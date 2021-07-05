July 4th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Rowdy Tellez goes deep, 4RBI game

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 1 and 3

Buffalo- The Bisons scored 5 runs off 7 hits as Joel Payamps, Patrick Murphy, Bryan Baker, and John Axford followed TJ Zuech with 3.2 innings of 2-hit, one-run relief. The bullpen walked 3 and struck out 3. Axford looked rusty or shakey or old in this one. Rowdy Tellez provided the O for the Herd with 4RBI.

Rehab notes: Alejandro Kirk DH’d, 1-for-3 with a BB.

New Hampshire- Game 1 went to the Sea Dogs and Game 2 went to mother nature. The Fisher Cats and Sea Dogs played 3 innings in Game 2 before the contest was suspended. In Game 1, the Sea Dogs scored 9 runs off 14 hits. Otto Lopez picked up another multi-hit game to push his batting average to .354. Vinny Capra continues to swing it with two hits and four RBI. Simeon Woods Richardson didn’t have his best stuff allowing 6 runs over 3IP. Mike Ellenbest picked him up with 3 scoreless innings.

Vancouver- The AquaSox push the C’s to record to .500. The C’s scored 4 runs off 6 hits. Espino and Aiello had 2-hit games. Aiello drove in 3 runs with a double and HR. Adrian Hernandez and Roither Hernandez kept it close with 2.2 innings of scoreless relief.

Dunedin- Palm Beach scored 4 runs in the 1st inning off starter Joel Concepcion who failed to get out of the inning. Juan De Paula allowed 3 runs over 3.1IP in relief. Elixon Caballero and Jefferson Herrera did provide some relief, combining on 4 scoreless innings, walking 2 and striking out 5. Orelvis Martinez and PK Morris each had two hits, including a double.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (31-20)

Buffalo won 5 to 4

HR- Rowdy Tellez (4)

Starter- T.J. Zeuch 5.1IP, 4H, 3R, 1BB, 5K, and 1HRA on 94 pitches

W- Payamps (1-0, 0.00ERA)

H- Murphy (1) and Baker (2)

SV- Axford (2)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (23-28)

The Fisher Cats lose 9 to 4

Starter- SWR 3.0IP, 9H, 6R, 1BB, 1K, and 1HRA on 65 pitches

L- SWR (2-2, 5.30ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (27-27)

The C’s fall 7 to 4

HR- Aiello (1) and Morris (3)

Starter- CJ Van Eyk 4.1IP, 2H, 5R, 4BB, 8K on 89 pitches

L- Van Eyk (2-3, 6.31ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (21-32)

Dunedin lose 7 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Joel Concepcion 0.2IP, 4H, 4R, 3BB, 0K on 45 pitches

L- Concepcion (1-5, 6.05ERA)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Vinny Capra.

The former 2018 20th round selection played LF and batted 6th for New Hampshire. From day 1, Vinny Capra’s been swinging a hot bat. He batted .300 in May and over .400 in June, entering July with a .375BA. Normally an infielder, Vinny has seen time in LF this season with Austin Martin, Jordan Groshans, Otto Lopez, Samad Taylor on the squad and rated higher on the depth charts.

Capra picked up his first hit of the game with a double in the 5th to put the Fisher Cats on the board, 6-1. The Melbourne, FL. native stole 3rd but Chris Bec grounded into a double play to end the threat.

In the 6th inning with two out and two on, Vinny Capra tripled to LF scoring Samad Taylor and Groshans, 6-4. Kevin Vicuna popped out to end the threat, leaving Capra stranded at 3rd base for the second inning in a row.

For the season, Vinny Capra is batting .379 with a 1.094OPS, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 4HR, and 20RBI. Vinny has struck out 30 times with 10 walks and 3SB in 29 games.

The Groshans and Martin Show

Jordan Groshans played 3rd and batted 4th. Jordan went 0-for-3 with a run scored and a strikeout. Groshan owns a .255BA with a .745OPS, 8 doubles, 5HR, and 23RBI.

Austin Martin manned SS and batted 2nd for the Fisher Cats. Martin went hitless in 3 at-bats. Austin Martin is batting .272 with a .780OPS.

