July 14th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Martinez and Capra flexing

The system went 4 and 1.

Buffalo- Bowden Francis made his 1st start for the Buffalo Bisons and came away with the W. Dany Jimenez, Trent Thornton, Patrick Murphy, and John Axford followed with 4 scoreless innings in relief.

New Hampshire- The Yard Goats were held off the board until scoring 3 runs in the bottom of the 6th, taking a 3-2 lead. Both teams scored 2 runs in the top and bottom of the 7th before the Fisher Cats exploded for 4 runs in the 8th and two more runs in the 9th. Fitz Stadler picked up his 1st save with two no-hit frames.

Vancouver- Paxton Schultz allowed 2 runs on 6 hits and Adrain Herandez pitched three scoreless frames; however, the offense struggled to put anything together. The C’s were held off the board, collecting just 4 hits.

Dunedin- The Threshers were held to 2 runs on 6 hits. The D-Jays pitchers walked 7 batters. The D-Jays flexed today with a double, a triple, and three longballs but they also whiffed 17 times.

FSL Blue Jays- Emmanuel Sanchez drove in Will Robertson to tie the game and Marcos De La Rosa walked to score Justin Ammons with the winning run in the 9th inning.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (35-24)

Buffalo won 9 to 2

HR- Dilson Herrera (6), Christian Colon (9), and Kevin Smith (13)

Christian Colon goes yard! The #Bisons lead by three!

3-0, BUF | Bot. 1 pic.twitter.com/pNG14fYRSW — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) July 14, 2021

Dilson Herrera with the 🚀to left extends the lead!

4-0, BUF | Bot. 4 pic.twitter.com/56Ewj0pyiM — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) July 15, 2021

Starter- Francis 5.0IP, 4H, 2R, 3BB, 4K on 82 pitches

W- Francis (5-2, 3.30ERA)

H- Dany Jimenez (2)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (26-32)

The Fisher Cats won 9 to 2

HR-Vinny Capra (5, 6)

Vinny Capra’s last two games: 6-8, 2HR, 3B, 2B, 2BB, 9 RBI. Totally normal stuff here folks https://t.co/snPtnAUUU1 — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) July 15, 2021

Starter- Maximo Castillo 5.1IP, 2H, 3R, 3BB, 8K on 93 pitches

W- Emerson Jimenez (1-1, 17.55ERA)

SV- Stadler (1)

BSV- Marcus Reyes (1) and Jimenez (1)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (31-31)

The C’s lose 2 to 0

HR- none

Starter- Paxton Schultz 5.0IP, 6H, 2R, 2BB, 7K on 88 pitches

L- Schultz (3-2, 4.39ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (24-36)

The D-Jays won 6 to 2

HR- Orelvis Martinez (10,11) and Miguel Hiraldo (4)

Starter- Trent Palmer 3.0IP, 1H, 0R, 3BB, 1K on 54 pitches

W- Wilgenis Alvarado (1-2, 9.39ERA)

FCL Blue Jays (6-4)

The F-Jays won 6 to 5

HR- none

Starter- Jonatan Bernal 5.0IP, 4H, 2R, 1BB, 4K

BSV- Yunior Lara (2)

W- Jiorgeny Casimiri (1-1, 3.86ERA)

SV- Tony Rosario (1)

W- Kelvin Perez (1-1, 8.10ERA)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Orelvis Martinez.

I was leaning towards having Capra in the spotlight for a second straight day. It would’ve been well deserved. Instead, I decided to mix it up, going with the outstanding performance that Martinez put on for the D-Jays.

Batting 4th and playing SS, Orelvis kicked off the 2nd inning with a long fly ball over the left-field fence, giving the D-Jays a 1-0 advantage. Martinez repeated the feat in the 3rd, another solo job over the LF fence. Martinez singled in the 5th, struck out in the 7th, and singled in the 9th. In the game, Martinez went 4-for-5 with a pair of HR, a pair of runs scored, and a pair of RBI.

Miguel Hiraldo hits a moon shot of the tiki bar in left field! Orelvis Martinez goes back-to-back with his second home run of the game 👀 The future is bright ✨ pic.twitter.com/LdDtKVQhci — Dunedin Blue Jays (@DunedinBlueJays) July 14, 2021

For the season, the 19-yr-old owns a .274BA with a .872OPS. He’s collected 16 doubles, 2 triples, 11HR, and 44RBI. Martinez has 22 walks and 68K in 55 games. He has really turned it on in July with 3 doubles and 5HR with a .359BA in 11 games. A platoon might be in his future as he is batting just .179 with a 2 double and a HR against LHP versus .294BA against RHP.

The Groshans and Martin Show

Jordan Groshans played SS and batted 4th for the Fisher Cats. Jordan went 0-for-2 and was replaced defensively by Chris Bec in the 4th inning.

Jordan Groshans is now batting .270 with .781OPS with 9 doubles, and 25RBI.

Austin Martin was given the day off. He owns a .274BA with a .780OPS.

I am cancelling the Groshans and Martin Show. I am thinking the Kirk and Martinez or Lopez and Capra Show. Hopefully, Groshans and Martin can get it going, not that either is having a horrible season but there are others who are having an outstanding season and deserve the attention.

