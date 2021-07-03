July 2nd Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Tellez goes deep, Axford picks up a save, Dolis scoreless

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 3 and 0.

Buffalo- The Bisons were supposed to play two today. They completed one game but had game two suspended due to weather. The Herd won their 5th in a row scoring 5 against LeHigh Valley, getting contributions from Kevin Smith, Rowdy Tellez, and a two-hit game from Richard Urena.

Rehab notes: Rafael Dolis needed just 8 pitches (5 strikes), allowing one hit, no walks or strikeouts, in one inning of work. Danny Jansen picked up a hit in 4 at-bats as he worked the game behind the plate.

New Hampshire- postponed

Vancouver- The C’s outhit the AquaSox 17 to 10 to snap their losing streak. Vancouver scored 10 runs with four regulars collecting 3 hits. The Canadians collected 5 doubles, a triple, and a pair of home runs. Parker Caracci and Roither Hernandez combined to throw 4 no-hit innings in relief.

Dunedin- The Cardinals scored two runs in the bottom of the 9th but Dunedin held on for a narrow one-run victory. The D-Jays scored 5 runs off 14 hits collecting four doubles, a triple, and two home runs while stealing two bases.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (30-19)

Buffalo won 5 to 2

HR- Rowdy Tellez (3)

Starter- Connor Overton 5.0IP, 6H, 2R, 2BB, 3K on 81 pitches

W- Overton (2-0, 1.59ERA)

H- Dolis (1)

SV- John Axford (1)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (22-27)

Postponed

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (27-25)

The C’s won 10 to 5

HR- Rafael Lantigua (4) and Tanner Morris (2)

Starter- Paxton Schultz 3.1IP, 8H, 3R, 3BB, 2K on 88 pitches

L- Cobi Johnson (1-1, 7.56ERA)

H- Parker Caracci (2)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (21-30)

Dunedin won 5 to 4

HR- PK Morris (5) and Orelvis Martinez (7)

Orelvis Martinez put a ball in orbit 💥 His two-run home run gives us a 5-2 lead in the 7th! pic.twitter.com/ev9XrNysk2 — Dunedin Blue Jays (@DunedinBlueJays) July 3, 2021

Starter- Alejandro Melean 5.0IP, 2H, 1R, 2BB, 5K, and 1HRA on 77 pitches

W- Melean (3-1, 2.51ERA)

H- Wilgenis Alvarado (1)

SV- Gabriel Ponce (5)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Rafael Lantigua.

The Vancouver Canadians seem to have themselves a new utility player in Lantigua. The 5-foot-8 Puerto Plata native has played 13 games at 2B, 9 games at 3B, 1 game at SS, 5 games in LF, 2 games in CF, 1 game in RF, and 1 game at DH. On Friday, Lantigua played CF and led off for the Canadians.

After struggling in May to the tune of a .149BA with three doubles, three RBI, eight BB, and fourteen strikeouts in 47 at-bats, the 23-yr-old has gone on a tear. He finished June with a .283BA, collecting 4 doubles, a triple, 2HR, 9RBI, 4BB, 13K, 5SB, and 9 runs scored. We are two games in July and Lantigua already has two multi-hit games, going deep in both games.

Rafael Lantigua went deep off a 3-1 pitch to lead off the game for the Canadians. He struck out in the 3rd inning. In the 4th, Lantigua reached on a throwing error, driving in Philip Clarke to give the C’s a 4-2 advantage. Rafael would score one pitch later as Tanner Morris stroked a 2-run single to RF, 6-2.

In the 5th, Lantigua grounded into an inning-ending double play. He doubled to lead off the 8th inning and scored off a Sebastian Espino single to RF, 9-5. To end his day, Rafael Lantigua singled to RF and finished 3-for-6 with 3 runs scored, 2RBI, a K, a double, and a HR.

For the season, Rafael Lantigua has a .243BA with 12 walks and 30 strikeouts. He has collected 8 doubles, a triple, and 4HR for 17RBI and 19 runs scored with a .441SLG in 30 games.

The Groshans and Smith Show

Jordan Groshans and the Fisher Cats were rained out. Groshan owns a .257BA with a .753OPS, 8 doubles, 5HR, and 22RBI.

Kevin Smith played LF and batted 2nd for the Herd on Friday. Smith walked in the 1st inning, advanced to 2nd base on a wild pitch. Tellez walked to load the bases but Jansen grounded into a double play and Tyler White struck out to end the threat. Kevin singled in the 2nd inning, driving in Dilson Herrera to tie the game at 2-2.

Kevin Smith led off the 5th inning with a triple and Rowdy Tellez drove him home with a single to RF. Smith flew out to CF in his final at-bat to finish 2-for-3 with a run scored, an RBI, and a walk.

For the season, Smith owns a .288BA with a 996OPS. He has scored 32 runs while collecting 11 doubles, two triples, 12HR, and 40RBI. Smith has driven in 40 runs, walked 29, struck out 46, and stolen 10 bases in 11 attempts in 46GP.

