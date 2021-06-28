June 27th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Valera key to Herd’s extra innings win

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 1 and 3.

Buffalo- The Herd scored 9 runs on 11 hits, scoring 4 runs in extra innings for the W. Buffalo hit three home runs and one double, going 2-for-15 with RISP. Starter Jacob Waguespack looked decent, allowing one run on four hits.

Rehab notes: Tommy Milone allowed 2 runs and 3BB in his one inning. Travis Bergen allowed one run and 2BB over one inning.

New Hampshire- The Fisher Cats were held to 2 runs on 3 hits. Reilly Hovis (27) made his NH debut after being signed to a minor league deal on June 23rd. Hovis was playing in the independent league with the Gastonia Honey Hunters. Jon Harris threw 2.1IP of scoreless relief to keep this one from getting too far out of hand.

Vancouver- The C’s scored 2 runs off 7 hits, both runs coming in the 4th inning off a pair of solo home runs from Sebastian Espino and Luis De Los Santos.

Debut- Roither Hernandez made his Advanced-A debut.

A tough loss this afternoon, but Roither Hernandez was terrific in his High-A debut to be today’s @heyyallicedtea Player of the Game, presented by Hey Y’all Southern Style Hard Iced Tea. In the South, our tea is always served iced & hard! pic.twitter.com/fUYv5i6zcx — Vancouver Canadians (Home Games in Hillsboro, OR) (@vancanadians) June 28, 2021

Dunedin- St. Lucie scored 5 runs off 7 hits while the D-Jays scored 4 runs off 8 hits while committing 2 errors. Dunedin scored all their runs in the 6th inning, getting an RBI single from Miguel Hiraldo, an RBI double from Zach Britton, and 2-run home run from surging Harrison Ray.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (27-19)

Buffalo won 9 to 7 in 11 innings

HR- Christian Colon (7), Tyler White (1), and Dilson Herrera (5)

Dilson Herrera torments his former team…again!

4-1 #Bisons | Top 4th pic.twitter.com/a4V9Hobwxt — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) June 27, 2021

Starter- Jacob Waguespack 5.0IP, 4H, 1R, 3BB, 2K on 104 pitches

W- Hobie Harris (1-2, 2.37ERA)/BSV(2)

H- Casey Lawrence (1), Travis Bergen (2)

SV- Jackson McClelland (1)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-26)

Fisher Cats lose 8 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Reilly Hovis 4.2IP, 8H, 6R, 0BB, 4K, and 2HRA on 92 pitches.

L- Hovis (0-1, 11.57ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (26-22)

The C’s fall 7 to 2

HR- Sebastian Espino (2) and Luis De Los Santos (6)

MID 4 | Both Espino and De Los Santos hit solo home runs to get us on the board this inning! VAN 2 – 5 EUG Tune in to @CanadianTire Canadians Baseball on @Sportsnet650 with @tyler_zickel! LISTEN: https://t.co/P3ViaHbroK pic.twitter.com/Ksf1sLM3n2 — Vancouver Canadians (Home Games in Hillsboro, OR) (@vancanadians) June 27, 2021

Starter- Brian Rapp 3.0IP, 4H, 5R, 4BB, 2K, and 2HRA on 59 pitches

L- Rapp (0-2, 7.88ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (20-27)

The D-Jays lose 5 to 4

HR- Harrison (4)

Starter- Joel Concepcion 6.0IP, 5H, 3R, 1BB, 5K, and 1HRA on 89 pitches

L- Julian Valdez (1-2, 7.40)/BSV1

H- Cre Finfrock (1) and Thomas Ruwe (1)

Top Performers:

Bisons Kevin Smith (2-for-5, BB, K, E), Colon (1-for-5, R, 2RBI, HR, BB, K), White (1-for-4, 2R, RBI, 2BB, HR, K), Herrera (1-for-3, R, 2RBI, 2BB, 2K, HR)

NH Jon Harris (2.1IP, 2H, 3K)

C’s Espino (2-for-4, R, RBI, HR), De Los Santos (2-for-4, R, RBI, HR, 2K), Sean Mellen (2IP, 4H, 1K), Roither Hernandez (1.1IP, 1BB, 1K), and Caracci (1IP, 1H, 1BB, 1K)

D-Jays Finfrock (1IP, 1H, 1BB, 3K), Ruwe (1IP, 1K), MacKenzie Mueller (2-for-4, 2B, K), Ray (1-for-3, R, 2RBI, BB, HR)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to the Breyvic Valera

The 29-yr-old utility player batted leadoff and played LF for the Buffalo Bisons. He singled and scored in the 1st inning, scoring off Colon’s 7th HR of the season. Breyvic grounded out in the 3rd.

A little more insurance for the Herd never hurt!

5-1 #Bisons | Mid 5th. pic.twitter.com/wvWWtjQ8FD — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) June 27, 2021

The native of Montalban, Venezuela walked in the 5th inning, scoring off a Dilson Herrera bases-loaded walk, 5-1. He grounded out in the 6th inning. Valera singled to lead off the 9th inning, advanced to 3rd base on a Kevin Smith single to LF but was erased as Tyler White grounded into an unassisted double play.

In the 10th inning with Kevin Vicuna at 2nd base, after an adventurous sacrifice bunt scored Rodrigo Vigil, Breyvic doubled to give the Herd an 8-6 lead. Valera advanced to 3rd and scored on a pair of wild pitches.

For the season Valera owns a triple slash .284/.412/.432 with 6 doubles, a triple, and 2HR while scoring 18 runs and driving in 18RBI in 27 games.

The Groshans and IDK yet Show

Jordan Groshans played sS and batted 4th. Groshans went hitless in 4AB with a pair strikeout. He is 0-for-8 with 3K since going 2-for-4 with 6RBI and 2HR on June 25th.

Groshan owns a .258BA with a .753OPS, 6 doubles, 5HR, and 22RBI.

I was going to go with Gabriel Moreno or Orelvis Martinez today but neither played. I’m assuming Moreno is getting instruction on playing 3rd base and Martinez simply received a day off.

