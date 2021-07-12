July 11th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Espino homers and doubles as C’s climb back to .500

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 1 and 1

Buffalo- Postponed due to rain

New Hampshire- postponed due to rain

Vancouver- Sebastian Espino hit a two-run home run in the 3rd and Luis De Los Santos followed suit in the 5th to provide all the run support Adam Kloffenstein would need to pick up his 4th win and get the C’s back to .500.

Dunedin- Andres Charparro stroked a two-run double, Carlos Narvaez hit an RBI line drive single to RF, and Geison Urbaez allowed Charparro to score on a wild pitch in the Tarpons 4-run 5th inning. The D-Jays managed just two hits for one run. Dunedin did manage to work 9 walks while striking out 4 times.

FSL Blue Jays- No game scheduled

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (33-22)

Postponed

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (24-32)

Postponed

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (30-30)

The C’s won 4 to 3

HR- De Los Santos (8) and Espino (3)

Starter- Kloffenstein 6.0IP, 4H, 2R, 3BB, 4K on 78 pitches

W- Kloff (4-4, 5.80ERA)

H- Cobi Johnson (3)

SV- Parker Caracci (6)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (22-36)

The D-Jays fall 6 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Joel Concepcion 4.2IP, 4H, 5R, 6BB, 3K on 90 pitches

L- Concepcion (1-6, 6.44ERA)

FCL Blue Jays (3-4)

Scheduled day off

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Sebastian Espino.

the 21-yr-old out of Bonao, DR, was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets organization on December 10th, 2020. With three minor league seasons on his resume, Espino was assigned to the Dunedin Blue Jays but joined the Vancouver Canadians after four games. Since joining the C’s, Espino has split his time between 3rd and LF.

Since John Aiello has joined the roster, Espino has moved to LF which is where he played on Sunday. Batting 4th, Espino reached on a fielding error in the 1st inning but Ryan Gold and Aiello popped out and flew out to end the inning. With one on and two outs in the 3rd inning, Espino deposited a 2-0 pitch over the wall in right-center field to put Vancouver in front 2-1.

Following a Luis De Los Santos 2-run home run, Espino doubled to center field. With Ryan Gold at the plate, Espino attempted to steal 3rd but was thrown out on a strike ’em out, throw ’em out double play.

Espino grounded out in the 8th to conclude his day at the plate with a HR and a double in 4 at-bats. Espino owns a .313BA and .872OPS with 20 runs, 11 doubles, 3 triples, 3HR, and 27 RBI in 35 games as a member of the Vancouver Canadians.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans and the Fisher Cats were rained out. Jordan Groshans is now batting .260 with .751OPS and 24RBI.

Orelvis Martinez played SS and batted 4th. He went 0-for-3 with a walk and 3K. Orelvis Martinez owns a .263BA with .824OPS, 16 doubles, and 40RBI.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

