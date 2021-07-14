July 13th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Homer shy of the cycle for Vinny Capra

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 5 and 0.

Buffalo- Logan Warmoth doubled to drive Cullen Large in to tie the game 1-1 in the 7th. Nash Knight followed suit, doubling in Warmoth with the Bisons’ winning run. Buffalo collecting 7 hits and went 2-for-6 with RISP.

Forget the tie, Nash Knight gives the #Bisons the lead!

Rehab notes: Alejandro Kirk went 0-for-4 with 2K as the DH. Thomas Hatch went 5 strong innings. Ryan Borucki threw another scoreless inning and looks good to return to the Blue Jays bullpen.

New Hampshire- Elvis Luciano didn’t have his best stuff, allowing 3 long balls. Fortunately, the bullpen was damn near perfect with 4 no-hit innings, walking 5, and striking out 9. The offense was pretty good too, scoring 11 runs off 16 hits and 4 walks. The club had one 5 players with multi-hit games, including a 4-hit performance from Vinny Capra.

Vancouver- With the game tied at 2-2 in the top of the 8th, Eric Rivera singled to bring Ronny Brito home with the game’s winning run. Justin Maese closed the game out with two no-hit innings.

Dunedin- The D-Jays got some strong pitching for a change. The club stole 7 bases, scoring 9 runs off 11 hits, including a double and a pair of HR.

FSL Blue Jays- Rikelin De Castro and Adriel Sotolongo drove in three runs apiece as the F-Jays scored 10 runs off 10 hits which included a double, two triples, and two HR.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (34-24)

Buffalo won 2 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Thomas Hatch 5.0IP, 3H, R, 0BB, 6K on 68 pitches

W- Travis Bergen (1-0, 3.86ERA)

H- Curtis Taylor (5)

SV- Hobie Harris (5)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (25-32)

The Fisher Cats won 11 to 5

HR- LJ Talley (5)

Starter- Luciano 5.0IP, 7H, 5R, 2BB, 4K, and 3HRA on 80 pitches

W- Johnny Barbato (1-2, 5.00ERA)

H- Jon Harris (1)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (31-30)

The C’s won 3 to 2

HR- Davis Schneider (3)

Starter- Luis Quninones 4.0IP, 4H, 1R, 5BB, 5K on 85 pitches

W- Brandon Eisert (5-1, 3.38ERA)

SV- Justin Maese (4)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (23-36)

The D-Jays won 9 to 1

HR- Addison Barger (9) and Orelvis Martinez (9)

Starter- Nathaneal Perez 3.0IP, 2H, 1R, 2BB, 2K, and 1HRA on 48 pitches

W- Elixon Caballero (1-2, 6.94ERA)

FCL Blue Jays (5-4)

The F-Jays won 10 to 1

HR- Adriel Sotolongo (2) and Willfrann Astudillo (1)

Starter- Yaifer Perdomo 4.0IP, 3H, 1R, 0BB, 8K

W- Kelvin Perez (1-1, 8.10ERA)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Vinny Capra

Capra seems to be in the spotlight a lot recently. He batted 6th and was given the night off from the field, DH’ing for the Fisher Cats. He went 4-for-5 with a double and a triple, scoring one run while driving in 5.

Capra popped out in the 1st. He singled in the 3rd. Vinny singled to bring Otto Lopez home from 3rd and bring the Fisher Cats to within one run, 4-5. With Groshan and Talley on base, no-outs, Capra hit a line drive to LF, scoring both runners with his 8th double, 7-5.

In the 8th, with Lopez and Groshans on, two-outs, Capra came up clutch again clearing the bases with his 3rd triple of the season, 10-5.

For the season, Vinny Capra owns a .375BA and 1.044OPS while collecting 8 doubles, 3 triples, 4HR, and 26RBI in 25 games. The Blue Jays might want to see if this recent surge is for real with a promotion to AAA.

The Groshans and Martin Show

Jordan Groshans played SS and batted 4th for the Fisher Cats. Jordan hit an RBI double in the 1st inning. He struck out leading off the 3rd. Groshans singled in the 5th, and walked and scored in the 5th. He singled in the 8th and scored off of Vinny Capra’s 3rd triple of the season.

Jordan Groshans is now batting .273 with .781OPS with 9 doubles, and 25RBI.

Austin Martin returned from the All-Star game to play CF and led off for the Fisher Cats. He singled in his first at-bat and scored on a Jordan Groshans double. Martin walked in the 2nd inning, struck out in the 4th, HBP in the 6th, struck out in the 7th, and walked and scored in the 9th.

Austin Martin owns a .274BA with a .780OPS.

