July 6th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Tanner Morris big day for C’s

The system went 2 and 1.

Buffalo- The Bisons got a strong start from Thomas Hatch, see his pitching line below, and some timely hitting from Tyler White and Cullen Large. Down 2-0, the Herd scored a run off a Kirk single and Tyler White stroked a 2-run HR over the LF wall to take the lead and complete the 9th inning comeback.

Rehab notes: Alejandro Kirk caught and batted 3rd. He went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

New Hampshire- The Fisher Cats scored 2 runs on 7 hits. Chavez Young collected two hits. Johnny Barbato took the loss but deserved a no-decision with a 9K performance. Fitz Stadler provided the Fisher Cats with two no-hit innings in relief. Jordan Groshans left after two at-bats. Samad Taylor, who left Sunday’s game, did not play.

Vancouver- The C’s move back over .500 with a big win over Spokane. Vancouver scored 9 runs off 12 hits, scoring 7 runs between the 1st and 2nd innings. Four C’s had multi-hit games and three drove in two or more runs. Adam Kloffenstein didn’t suck in this start which we can’t say about his past couple of starts. Alex Nolan and Connor Law provided Vancouver with 4 innings of one-run relief.

Dunedin- Postponed due to weather.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (32-20)

Buffalo won 3 to 2

HR- Tyler White (2)

It worked! Tyler White comes through with a 2-run home run to give the #Bisons the lead! 3-2 | Bottom 9 pic.twitter.com/RELfcFAldW — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) July 7, 2021

Starter- Thomas Hatch 5.0IP, 1H, 0R, 3BB, 6K on 82 pitches

W- Hobie Harris (3-2, 3.00ERA)

SV- Kirby Snead (3)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (23-29)

The Fisher Cats lose 3 to 2

HR- Tanner Kirwer (2) and Otto Lopez (3)

Starter- Barbato 6.0IP, 6H, 3R, 1BB, 9K on 106 pitches

L- Barbato (0-2, 5.14ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (28-27)

The C’s won 9 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Adam Kloffenstein 5.0IP, 4H, 2R, 2BB, 5K on 92 pitches

W- Kloff (3-4, 6.18ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (21-32)

Rained out

Sunday, July 4th results

Dunedin lose 7 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Joel Concepcion 0.2IP, 4H, 4R, 3BB, 0K on 45 pitches

L- Concepcion (1-5, 6.05ERA)

Top Performers:

Buffalo- Tyler White (2-for-4, R, 2RBI, HR), Hatch (see above)

NH- Otto Lopez (1-for-4, HR, R, RBI), Tanner Kirwer (1-for-4, R, HR, RBI, 2K), Chavez Young (2-for-4), Barbato (see above), Stadler (2IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 4K)

C’s- Nolan (2IP, 2H, 0R, 1BB, 1K), Rafael Lantigua (2-for-3, 3R, 2BB, SB), Sebastian Espino (2-for-5, R, 2RBI, 2K, 2B), Luis De Los Santos (2-for-4, R, 2RBI, SB)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Tanner Morris

The former 5th round selection from the 2019 Draft played 2nd base and batted 2nd for the Canadians. A gifted hitter from the left side, Morris projects to be a high batting average, high OBP, low power bat who can play any infield position thanks to good range and quickness. He fits best at 2nd but could slide over to 3rd if he develops some extra pop in his bat.

Morris picked up his 7th double of the season in the 1st inning to put runners at 2nd and 3rd. He scored off a Espino ground-rule double. Morris was at it again in the 2nd inning with his 8th double, scoring Eric Rivera and Rafael Lantigua, 5-1. Tanner scored on a De Los Santos single to CF, 6-1.

The 23-yr-old Virginia product lined out in the 3rd inning and flew out in the 5th. In the 8th inning, Rafael Lantigua walked and stole 2nd base, moved to 3rd on a throwing error. Morris cashed him in with a single to LF, 8-3. Ryan Gold drove Morris in with a double, 9-3.

We tuned in to another episode of the T-Mo Show tonight 📺 Tanner put up his team-high 5th 3-hit game to lead the C's and be tonight's @heyyallicedtea Player of the Game presented by Hey Y’all Southern Style Hard Iced Tea. In the South, our tea is always served iced & hard! pic.twitter.com/RPmNo7op9m — Vancouver Canadians (Home Games in Hillsboro, OR) (@vancanadians) July 7, 2021

In 5 at-bats, Morris went 3-for-5 with 3 runs scored, 3RBI including a pair of doubles. In 47 games, Tanner is .267 with 8 doubles, 2 triples, 3HR, and 23RBI. He owns a .398OBP with 33 walks and 50 strike outs while stealing 4 bases.

The Groshans and Martin Show

Jordan Groshans was at SS and batted 4th. Jordan went 0-for-1 with a walk and strikeout but was replaced in the field after the top half of the 4th. Groshan owns a .254BA with a .745OPS, 8 doubles, 5HR, and 23RBI.

Austin Martin started in CF and led off for the Fisher Cats but moved to SS when Groshans left the game. Martin went hitless in 2 at-bats with a walk. Austin Martin is batting .268 with a .777OPS.

