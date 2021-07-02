July 1st Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Robberse shines for Dunedin

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 0 and 3. Happy Canada Day from this proud Canadian.

Buffalo- Postponed

New Hampshire Game 1- Portland scored 3 in the top of the 7th off Jon Harris to complete the comeback after the Fisher Cats held a 2-0 lead after 5 innings. Elvis Luciano fired 4 scoreless innings as he is working his way back from injury.

New Hampshire Game 2- postponed

Vancouver- The AquaSox improve to 32-17 scoring 7 runs off 10 hits as Luis Quinones and Sean Mellen struggled over 7 innings. Quinones walked 6 batters. Rafael Lantigua provided all the C’s offense with his 3rd home run and 3RBI as he was the only Vancouver player with multiple hits in the game.

Dunedin- Palm Beach scored two runs in the 8th to break a 2-2 tie. The D-Jays made a valiant effort to get back into the game with a run in the 9th but fell short. Each team had 3 hits. Dunedin worked 6 walks and struck out 18 times while Palm Beach walked 3 times and struck out 11 times. Sem Robberse struck out 8 batters over 5 no-hit innings as he followed Jefferson Herrera.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (29-19)

Results from June 30th

Buffalo won 10 to 9

HR- Kevin Smith (12), Christian Colon (8), and Logan Warmoth (5)

Starter- Thomas Hatch 5.0IP, 4H, 5R, 3BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 90 pitches

W- Hobie Harris (2-2, 3.15ERA)/BSV3

H- Tommy Milone (1)

SV- Bryan Baker (6)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (22-27)

Game 1- Fisher Cats fall 4 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Elvis Luciano 4.0IP, 4H, 0R, 1BB, 5K on 64 pitches.

L- Harris (1-3, 2.63ERA)/BSV(2)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (26-25)

The C’s fall 7 to 3

HR- Rafael Lantigua (3)

Starter- Luis Quinones 3.2IP, 4H, 4R, 6BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 87 pitches

L- Quinones (2-3, 3.42ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (20-30)

Dunedin lose 4 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Jefferson Herrera 2.0IP, 1H, 2R, 1BB, 2K on 33 pitches

L- Elixon Caballero (0-2, 13.50ERA)

Top Performers:

Fisher Cats- Luciano (see above), Graham Spraker (2IP, 3H, 1R, 0BB, 5K),

C’s Rafael Lantigua (2-for-5, R, 3RBI, 2K, HR)

D-Jays- Addison Barger (1-for-2, 2R, 2BB, K, 2B, E), PK Morris (0-for-1, 3BB, K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to the Sem Robberse.

The 19-yr-old native of Zeist, Netherlands entered the game in the 3rd inning with the D-Jays down 2-0. Sem got the leadoff batter to pop out, striking out the next two batters for a 14 pitch 1-2-3 inning. He walked the leadoff batter in the 4th but a strikeout, pop-out, and flyout ended the innings.

The 6-foot-1 righty struck out the side in the 5th. A strikeout sandwiched between two ground ball outs gave the surging righty another 1-2-3 inning in the 6th. Robberse issued another walk in the 7th but retired the side with a ground ball out, pop out, and a strikeout.

Sem Robberse finished with 5 no-hit innings, walking 2 and striking out 8. He induced 3 ground ball outs and one flyball out. He threw 53 of his 75 pitches for strikes.

Over the past 30 days, Sem Robberse has pitched 24 innings allowing 8 runs (2HRA) on 14 innings and walking 7 for a 0.88WHIP and 3.00ERA. Sem struck out 28 in 5 appearances (4 starts).

For the season, Sem Robberse has made 9 appearances, throwing 33.2 innings. He owns a 4.54ERA and 1.10WHIP while holding opponents to a .190BA.

The Groshans and Smith Show

Jordan Groshans played SS and batted 5th for the Fisher Cats. Jordan went hitless in 3 at-bats with a strikeout. Groshan owns a .257BA with a .753OPS, 8 doubles, 5HR, and 22RBI.

Kevin Smith and the Bisons were rained out and will attempt to play two today.

For the season, Smith owns a .281BA with a 976OPS. He has scored 31 runs while collecting 11 doubles, a triple, 12HR. Smith has driven in 39 runs, walked 28, struck out 46, and stolen 10 bases in 11 attempts in 45GP.

