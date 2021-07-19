July 18th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Wins all around

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The system went 4 and 0.

Buffalo- A bullpen day resulted in a shutout. Jeremy Beasley and Patrick Murphy each pitched 2 innings allowing a hit each. Kirby Snead, Trent Thornton, and Bryan Baker finished the game with an inning each. Kevin Smith and Tyler White paced the Herd’s offense driving in 2RBI each.

New Hampshire- A 7-run 5th inning was enough to get the Fisher Cats their 28th win of the season. LJ Talley provided the big bat for the Cats with Chavez Young chipping in with two RBI. Elvis Luciano only pitched one inning, not returning to start the 2nd.

Vancouver- The C’s scored 3 runs in the 4th off a Rafael Lantigua RBI double, a D.J. Neal RBI single, and Eric Rivera RBI single. Eric Rivera impacted the game with his legs as well with three stolen bases. Luis Quinones struck out 7 batters and Adrian Hernandez picked up the win, allowing one run over 2 innings and striking out 3.

Dunedin- The Clearwater Threshers scored 7 runs off 8 hits. The D-Jays matched the Threshers with 8 hits but scored 9 runs. Steward Berroa moved up in the lineup and made an immediate impact with a pair of singles and RBI along with 3SB. His replacement at the bottom of the lineup, Hugo Cardona, picked up a double, a HR, and 4RBI.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (38-25)

Buffalo won 4 to 0

HR- Kevin Smith (15) and Tyler White (4)

Starter- Jeremy Beasley 2.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 5K on 31 pitches

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (28-34)

The Fisher Cats won 7 to 4

HR- LJ Talley (6)

Starter- Elvis Luciano 1.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 0K on 17 pitches

W- Marcus Reyes (1-0, 4.35ERA)

H- Kyle Johnston (3)

SV- Sean Rackoski (1)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (31-33)

The C’s won 6 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Luis Quinones 4.0IP, 4H, 2R, 2BB, 7K on 81 pitches

W- Adrian Hernandez (3-1, 0.83ERA)

H- Connor Law (1), Roither Hernandez (1)

SV- Parker Caracci (7)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (28-37)

The D-Jays won 9 to 7

Steward Berroa makes it 8-4 with a single in the 8th to score Mack Mueller! pic.twitter.com/OGrw9yPRqq — Dunedin Blue Jays (@DunedinBlueJays) July 18, 2021

HR- Cardona (1)

Starter- Joel Concepcion 4.0IP, 4H, 3R, 5BB, 5K, and 1HRA on 93 pitches

W- Geison Urbaez (2-0, 6.57ERA)

SV- Thomas Ruwe (1)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (6-6)

Scheduled off day

DSL

Blue Jays (2-2)

Scheduled off day

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Eric Rivera.

Playing RF and batting 9th, the 23-yr-old out of Pembroke Pines, FL. made an impact with his bat and on the bases. The 2019 14th round selection entered the game batting just .186 in 41 games (139AB). His first at-bat came in the 3rd inning with two outs. Rivera worked a walk and stole 2nd base, scoring off a Zac Cook infield hit, 1-1.

With 2-outs, 2-on, 2 runners already crossing home in the 4th, Rivera sent a single through the right side of the infield to drive in Rafael Lantigua, 4-1. Rivera stole 2nd but Zac Cook struck out to end the frame. In the 6th with Lantigua standing on 2nd after walking and stealing 2nd, Rivera picked up another RBI with another single through the right side of the infield. Rivera stole his 3rd base of the game but did not score as Spencer Horwitz grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Have a series, Eric Rivera! He reached base all 4 times today, drove in 2, scored once, walked twice and stole 3 bases. He’s the @heyyallicedtea Player of the Game, presented by Hey Y’all Southern Style Hard Iced Tea. In the South, our tea is always served iced & hard! pic.twitter.com/F5h8rdskRj — Vancouver Canadians (Home Games in Hillsboro, OR) (@vancanadians) July 19, 2021

Eric Rivera walked in the 8th but was caught attempting to steal his 4th base of the game. He finished 2-for-2 with a run scored, two RBI, two walks, three stolen bases, and a caught stealing. His big game pushed his BA to .200 to go along with a double, 7 stolen, 17BB, and 28K since joining the C’s on May 14th.

The Smith and Martinez Show

Kevin Smith was back at SS, batting 2nd. Smith wasted little time making his mark on the game. Following a Logan Warmoth leadoff double, Smith sent the first pitch over the fence in LF for his 15th bomb. In the 3rd inning, Smith stroked a leadoff double to LF and came around to score on Tyler White’s HR. In the 5th, Smith singled but was erased on a CS.

The 25-yr-old Smith owns a .284BA with a .959OPS in 60 games. He’s collected 14 doubles, 3 triples, and 15HR while scoring 38 runs and driving 49. Kevin has also stolen 11 bases, being caught twice.

Orelvis Martinez played SS and batted cleanup for the D-Jays. Martinez walked in the 1st but did not score. He doubled leading off the 3rd but did not score. Orelvis’ next three at-bats produced outs, as he finished 1-for-4.

In 59 games, the 19-yr-old owns a .291BA with a .954OPS while collecting 19 doubles, 2 triples, 15HR. He’s driving in 56RBI and scored 40. For July, Martinez is batting .404 with 6 doubles, 9HR, and 21RBI.

