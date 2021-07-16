July 15th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Two homers for Brito

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The system went

Buffalo- The Herd walked the IronPigs off the field when Kevin Smith drove in Breyvic Valera with his 13th double. Smith, who homered last game, also had a solo HR in the game and Valera picked up three hits. Jacob Waguespack threw 3 scoreless innings while Nick Allgeyer and Joel Payamps struggled, giving up 2 runs during their outings.

New Hampshire- the Fisher Cats were held to 2 runs on 7 hits, surrendering 5 runs on 3 hits. Simeon Woods Richardson had another shaky start, walking 5 but did strike out 9 batters in 4.2IP.

Vancouver- The C’s scored 4 runs on 10 hits while allowing 7 runs on 6 hits. Three C’s had multi-hit games with Ronny Brito driving in all of Vancouver’s runs. Brian Rapp and Willy Gaston struggled in their outing, allowing 4 runs and 2 runs respectively.

Dunedin- Clearwater scored 3 runs on 8 hits, holding the D-Jays off the board until the 8th inning. Dunedin managed just 1 run off 5 hits. Juan De Paula (my favorite whipping boy) had himself another solid outing with 3 scoreless innings in relief.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (36-24)

Buffalo on 6 to 5

HR- Kevin Smith (14)

Starter- Jacob Waguespack 3.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 3K on 33 pitches

W- Bryan Baker (4-0, 1.71ERA)

H- Payamps (1), Jeremy Beasley (3)

BSV- Kirby Snead (2)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (26-33)

The Fisher Cats lose 5 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Woods Richardson 4.2IP, 2H, 4R, 5BB, 9K, and 1HRA on 96 pitches

L- SWR (2-4, 5.76ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (31-32)

The C’s lose 7 to 4

HR- Ronny Brito (5,6)

Starter- Nick Fraze 2.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 3K on 25 pitches

L- Rapp (0-4, 7.07ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (25-37)

The D-Jays fall 3 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Sem Robberse 4.0IP, 6H, 3R, 3BB, 1K on 79 pitches

L- Robberse (2-4, 5.09ERA)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (6-6)

GM1- The F-Jays fall 10 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Michael Dominguez 2.1IP, 3H, 1R, 0BB, 4K, and 1HRA

L- Dominguez (0-1, 2.25ERA)

GM2- The Jays fall 6 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Dahian Santos 0.2IP, 3H, 5R, 2BB, 1K

L- Santos (0-1, 5.59ERA)

DSL

Blue Jays (2-1)

The Blue Jays won 7 to 3

HR- none

Starter Cristopher Castro 3.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 4K

W- Keiner Leon (1-0, 0.00ERA)

SV- Neiyerbe Obeso (1)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Ronny Brito.

Ronny played 3rd and batted 7th for the Canadians. His first at-bat came in the 3rd inning. He singled to led off the frame but the Hops retired the next three batters in order. In the 5th, following a Philip Clarke lead off single, Brito jumped on the first pitch of the at-bat and sent it over hte wall in LF for his 5th HR.

Brito was at it again in the 7th, following another Philip Clarke single to lead off the frame, Brito showed some patience and jumped on the 2nd pitch of the at-bat for his 6th home run. Brito popped up in the 9th.

The 22-yr-old owns a .161BA with 6 doubles, and 6 HR in 34 games as a member of the Vancouver Canadians. He’s scored 16 runs while driving in 17. Ronny had way too much swing and miss in his game with 11 walks and 61 strike outs.

The Groshans and Martin Show

Jordan Groshans did not play and owns .270BA with .781OPS with 9 doubles, and 25RBI.

Austin Martin played CF and batted 2nd. He went 0-for-4 with 3K and now owns a .268BA with a .766OPS.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *