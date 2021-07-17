July 16th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Smith triples and Martinez goes deep

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 3 and 2

Buffalo- Zach Logue allowed 3 runs over 5IP while Connor Overton, Curtis Taylor, and Hobie Harris held the IronPigs off the board over the final 4 innings. Breyvic Valera, Kevin Smith, and Christian Colon had multi-hit games with Smith and Colon driving in a pair of runs each.

New Hampshire- Kevin Vicuna and Demi Orimoloye deposited balls over the fence in the 8th as the Fisher Cats scored 4 runs in the frame. Chavez Young went hitless but still impacted the game with a pair of outfield assists and a stolen base.

Vancouver- The Hops scored 6 runs in the 2nd inning CJ Van Eyk who has not looked good in July. In three starts this month CJ over a 10.66ERA, allowing 16 runs on 16 hits in 12.2IP. Tanner Morris, Ryan Gold, and Eric Rivera had multi-hit games but the C’s bullpen couldn’t keep the Hops off the board after Van Eyk left the game.

Dunedin- The D-Jays scored 2 runs in the 9th inning to tie the game and it extra innings. PK Morris’ two-run single to score Dasan Brown and Miguel Hiraldo tied the game. In the 10th, Dunedin’s MacKenzie Mueller drove in Zach Britton with an RBI double, Steward Berroa hit a two-run HR, and Orelvis Martinez hit a two-run double to drive in Harrison Ray and Addison Barger.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (37-24)

Buffalo on 4 to 3

HR- Colon (10)

💣Christian Colon puts the Herd on top! pic.twitter.com/TvLr6MR5OP — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) July 17, 2021

Starter- Logue 5.0IP, 4H, 3R, 2BB, 2K on 93 pitches

W- Logue (2-1, 4.01ERA)

H- Overton (2) and Taylor (6)

SV- Harris (6)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (27-33)

The Fisher Cats won 5 to 2

HR- Vicuna (1) and Orimoloye (1)

DEMI ORIMOLOYE HITS ONE APPROXIMATLY 800 FEET* AND IT’S BACK TO BACK HOMERS IN THE 8th!! *more like 410, but potato, potahto — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) July 17, 2021

Starter- Rielly Hovis 5.0IP, 2H, 1R, 3BB, 2K on 79 pitches

W- Graham Spraker (2-0, 2.05ERA)

H- Jon Harris (2)

SV- Kyle Johnston (1)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (31-33)

The C’s lose 12 to 6

No dice tonight, but @ryangold22 showed up at the plate. 3 hits – including his 21st double – and 2 RBI make him tonight’s @heyyallicedtea Player of the Game, presented by Hey Y’all Southern Style Hard Iced Tea. In the South, our tea is always served iced & hard! pic.twitter.com/6s785OkCWe — Vancouver Canadians (Home Games in Hillsboro, OR) (@vancanadians) July 17, 2021

HR- none

Starter- Van Eyk 3.1IP, 9H, 8R, 1BB, 6K, and 1HRA on 67 pitches

L- Van Eyk (2-4, 7.07ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (26-37)

The D-Jays won 15 to 10

HR- Martinez (12) and Berroa (3)

Starter- Alejandro Melean 5.0IP, 7H, 6R, 2BB, 4K, and 2HRA on 80 pitches

W- Gabriel Ponce (1-2, 5.85ERA)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (6-6)

Suspended in the 9th with the Jays leading 12 to 7.

DSL

Blue Jays (2-2)

The Blue Jays fall 12 to 6 to the Reds

HR- Arias (1,2)

Starter Alcalde (3.0IP, 2H, 4R, 1BB, 5K, and 1HRA

L- Alcade (0-1, 12.00ERA)

Top Performers:

Buffalo- Valera (3-for-5, 2R, 2B), Colon (2-for-3, R, 2RBI, 2B, HR), Overton (2.1IP, 1H, 1K)

New Hampshire- Austin Martin (2-for-4, BB, SB, 2E), Jordan Groshans (1-for-3, 2R, 2BB, K, E), Kevin Vicuna (2-for-4, R, 4RBI, HR, K), Demi Orimoloye (2-for-4, R, RBI, HR)

Vancouver- Tanner Morris (2-for-3, 2R, RBI, 2B, 2BB), Ryan Gold (3-for-5, 2RBI, K, 2B), Rivera (2-for-4, R)

Dunedin- Dasan Brown (2-for-5, 3R, RBI, BB, 2K, 2B, SB), PK Morris (2-for-6, 3RBI, BB, K), Mueller (2-for-4, 2R, RBI, 2B, BB, K, SB), Ponce (2IP, 3BB, 3K)

DSL- Garcia (2-for-5, R, RBI, 2B, 2K, CS), Arias (2-for-4, 2R, 3RBI, BB, 2HR), Arnaez (2-for-2, R)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Steward Berroa of the Dunedin Blue Jays.

I don’t typically shine the spotlight on a player who goes 1-for-4 but this is an exceptional 1-for-4. Berroa’s only hit came in the 10th inning with Mackenzie Mueller on base and the D-Jays leading 11-10. Berroa took a 2-2 pitch for a ride over the fence in CF for his 3rd bomb of the season.

We explode for 5 runs in the 10th! Mack Mueller and Orelvis combine to drive in three runs with a double each 😤 Steward Berroa blasts a two-run shot to make the lead 15-10 🙌💥 pic.twitter.com/95vfY6Z2Go — Dunedin Blue Jays (@DunedinBlueJays) July 17, 2021

But it wasn’t just his extra-inning heroics that I want to recognize. Batting 8th and playing LF, the 22-yr-old out of Santo Domingo, DR., reached on a throwing error to lead off the 3rd. He stole 2nd base before scoring on a Dasan Brown double. Berroa walked in the 4th and advanced to 3rd before Hiraldo grounded out to end the threat.

Berroa grounded into a fielder’s choice in the 5th, stole 2nd before Hugo Cardona went down swinging to end the frame. Berroa walked again in the 7th and stole 2nd, advancing to 3rd on the throw. Berroa stole home to tie the game 7-7. He struck out in the 8th but made up for that in the 10th with the HR.

In 33 games, Berroa owns a .234BA with a .728OPS. He’s walked 19 times with 31 strikeouts. Berroa is 3rd in the FSL with 21 stolen bases, being caught 3 times. He has collected 2 doubles, 2 triples, and 3HR while scoring 22 runs and driving in 16RBI.

The Smith and Martinez Show

Kevin Smith playing Lf and batting 2nd for the Bisons. Kevin Smith singled in the 1st and made it to 3rd before Riley Adams and Tyler White struck out to end the frame. Kevin singled to lead off the 3rd inning and made it two 2nd before Adams and White struck out to end the threat again. With 2-outs and two-on in the 4th, Smith stroked a line drive to the wall in LF to score Nash Knight and Valera with his 3rd triple of the year, 3-3. Smith walked in the 6th and struck out in the 8th.

Kevin Smith’s league-leading 30th extra-base hit has tied this game up at 3! 💪#Bisons pic.twitter.com/tOy14DRizW — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) July 17, 2021

The 25-yr-old Smith owns a .271BA with a .930OPS in 58 games. He’s collected 13 doubles, 3 triples, and 14HR while scoring 36 runs and driving 47.

Orelvis Martinez played SS and batted cleanup for the D-Jays. Martinez singled to lead off the 2nd, walked in the 3rd, doubled and scored in 5th, struck out in the 6th, hit a solo home run in the 8th, walked in the 9th, and hit a 2-run double in the 10th. He finished 4-for-5 with 2 runs scored, 3RBI, 2BB, and a strikeout.

Where Orelvis sent that ball he no longer needs the bat 💥 His 4th home run of the week! 👀 pic.twitter.com/5Wfn4A3wec — Dunedin Blue Jays (@DunedinBlueJays) July 17, 2021

In 57 games, the 19-yr-old owns a .282BA with a .906OPS while collecting 18 doubles, 2 triples, 12HR. He’s driving in 47RBI and scored 35.

