Blue Jays 2nd Half Predictions from the Couch

Jays From the Couch presents some predictions for the second half of the Toronto Blue Jays’ 2021 season

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase



The Toronto Blue Jays are about to kick off the second half of a season in which they were expected to compete. They will begin 8 games back of the division leading Red Sox and 4.5 games back of a Wild Card spot. On the one hand, there’s lots of baseball to be played, which means lots of time to make improvements, etc. However, on the other hand, Toronto finds themselves in a significant hole with just 75 games remaining. It’s an interesting spot and anything can happen, which is why we put our heads together and present our second half predictions.

Never shy about her positive Blue Jays outlook (as evidenced in her weekly show on YouTube, Facebook, etc: Sunny Side of the Dome) Karen Soutar offers up the following:

The Blue Jays aren’t done adding to this team. They will make at least one significant trade, and maybe 1-2 more smaller trades.

Jays are coming back to Toronto in 2021 and will play in front of fans.

Jays will go on a run, almost as good as the 2015 post trade deadline run, good enough for one of the two wild card spots.

Robbie Ray starts, and wins, the wild card game.

Vlad Jr wins AL MVP, in part because he plays for a playoff team and Shohei Ohtani does not.

As you would expect, the Fekless Wonder, Steve, has different expectations. His views are nearly the polar opposite of Karen (as evidenced in his weekly show on YouTube, Facebook, etc: The On Fek Circle). You can bet that he’s got some wild, outside the box ideas. He lays them out as follows:

Blue Jays stay on outside of playoff race, so they experiment with Pearson as late inning reliever and Moreno as 3B in September

Jason MacDonald offers his two cents and he sees things more in line with Karen:

Jays trade for more bullpen upgrades and another starting pitcher, go on a run and catch a fading Red Sox team to win the division.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins MVP.

Playoff baseball is played at the Rogers Centre in October.

My own predictions are tough because it is just as easy to envision this team missing the playoffs as it is them making it. That said, here goes:

The Blue Jays add a starter with at least two years of team control. This will be a high end arm, capable of starting a playoff game, but it will not be a rental.

They will also add one more reliever…and we won’t see the name coming.

Alek Manoah will be moved to the bullpen near the end of the season if the Blue Jays are in the playoff picture. If not, he’ll stay in the rotation, but may have some starts skipped.

IF – big if – they trade for a rental, it will be a third baseman, or someone who can play third. Santiago Espinal has been great, but they need an upgrade.

Prospects to be dealt at the deadline: Adam Kloffenstein (MLB ranked 9th best Blue Jays prospect), Riley Adams (18th), Eric Pardinho (14th), Orelvis Martinez (7th).

Feel free to add yours in the comment section and/or weigh in on ours.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *