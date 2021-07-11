July 10th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Another clean inning for Borucki

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 3 and 4.

Buffalo GM1- The Red Wings owned the Bisons, scoring 7 runs off 9 hits. The normally reliable Connor Overton allowed 2 home runs, lasting just two innings. T.J. Zeuch struggled, allowing 5 runs including a solo.

Buffalo GM2- The RedWings scored three runs in the 1st inning, adding another run in the 6th to complete the doubleheader sweep. Veterans Breyvic Valera and Dilson Herrera each had multi-hit games, with Valera driving in two runs.

Rehab: Ryan Borucki faced 4 batters, walking one, striking out, and generating two ground ball outs.

New Hampshire- Rumble Ponies continue to have the Fisher Cats number this series with another win. The Cats were held to 3 runs on 6 hits with LJ Talley collecting the only extra-base hit, a lead-off triple in the 4th inning. After Simeon Woods Richardson exited the game, Mike Ellenbest, Brody Rodning, and Sean Rackoski held the Ponies in check allowing two hits over 3 innings.

Vancouver- Rafael Lantigua and Luis De Los Santos paced the C’s to a 5 to 3 win over Spokane. They needed a pair of runs in the 8th to pull off the win. After CJ Van Eyk exited allowing 3 runs over 5 innings, Alex Nolan and Connor Law shut Spokane down. The relievers held Spokane to one hit over 4 innings, walking one, and striking out 4.

Dunedin GM1- Anther blow out. The Tarpons scored 14 runs on 8 hits. D-Jay pitchers issued 10 walks with Naswell Paulino issuing 8 of those walks. D-Jay pitchers also had an issue keeping the ball in the yard, surrendering 5 home runs.

Dunedin GM2- Andrew Bash and Julian Valdez combine not to suck for the D-Jays, holding the Tarpons to 1 run on 4 hits. Zac Cook, Miguel Hiraldo, Orelvis Martinez, and Stewad Berroa had multi-hit games.

FSL Blue Jays- It was a good day at the plate for these young prospects. F-Jays scored 15 runs on 9 hits, walking 12 times, and hitting a HR. On the bump, the Blue Jays issued 14 walks but only allowed 3 hits.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (33-22)

Buffalo lose 7 to 3

HR- Cullen Large (3)

Starter- Connor Overton 2.0IP, 3H, 2R, 0BB, 1K, and 2HRA on 37 pitches

L- Overton (2-1, 1.94ERA)

GM2- The Bisons lose 4 to 3

HR- Breyvic Valera (3)

Another Big Hit from Big Game Brey! 💣 pic.twitter.com/iigStgyJ0g — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) July 10, 2021

Starter- Casey Lawrence 2.0IP, 3H, 3R, 1BB, 2K on 42 pitches

L- Joel Payamps (1-1, 2.70ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (24-32)

The Fisher Cats lose 6 to 3

HR- none

Starter- SWR 5.0IP, 6H, 6R, 2BB, 7K,and 1HRA on 93 pitches

L- SWR (2-3, 5.53ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (29-30)

The C’s won 5 to 3

HR- none

Starter- CJ Van Eyk 5.0IP, 5H, 3R, 2BB, 6K, and 1HRA on 83 pitches

W- Connor Law (1-0, 5.40ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (22-35)

GM1- The D-Jays fall 14 to 2

HR- Addison Barger (8) and PK Morris (7)

Starter- Naswell Paulino 3.0IP, 3H, 10R, 8BB, 3K, and 2HRA on 87 pitches

L- Paulino (2-2, 4.84ERA)

GM2- D-Jays won 5 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Andrew Bash 5.0IP, 2H, 1R, 5BB, 6K, and 1HRA on 94 pitches

W- Bash (1-1, 7.24ERA)

SV- Valdez (1)

FCL Blue Jays (3-4)

Winner 15 to 2

HR- Adriel Sotolongo (1)

Starter- Cesar Ayala 2.0IP, 0H, 0R, 4BB, 1K

W- Guillermo Villasmil (1-0, 9.82ERA)

Top Performers:

Buffalo- GM1- Nash Knight (2-for-4, R, 2K), Cullen Large (1-for-3, HR, R, RBI, BB, K)

Buffalo GM2- Valera (2-for-4, R, 2RBI, HR), Dilson Herrera (2-for-3)

NH- LJ Talley (1-for-3, 3B, R, BB, K), Ellenbest (1IP, H, 2K)

C’s- Lantigua (3-for-5, R, RBI, K, 2B), De Los Santos (2-for-5, RBI, K, 2B), Eric Rivera (1-for-2, 2BB, R), Alex Nolan (2IP, BB, K), Connor Law (2IP, H, 3K)

Dunedin- GM1- Barger (1-for-3, R, RBI, HR, K), Morris (1-for-3, R, RBI, HR)

Dunedin GM2- Bash (see above), Valdez (2IP, 2H, BB, 3K), Berroa (2-for-3, R, RBI, K, 2SB), Zac Cook (3-for-3, 3R, RBI, 2B, 2SB)

F-Jays- Jhon Solarte (2-for-6, R, RBI, K), Adriel Sotolongo (2-for-4, 3R, 2RBI, HR, BB)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Miguel Hiraldo.

The Dunedin Blue Jays’ 3rd baseman played both ends of their doubleheader. Miguel went 1-for-3 with a strikeout and a fielding error (14) in game 1.

In game 2, Hiraldo singled in the 1st and stole 2nd but was stranded after the next two batters struck out. He walked in the 3rd, advanced to 3rd off an Orelvis Martinez double but was stranded as the next two batters lined out and struck out. Hiraldo singled in the 4th to drive in Zac Cook and reached 3rd before Zach Britton struck out to end the threat. The 20-yr-old out of Santiago, DR, doubled in Cook for the D-Jays 5th run in the 6th inning. Hiraldo was stranded at 2nd as Martinez struck out, Addison Barger walked, Britton flew out, and PK Morris lined out.

The 5-foot-11 infield owns a .251BA with a .715OPS while collecting 14 doubles, a triple, 3HR, and 11SB in 53GP. He’s scored 36 times and driven in 26RBI. Hiraldo has 52K and 26BB.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans played SS and batted 2nd for the Fisher Cats. Groshans grounded out in the 1st inning. He singled in the 3rd, driving in Reggie Pruitt, tieing up the game at 2s. Jordan singled again in the 5th. Jordan grounded out again in the 8th to finish 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Jordan Groshans is now batting .260 with .751OPS and 24RBI.

Orelvis Martinez played both ends of the doubleheader on Saturday. In GM1, Martinez played SS and batted 4th. He went hitless in two at-bats with a walk and a strikeout. In GM2, Martinez was back at SS and batting 4th. He collected a single and double in four at-bats, striking out twice and driving in a run.

Orelvis Martinez owns a .267BA with .832OPS, 16 doubles, and 40RBI.

