June 30th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Smith homers in back-to-back games

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The system went 1 and 3

Buffalo- Lehigh Valey made things interesting with some late-inning runs. Buffalo scored 5 runs in the 3rd, a run in the 5th, 3 more in the 6th, and a run in the 7th for 10 total runs. The IronPigs scored 2 runs in the 3rd, a run in the 4th, 4 in the 6th, and 2 runs in the 9th. The Herd hit two doubles and three home runs going 3-for-8 with RISP and committing three errors.

Rehab notes: Alejandro Kirk went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored, an RBI, and a walk while catching today’s game. Thomas Hatch cruised through the first two innings, allowing a hit and a walk but struggled through the 3rd and 4th innings before finishing strong with a 1-2-3 5th inning. Tommy Milone threw 25 pitches over two perfect innings.

New Hampshire- Postponed due to weather

Vancouver- The AguaSox held the C’s off the board until Rafael Lantigua grounded out to drive in John Aiello with Vancouver’s only run of the game. Adam Kloffenstein labored through 4.2IP, walking 5 and striking out 4. Adrain Hernandez and Justin Maese provided the C’s with 3.1 innings of one-hit, no-run relief.

Note: John Aiello made his 2021 season debut. Formerly known as Johnny Aiello. There is some pop in this3rd baseman’s bat. Hopefully, he can help the C’s.

Dunedin Game 1- Both teams collected 8 hits and the Cardinals committed 4 errors but the D-Jays weren’t able to take advantage of those miscues. Juan De Paula entered the game after a rain delay, processing to blow the game as he’s often done since joining the Blue Jays organization as part of the Kevin Pillar trade.

Dunedin Game 2- The Cardinals outhit the D-Jays 10 to 9 scoring three runs off Trent Palmer and 4 runs off Andrew Bash. Harrison Ray and Orelvis Martinez each had two hits and drove in two runs.

Tie game after a single from @cookie4822 and a two-RBI double by Orelvis Martinez! Bottom 3rd

Blue Jays: 3

Cardinals: 3 pic.twitter.com/axvcA3LZDU — Dunedin Blue Jays (@DunedinBlueJays) June 30, 2021

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (29-19)

Buffalo won 10 to 9

HR- Kevin Smith (12), Christian Colon (8), and Logan Warmoth (5)

Logan Warmoth goes yard! The #Bisons are back in front! 9-7, Buffalo | Bottom 6 pic.twitter.com/Sh9KugSfkW — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) July 1, 2021

Starter- Thomas Hatch 5.0IP, 4H, 5R, 3BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 90 pitches

W- Hobie Harris (2-2, 3.15ERA)/BSV3

H- Tommy Milone (1)

SV- Bryan Baker (6)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (22-26)

Postponed due to weather.

June 29th game results

Fisher Cats win 10 to 9

HR- Tanner Kirwer (1)

Tanner Kirwer, welcome to New Hampshire! His first swing in Manchester is a solo homer, and we’re on the board in the 2nd. It’s 3-1 Portland. pic.twitter.com/KgFv0Gxd1U — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) June 29, 2021

Starter- Johnny Barbato 5.1IP, 10H, 7R, 3BB, 2K, and 1HRA on 91 pitches.

W- Brodey Rodning (2-3, 6.76ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (26-24)

The C’s fall 2 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Adam Kloffenstein 4.2IP, 5H, 2R, 5BB, 4K on 85 pitches

L- Kloff (2-4, 6.52ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (20-29)

GM1- Dunedin lose 5 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Nathaneal Perez 1.1IP, 2H, 0R, 1BB, 0K on 24 pitches

L- De Paula (1-4, 6.91ERA)

GM2- Dunedin lose 7 to 6

HR- Harrison Ray (5)

Two-run home run from @harrison_ray9 💥 Bat Flipped ✅

Lead Flipped ✅ pic.twitter.com/HZBLyhfBzB — Dunedin Blue Jays (@DunedinBlueJays) July 1, 2021

Starter- Trent Palmer 2.0IP, 4H, 3R, 1BB, 1K on 35 pitches

L- Andrew Bash (0-1, 10.38ERA)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to the Logan Warmoth.

The former 1st round pick of the 2017 Draft didn’t have the best game of the day but he’s been hot of late which deserves some attention. The 25-yr-old has had some hiccups in his transition to the outfield and still needs to work on all aspects of being a competent outfielder but he is definitely trending in that direction. In today’s game, Logan played CF and batted 9th.

Logan struck out and grounded out in his first two at-bats. He jumped on the first pitch of the at-bat in the 6th for his 5th home run to score Cullen Large and Tyler White for a 3-run jack. Warmoth stuck out in the 8th to end his day at the plate.

Logan Warmoth goes yard! The #Bisons are back in front! 9-7, Buffalo | Bottom 6 pic.twitter.com/Sh9KugSfkW — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) July 1, 2021

For the season, Logan Warmoth is batting .253 with a .339OBP and .425SLG. Logan has 8 doubles, a triple, and 5 HR for 22RBI. He still has too much swing and miss with 60K while walking 18 times. He’s stolen 7 bases in 9 attempts, playing mostly CF.

Over the past week, Logan Warmoth has gone 8-for-23 for a .348BA with 3 runs, 2 doubles, a HR, and 10RBI. If we extend the scope to 30 days, Logan has a .276BA with 2 HR and 15RBI in 24GP. The native of Florida is riding a 9-game hit streak, driving his BA from .214 on June 18th to .254 on June 29th.

The Groshans and Smith Show

Jordan Groshans and the Fisher Cats were rained out. Jordan finished 2-for-5 and a run scored. Groshan owns a .263BA with a .769OPS, 8 doubles, 5HR, and 22RBI.

Kevin Smith played SS and batted cleanup for Buffalo. He lined out in the 2nd inning, walked and scored off a Colon HR in the 3rd, drove in the Herd’s 6th run with a sac fly in the 5th, and stroked a leadoff solo bomb in the 7th. Smith finished 1-for-2 with two runs scored, two RBI, and a walk, including his 12th home run. That is two home runs in back-to-back games.

This is not a recording! Kevin Smith leaves the yard for his 12th homer of the season! 10-7, #Bisons | Top 8 pic.twitter.com/AaaWMgOojj — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) July 1, 2021

For the year, Smith owns a .281BA with a 976OPS. He has scored 31 runs while collecting 11 doubles, a triple, 12HR. Smith has driven in 39 runs, walked 28, struck out 46, and stolen 10 bases in 11 attempts in 45GP.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *