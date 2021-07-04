July 3rd Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Kirk goes deep

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 0 and 3.

Buffalo- With a 4-0 lead heading into the 5th the wheels fell off. Logue ran into trouble, Kirby Snead imploded, and Dany Jimenez couldn’t stem the bleeding as the Iron Pigs completed the come-from-behind win with an RBI double in the top of the 7th.

Rehab notes: Alejandro Kirk hit a home run and catch the game. He only had two at-bats, being lifted in favor of Juan Graterol after a rain delay in the 5th inning.

New Hampshire- The weather continues to wreak havoc on the schedule. This one only went five and a half innings but the Fisher Cats came out with a shutout win.

Vancouver- The C’s fall to within one game of .500. The AquaSox scored 11 runs off 10 hits as the Vancouver pitchers issued 9 walks along with four extra-base hits and a pair of HR. Justin Maese imploded in the 8th inning allowing 4 runs. Rafael Lantigua continues to swing a hot bat with two more hits while Luis De Los Santos also collected two hits.

Dunedin- The Cards scored two runs in the 1st, 2nd, and 5th inning to build up a 6-0 lead. The D-Jays showed some grit by tying the game up with a run in the 6th, 3 runs in the 7th, and 2 runs in the 8th. The Cards still managed to come away with the W, as they walked off Dunedin with a sac fly. PK Morris hit his 2nd HR in as many nights.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (30-20)

Buffalo lose 5 to 4

HR- Alejandro Kirk

Alejandro Kirk with the 🚀to give the #Bisons a 1-0 lead! 1-0 BUF | Top 2nd pic.twitter.com/ruQ6aUXMLy — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) July 3, 2021

Starter- Zach Logue 4.2IP, 5H, 1R, 2BB, 3K on 86 pitches

L- Dany Jimenez (0-3, 4.29ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (23-27)

The Fisher Cats won 3 to 0

Starter- Maximo Castillo 5.0IP, 2H, 0R, 0BB, 6K on 82 pitches

W- Castillo (6-1, 4.80ERA)

SV- Marcus Reyes (1)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (27-26)

The C’s lose 10 to 5

HR- none

Starter- Brian Rapp 4.0IP, 3H, 3R, 5BB, 2K on 78 pitches

L- Rapp (0-3, 7.50ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (21-31)

Dunedin lose 7 to 6

HR- PK Morris (6)

Starter- Naswell Paulino 4.0IP, 6H, 4R, 4BB, 8K on 89 pitches

L- Julian Valdez (1-3, 7.25ERA)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Luis De Los Santos.

While the 23-yr-old didn’t have an outstanding game, he’s been swinging the bat well all season and probably one of the better players in the system on Saturday. De Los Santos signed with the Blue Jays on July 2nd, 2015 and he’s slowly moved through the system.

Luis De Los Santos batted .267 with 5 doubles and a HR in May and .280 with 8 doubles and 5HR in June. Two games into July and De Los Santos has pumped his BA from .280 to 290 as he continues to be an offensive threat for the Vancouver Canadians.

Batting 5th and playing SS, Luis De Los Santos walked to lead off the 2nd inning; unfortunately, he was forced out at 2nd base on a John Aiello ground ball. He hit a fly ball to RF, caught by Zach DeLoach. Luis picked up a two-out single in the 6th but Spencer Horwitz popped out to end the inning. He led off the 8th with a double and scored on a Aiello single.

Luis struck out in the 9th to end his day at the plate, going 2-for-4, R, BB, K, 2B, E. For the season, he is batting .290 with a .814OPS, 16 doubles, 6HR, and 38RBI in 46 games.

The Groshans and Martin Show

Jordan Groshans played SS and batted 4th. Jordan singled in the 1st inning, scoring Otto Lopez from 1st base. He popped out to SS in the 3rd inning and walked and scored in the 5th inning. Groshan owns a .261BA with a .761OPS, 8 doubles, 5HR, and 23RBI.

Austin Martin DH’d and batted 2nd for the Fisher Cats. Martin walked in the 1st inning and scored off a Groshans single. He walked to lead off the 3rd inning, did not score. He lined out in the 5th inning. Austin Martin is batting .278 with a .795OPS.

