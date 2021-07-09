July 8th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Warmoth swinging hot a bat

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 2 and 3.

Buffalo- Breyvic Valera stroked a two-run single to right field to scored Juan Graterol and Logan Warmoth, snapping a 2-2 tie. Logan Warmoth scored three times and Valera drove in 3RBI. Nick Allgeyer allowed one run over 2.2IP, striking out 4. Jackson McClelland, Patrick Murphy, John Axford, and Bryan Baker threw a combined 4.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits, no walks, and 4K.

Breyvic Valera comes through again! The #Bisons take the lead in the 9th!

4-2 #Bisons | Bottom 9 pic.twitter.com/bPSJzZSMjU — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) July 9, 2021

Rehab notes: Tommy Milone was used as the Opener, throwing two innings, allowing one run while striking out 4 batters.

New Hampshire- A wild pitch in the 8th inning allowed Demi Orimoloye to cross home plate with the Fisher Cats only run of the game. The Rumble Ponies held New Hampshire to one run on 7 hits, all singles. Marcus Reyes looked good, allowing a home run over 3.0IP, striking out 6 and walking 1 batter. Mike Ellenbest was equally impressive in relief, chucking two no-hit innings with no walks and 4 strikeouts.

Vancouver- The C’s outhit Spokane 8 to 7 but fell 5 to 4. Vancouver went 4-for-6 with RISP but struck out 12 times, walking once. Roither Hernandez has not allowed a run in four appearances since being promoted with two scoreless innings in relief.

Dunedin GM1- U-G-L-Y. The Tarpons hammered the D-Jays 21 to 2. Wilgenis Alvarado was the sacrificial lamb for the D-Jays as he was left in there for 10 runs which included 3HR. Alvarado allowed 9 hits in 1.2IP. Not that Julian Valdez (1IP, 4R) or Geison Urbaez (1.1IP, 3R) were much better. Dasan Brown and Orelvis Martinez were the lone bright spots in this game. Brown picked up two hits and two stolen bases. Martinez went deep and singled in two official at-bats.

Dunedin GM2- We go from 21 to 2 to a pitching duel with a combined 5 hits. Trent Palmer walked 4 batters in 3IP but didn’t allow a hit. Nathaneal Perez allowed one hit over 2 scoreless innings and Gabriel Ponce allowed one run on one hit and two walks over 2IP. The D-Jays stole 5 bases with Zach Cook swiping his 8th and 9th.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (33-21)

Buffalo won 4 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Tommy Milone 2.0IP, 2H, 1R, 0BB, 4K on 29 pitches

W- Axford (1-0, 3.00ERA)

SV- Baker (7)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (23-31)

The Fisher Cats lose 5 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Maximo Castillo 3.0IP, 6H, 4R, 2BB, 3K on 78 pitches

L- Castillo (6-2, 5.25ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (28-29)

The C’s fall 5 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Paxton Schultz 5.2IP, 5H, 5R, 3BB, 2K, and 1HRA on 78 pitches

L- Schultz (3-1, 4.47ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (22-33)

GM1- The D-Jays fall 21 to 2.

HR- Martinez (8)

Starter- Sem Robberse (3IP, 7H, 4R, 0BB, 3K on 65 pitches

L- Robberse (2-3, 5.15ERA)

GM2- The D-Jays won 3 to 1.

HR- none

Starter- Trent Palmer 3.0IP, 0H, 0R, 4BB, and 3K on 48 pitches

W- Perez (1-0, 8.44ERA)

SV- Ponce (6)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Logan Warmoth.

The former 1st round pick continues to swing a hot bat. Over the past month, Logan is batting .348 with a .959OPS, 4 doubles, a triple, 2HR, 22RBI, 7SB, and 9/22 BB/K.

The former infielder turned CF was back in CF, batting 8th for the Bisons on Thursday. Warmoth walked in the 3rd inning, advanced to 2nd base as Dilson Herrera grounded out, and scored off a Breyvic Valera single. Logan walked and stole 2nd in the 5th. Dilson drove him in from 2nd base with a single to LF.

Dilson Herrera gives the #Bisons the lead as we make it halfway home! 2-1, Buffalo | Bottom 5 pic.twitter.com/beuLlhYfbJ — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) July 9, 2021

Logan Warmoth struck out in the 7th inning. In the 9th with one out and Juan Graterol at 1st base (BB), Warmoth singled up the middle. He advanced to 2nd base on a Herrera ground ball out. With two outs, Breyvic Valera singled to RF, scoring Graterol and Warmoth.

The surging former Top Prospect finished the day 1-for-2 with three runs scored, two walks, a strikeout, and a stolen base. For the season, he owns a .263BA with a .774OPS to go along with 8 doubles, a triple, 5HR, and 22RBI in 49 games. If he keeps this up we might have a nice utility bench player on our hands.

The Groshans and Martin Show

Jordan Groshans did not play. Groshan owns a .254BA with a .745OPS, 8 doubles, 5HR, and 23RBI.

Austin Martin started at SS and led off for the Fisher Cats. Austin singled to lead off the game but was forced out at 2nd on an Otto Lopez ground ball out. He grounded out in the 3rd and struck out in the 6th. With two on and one out in the 8th inning, Martin singled to load the bases. Young struck out. A wild pitch scored Demi Orimoloye, and Lopez struck out to end the threat. Austin Martin is batting .274 with a .776OPS, and 5SB.

