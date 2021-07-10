July 9th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Young Key in Fisher Cats’ Win

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 1 and 2.

Buffalo- Suspended due to weather

New Hampshire- Down 3 to 2 to the Rumble Ponies entering the 8th inning, the Fisher Cats scored 5 runs and cruised to victory. In that inning, New Hamsphire recieved contributions from an RBI off the bat of Rodrigo Vigil, a Demi Orimoloye ground ball force out with the bases loaded, a Chavez Young 2-run single, and a Young/Martin double steal which scored Martin. Will McAffer and Fitz Stadler provided 5 no-hit innings in relief, walking two and striking out 8.

Vancouver- Spokane scored 6 runs on 8 hits while Vancouver scored 4 runs on 9 hits, as the L’s continue to mount. The C’s got multi-hit games from Luis De Los Santos, Sebastian Espino, Andres Guerra, and DJ Neal.

Dunedin- A 3-run 1st inning for the Tarpons turned out to be enough to down the D-Jays. Dunedin managed to get just one run on 3 hits. Juan De Paula didn’t actually complete suck. He walked 4 and struck out 4 over 4IP, allowing just a single hit which turned out to be a solo home run.

FSL Blue Jays- A scoreless game until the Phillies scored in the 7th inning. The Blue Jays scored a run in the bottom half of the 7th to tie it up and took the lead in the 8th for the W despite being held to 2 hits.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (33-21)

Postponed

Results from July 8th.

Buffalo won 4 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Tommy Milone 2.0IP, 2H, 1R, 0BB, 4K on 29 pitches

W- Axford (1-0, 3.00ERA)

SV- Baker (7)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (24-31)

The Fisher Cats won 7 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Reilly Hovis 4.0IP, 4H, 3R, 2BB, 1K,and 1HRA on 86 pitches

W- McAffer (1-0, 2.89ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (28-30)

The C’s fall 6 to 4

HR- Luis De Los Santos (7)

Starter- Willy Gaston 3.0IP, 3H, 2R, 3BB, 0K on 46 pitches

L- Gaston (0-1, 10.05ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (22-34)

GM1- The D-Jays fall 4 to 1.

HR- none

Starter- Alejandro Melean 4IP, 6H, 3R, 1BB, 3K, and 1HRA on 79 pitches

L- Melean (3-2, 2.97ERA)

FCL Blue Jays (3-4)

Winner 2 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Michael Dominguez 1.2IP, H, 0R, BB, 2K

W- Bejardi Meza (1-0, 0.00ERA)

Top Performers:

Buffalo- postponed

NH- Vigil (3-for-4, R, RBI, K), Chavez Young (1-for-3, 2RBI, 2BB, SB), Orimoloye (1-for-4, R, 3RBI, K, SB), McAffer (3IP, BB, 3K), Stadler (2IP, BB, 5K)

C’s- Sean Mellen (3IP, 3H, R, BB, 3K), De Los Santos (2-for-5, R, 2RBI, 2B, HR), Espino (2-for-4, 3B, K)

Dunedin De Paula (4IP, H, R, 4BB, 4K, and HRA)

F-Jays- Marc Civit (2IP, 2BB, K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Chavez Young.

Batting 2nd and playing CF the former 39th round selection from the 2016 Draft grounded into a double play in his first at-bat. His 2nd at-bat came in the 4th inning which saw him fly out to CF. Young walked to lead off the 6th. He advanced on an Otto Lopez single but was stranded as the next three batters were retired in order.

Chavez walked in the 7th but Otto Lopez struck out to end the frame. In the 8th inning, Young stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and 2-outs. Chavez stroked a two-run single to RF, giving the Fisher Cats a 6-3 lead.

In 29 games, Chavez Young owns a .262BA with a .718OPS. He’s collected 6 doubles and a HR while stealing 5 bases. Young has scored 11 runs and driven in 19.

The Martinez and Martin Show

Orelvis Martinez played 3rd base and batted clean up for the D-Jays. He went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts. He is batting .265 with a .830OPS.

Austin Martin started at SS and led off for the Fisher Cats. Austin singled to lead off the game but was forced out at 2nd as Chavez Young grounded into an unassisted double play. Martin was hit by a pitch in the 8th inning, advanced to 3rd base on a Young two-run single. He scored on a successful double steal. Austin Martin is batting .273 with a .773OPS, and 5SB.

