISP. Starter Jacob Waguespack looked decent, allowing one run on four hits.

 

 

 

Rehab notes: Tommy Milone allowed 2 runs and 3BB in his one inning. Travis Bergen allowed one run and 2BB over one inning.

 

New Hampshire- The Fisher Cats were held to 2 runs on 3 hits. Reilly Hovis (27) made his NH debut after being signed to a minor league deal on June 23rd. Hovis was playing in the independent league with the Gastonia Honey Hunters. Jon Harris threw 2.1IP of scoreless relief to keep this one from getting too far out of hand.

 

Vancouver- The C’s scored 2 runs off 7 hits, both runs coming in the 4th inning off a pair of solo home runs from Sebastian Espino and Luis De Los Santos.

 

Debut- Roither Hernandez made his Advanced-A debut.

 

Dunedin- St. Lucie scored 5 runs off 7 hits while the D-Jays scored 4 runs off 8 hits while committing 2 errors. Dunedin scored all their runs in the 6th inning, getting an RBI single from Miguel Hiraldo, an RBI double from Zach Britton, and 2-run home run from surging Harrison Ray.

 

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (27-19)

 

Buffalo won 9 to 7 in 11 innings

 

HR- Christian Colon (7), Tyler White (1), and Dilson Herrera (5)

 

 

 

Starter- Jacob Waguespack 5.0IP, 4H, 1R, 3BB, 2K on 104 pitches

 

W- Hobie Harris (1-2, 2.37ERA)/BSV(2)

 

H- Casey Lawrence (1), Travis Bergen (2)

 

SV- Jackson McClelland (1)

 

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-26)

 

Fisher Cats lose 8 to 2

 

HR- none

 

Starter- Reilly Hovis 4.2IP, 8H, 6R, 0BB, 4K, and 2HRA on 92 pitches.

 

L- Hovis (0-1, 11.57ERA)

 

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (26-22)

 

The C’s fall 7 to 2

 

HR- Sebastian Espino (2) and Luis De Los Santos (6)

 

 

Starter- Brian Rapp 3.0IP, 4H, 5R, 4BB, 2K, and 2HRA on 59 pitches

 

L- Rapp (0-2, 7.88ERA)

 

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (20-27)

 

The D-Jays lose 5 to 4

 

HR- Harrison (4)

 

Starter- Joel Concepcion 6.0IP, 5H, 3R, 1BB, 5K, and 1HRA on 89 pitches

 

L- Julian Valdez (1-2, 7.40)/BSV1

 

H- Cre Finfrock (1) and Thomas Ruwe (1)

 

Top Performers:

 

  • Bisons Kevin Smith (2-for-5, BB, K, E), Colon (1-for-5, R, 2RBI, HR, BB, K), White (1-for-4, 2R, RBI, 2BB, HR, K), Herrera (1-for-3, R, 2RBI, 2BB, 2K, HR)
  • NH Jon Harris (2.1IP, 2H, 3K)
  • C’s Espino (2-for-4, R, RBI, HR), De Los Santos (2-for-4, R, RBI, HR, 2K), Sean Mellen (2IP, 4H, 1K), Roither Hernandez (1.1IP, 1BB, 1K), and Caracci (1IP, 1H, 1BB, 1K)
  • D-Jays Finfrock (1IP, 1H, 1BB, 3K), Ruwe (1IP, 1K), MacKenzie Mueller (2-for-4, 2B, K), Ray (1-for-3, R, 2RBI, BB, HR)

 

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to the Breyvic Valera

 

The 29-yr-old utility player batted leadoff and played LF for the Buffalo Bisons. He singled and scored in the 1st inning, scoring off Colon’s 7th HR of the season. Breyvic grounded out in the 3rd.

 

 

 

The native of Montalban, Venezuela walked in the 5th inning, scoring off a Dilson Herrera bases-loaded walk, 5-1. He grounded out in the 6th inning. Valera singled to lead off the 9th inning, advanced to 3rd base on a Kevin Smith single to LF but was erased as Tyler White grounded into an unassisted double play.

 

 

In the 10th inning with Kevin Vicuna at 2nd base, after an adventurous sacrifice bunt scored Rodrigo Vigil, Breyvic doubled to give the Herd an 8-6 lead. Valera advanced to 3rd and scored on a pair of wild pitches.

 

 

For the season Valera owns a triple slash .284/.412/.432 with 6 doubles, a triple, and 2HR while scoring 18 runs and driving in 18RBI in 27 games.

 

The Groshans and IDK yet Show

 

Jordan Groshans played sS and batted 4th. Groshans went hitless in 4AB with a pair strikeout. He is 0-for-8 with 3K since going 2-for-4 with 6RBI and 2HR on June 25th.

 

Groshan owns a .258BA with a .753OPS, 6 doubles, 5HR, and 22RBI.

 

I was going to go with Gabriel Moreno or Orelvis Martinez today but neither played. I’m assuming Moreno is getting instruction on playing 3rd base and Martinez simply received a day off.

 

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.
*****
HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.
YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.
*****
THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *

Jays From the Couch

Quality Toronto #BlueJays News, Analysis and Coverage | Streaming LIVE Sundays at 7pmET | Follow us on Twitter @JaysFromCouch

Jays From the Couch
JFtC presents Sunny Side of the Dome, hosted by Karen Soutar. This time, Karen brings you all the goodness from the last week of Blue Jays baseball!
JFtC presents Sunny Side of the Dome- Blue Jays Back to Winning
YouTube Video VVVSX0ZtaS1xWUFZd01FaThVSkhfWEhnLjdUNVA2YTMyOFJn
JFtC presents Ep263 of our podcast. This week, we discuss whether the Toronto Blue Jays are sellers at this point in the season. Is it too early? Or, are the playoffs a pipe dream?
JFtC podcast Ep263- Are Blue Jays Sellers
YouTube Video VVVSX0ZtaS1xWUFZd01FaThVSkhfWEhnLlFBTGpvbmxHYXdN
JFtC presents Sunny Side of the Dome, hosted by Karen Soutar. This week, Karen looks at the Blue Jays' recent play and finds some positives.
JFtC presents Sunny Side of the Dome- Blue Jays Silver Linings
YouTube Video VVVSX0ZtaS1xWUFZd01FaThVSkhfWEhnLmlqNndzZGlEa2Fr
Load More... Subscribe

Ryan Mueller

Lover of all things Toronto Blue Jays. Blue Jays MiLB fanatic. I strive for average while stumbling onto above average. Rogers isn't cheap. Baseball is a business. Your right, but I'm more right.

Related Posts