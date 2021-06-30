June 29th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Kirk and Jansen rehabbing in Triple-A

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The system went 2 and 1.

Buffalo- Big win for the Herd, scoring 12 runs off 11 hits including 2 home runs and 8 walks. T.J. Zeuch gave his team 5+ solid innings, getting 8 ground ball outs. Jeremy Beasley, Kirby Snead, Dany Jimenez, and Curtis Taylor combined to pitch 3.1 scoreless innings.

Rehab notes: Alejandro Kirk went 0-for-2 with a run scored, RBI, 2BB, and K as the Herd’s DH. Danny Jansen went 0-for-2 with 2 runs scored, 2 walks, and a K as Buffalo’s catcher.

The #Bisons lead is now 8-2 thanks to an Alejandro Kirk sacrifice fly in the 6th! pic.twitter.com/oPxbXM9uGL — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) June 30, 2021

New Hampshire- LJ Talley delivered a walk-off extra-innings single for the Fisher Cats. Tanner Kirwer hit his 1st AA HR. The Fisher Cats scored 10 runs off 14 hits, committing 3 errors. Barbato was hit around again, allowing 7 runs over 5+ IP. Fitz Stadler and Kyle Johnston pitched 3.2 scoreless innings in relief.

LJ TALLEY IN THE 10TH!!! THE FISHER CATS WALK IT OFF!! Three runs in the extra inning and we win it, 10-9! pic.twitter.com/5zzPR1xEbG — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) June 30, 2021

Vancouver- An 8-run 1st inning but the C’s in too deep a hole to climb out. Vancouver managed to close the gap 10-8 and 11-9 but the 30-17 AquaSox scored 4 in the 7th to put the game out of reach. Vancouver had four regulars finish with multi-hit games as the C’s connected on 3 home runs, 3 doubles, and a triple.

Dunedin- Rained out

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (28-19)

Buffalo won 12 to 2

HR- Kevin Smith (11) and Rowdy Tellez (2)

Starter- T. J. Zeuch 5.2IP, 8H, 2R, 0BB, 5K, and 1HRA on 106 pitches

W- Zeuch (2-3, 4.24ERA)

H- Jeremy Beasley (2)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (22-26)

Fisher Cats win 10 to 9

HR- Tanner Kirwer (1)

Tanner Kirwer, welcome to New Hampshire! His first swing in Manchester is a solo homer, and we’re on the board in the 2nd. It’s 3-1 Portland. pic.twitter.com/KgFv0Gxd1U — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) June 29, 2021

Starter- Johnny Barbato 5.1IP, 10H, 7R, 3BB, 2K, and 1HRA on 91 pitches.

W- Brodey Rodning (2-3, 6.76ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (26-23)

The C’s fall 15 to 10

HR- Cameron Eden (4), Ryan Gold (4), and Spencer Horwitz (3)

Starter- CJ Van Eyk 0.2IP, 4H, 7R, 3BB, 1K on 33 pitches

L- Van Eyk (2-2, 5.84ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (20-27)

Postponed.

Sunday, June 28th game results.

The D-Jays lose 5 to 4

HR- Harrison (4)

Starter- Joel Concepcion 6.0IP, 5H, 3R, 1BB, 5K, and 1HRA on 89 pitches

L- Julian Valdez (1-2, 7.40)/BSV1

H- Cre Finfrock (1) and Thomas Ruwe (1)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to the Cameron Eden

The 23-yr-old former 6th round selection from the 2019 Draft is having one heck of a season for the Vancouver Canadians. Eden played CF and batted 3rd for the C’s on Tuesday.

Eden wasted little time impacting the game. With Tanner Morris on base (RBI double), Eden drove a 0-1 pitch over the fence in LF for his 4th HR. He lined out to end the frame in the 2nd inning. Eden drew a bases-loaded walk and scored on a Sebastian Espino sac fly, 8-10.

The native of Yuba City, CA., reached base leading off the 6th with a HBP. With 2-outs, Eden stole his 29th base, swiping 3rd base. He scored off a Spencer Horwitz single, 11-9. He drew his 25th walk of the season a stole his 30th base in the 8th inning.

Cameron Eden finished with a home run in two at-bats, walking twice, stealing a pair of bases, and scoring 3 runs. In 46 games, Eden owns a .282BA with a .802OPS. He has scored 41 runs while collecting 9 doubles, a triple, and 4HR. Eden’s driven in 31RBI with 25BB, and 49K.

The Groshans and Smith Show

Jordan Groshans played SS and 1st base, batting 5th for the Fisher Cats. Groshans grounded out leading off the 2nd inning, lined out to 1st in the 4th inning, and hit a fly ball out in the 5th.

LJ Talley walked to lead off the 7th inning and Groshans doubled to LF to put runners at 2nd and 3rd. Talley scored off a passed ball and Jordan scored off a Tanner Kirwer sac fly to tie the game at 7-7. Groshans led off the 9th with a double to LF but was erased on a fielder’s choice.

Jordan finished 2-for-5 and a run scored. Groshan owns a .263BA with a .769OPS, 8 doubles, 5HR, and 22RBI.

Kevin Smith played LF for the first time in his professional career and batted 5th for Buffalo. He struck out in the 2nd. Smith connected on the first pitch he saw in the 3rd inning, sending the pitch over the wall in LF for a 3-run shot. The 24-yr-old drove in a run in the 5th with a sac fly to give the Herd a 5 to 1 advantage.

Kevin Smith’s 4th RBI of the night makes it 5-1 Herd in the 5th! pic.twitter.com/BN3y9DKZiB — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) June 30, 2021

Leading off the 7th inning, Kevin Smith singled to CF, scoring 3 batters later off a Dilson Herrera single to LF. Smith finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored, four RBI, and a strikeout. For the year, Smith is slashing .278/.386/.570 with 29 runs scored, 11 doubles, a triple, 11HR, and 37RBI. He also has 10 stolen bases while walking 27 times and striking out 46 times in 44GP.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *