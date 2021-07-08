July 7th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Borucki perfect in rehab appearance

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 0 and 3.

Buffalo- Zach Logue surrendered a grand slam to Blake Swihart in the 4th inning and the Red Wings cruised to victory. The Bisons were held to 3 runs on 7 hits.

Riley Adams’ 3rd RBI of the night comes at a key time, and the #Bisons deficit is cut in half. 4-3, Red Wings | Bottom 8 pic.twitter.com/njqohIUecz — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) July 8, 2021

Rehab notes: Alejandro Kirk caught and batted 3rd. He went 1-for-3 with a BB. Ryan Borucki threw 9 pitches, 5 strikes, getting a ground ball out, a fly ball out, and a strikeout in his one inning of work.

Nine pitches, three outs for Ryan Borucki in his first MLB rehab assignment with the #Bisons tonight. 4-2, ROC | Top 7 pic.twitter.com/HyAGEmhLbh — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) July 8, 2021

New Hampshire- The Rumble Ponies got Elvis Luciano for two runs in the 1st and 3rd innings, adding an insurance run in the 7th off Sean Rackoski. The Fisher Cats were held to 3 runs off 9 hits, including a pair of doubles from LJ Talley.

Vancouver- The C’s are back at .500 with a loss to Spokane. Vancouver was held to 2 runs off 3 hits, walking 5 times and striking out 15 times.

Dunedin- Postponed due to weather, again.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (32-21)

Buffalo lose 4 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Zach Logue 3.0IP, 5H, 4R, 1BB, 3K, and 1HRA on 67 pitches

L- Logue (1-1, 4.12ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (23-30)

The Fisher Cats lose 5 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Luciano 5.0IP, 6H, 4R, 3BB, 3K, and 1HRA on 81 pitches

L- Luciano (0-1, 3.29ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (28-28)

The C’s fall 3 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Luis Quinones 4.2IP, 5H, 2R, 4BB, 8K on 92 pitches

L- Brandon Eisert (4-1, 3.41ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (21-32)

Rained out

Sunday, July 4th results

Dunedin lose 7 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Joel Concepcion 0.2IP, 4H, 4R, 3BB, 0K on 45 pitches

L- Concepcion (1-5, 6.05ERA)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to LJ Talley of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

A former 2019 Draftee, LJ was selected by the Blue Jays in the 7th round. He started the year with the Vancouver Canadians. Talley joined the Fisher Cats on May 15th, seeing a lot of time at 1st base which is where he played on Wednesday and batted 4th.

LJ struck out in the 2nd. He doubled to lead off the 4th inning and scored off a Tanner Kirwer ground out. The Folkston, GA native doubled in the 6th, setting up Vinny Capra who pulled New Hampshire to win one run of Binghamton with an RBI single. Tanner Kirwer and Rodrigo Vigil struck out, stranding LJ at 3rd. LJ Talley walked in his final at-bat but Capra grounded into a double play, erasing LJ at 2nd base.

Since joining the Fisher Cats, the 24-yr-old owns a .246BA and .664OPS while collecting 11 doubles, 4HR, and a pair of doubles. In 39 games, Talley has 19 walks with 28 strikeouts.

The Groshans and Martin Show

Jordan Groshans was at SS and batted 4th. Jordan went 0-for-1 with a walk and strikeout but was replaced in the field after the top half of the 4th. Groshan owns a .254BA with a .745OPS, 8 doubles, 5HR, and 23RBI.

Austin Martin started at SS and led off for the Fisher Cats. Martin struck out, grounded into a double play which scored the Fisher Cats first run of the game, grounded out, singled and stole 2nd base in the 7th. Austin Martin is batting .268 with a .771OPS, and 5SB.

