Blue Jays: Orelvis Martinez, Ready for a Promotion or Trade?

A Strong July And Looming Trade Deadline Has Top Prospect Orelvis Martinez Is A Hot Topic Of Conversation For Blue Jays Fans

With the trade deadline looming, one of the Blue Jays top-rated prospects is making some noise. The 19-yr-old Orelvis Martinez is a name many fans are throwing around in potential trades.

I can see why. He is young, playing in Low-A Ball, and considered to be two years away from making an impact at the major league. He’s not as highly rated as Austin Martin or Jordan Groshans. Martinez also plays a position, SS, the Blue Jays farm system are in surplus. Some fans have also stated Martinez was having a nice season with Dunedin but not earth-shattering like the season Gabriel Moreno was having before he fractured his thumb.

Not so fast. I’ll admit the former 2018-19 international free agent wasn’t setting any records in his first season playing full season A-Ball. He batted just .264 with a pedestrian .772 OPS in May. While batting dipped in June, his OPS increased to .802. In the second month of the season, Martinez started driving the ball more, hitting 7 doubles, 2 triples, and 3HR while driving in 23RBI. In May, Martinez drove in 12RBI in the same number of games.

Coming Into His Own

Over the past week, Martinez has taken his game to the next level. In 6 games, Orelvis has hit 7 home runs and 3 doubles, going 14-for-28 with 16RBI. During his hot streak, he is slugging 1.357 with a 1.920OPS driving his season batting average from .262 to .291.

These numbers are a little inflated by the monster game he had on July 17th. In that game, Martinez launched 3 home runs, driving in 9 runs, going 4-for-6. Removing that game, Martinez still sent 6 balls over the fence with 11RBI, going 19-for-57 (.333BA) in 14 games.

In just his 2nd professional season, Orelvis Martinez is batting .291 with a.433wOBA and 152wRC+ showing his superior skills. His .287ISO ranks 2nd in the Low-A Southeast League while his 15HR, 69 hits, and 19 doubles lead the league.

Not Every Prospect Can Be Vlad

There are still some holes in his game. He can be too aggressive, falling behind too often which has led to a 26.3K%, 71 strikeouts in 59 games. However, his 9.3BB% is respectable, along with a .358BABIP. Typical stats for a prototypical power-hitter.

Baseball America’s 2021 scouting report on Orelvis Martinez,

Martinez has the upside to develop into an all-star on the left side of the infield, but he is still a teenager yet to make his full-season debut.

If you ask me, Orelvis made his debut with this monster week/month.

Ready for A Promotion

Moving Martinez up to High-A West to join the Vancouver Canadians would impact the playing time of Luis De Los Santos. De Los Santos is having a breakout season, batting .279 with 18 doubles, 8HR, and 46RBI.

De Los Santos could slide over to 2nd base but this would impact Tanner Morris‘ playing time. Morris is a bit of a favorite of mine and is having a nice season so I don’t like that idea either. Morris or Martinez could take over 3rd from Ronny Brito who continues to struggle with consistency.

Moving Luis De Los Santos or Morris up to Double-A is out of the question with Otto Lopez entrenched at 2B, Austin Martin and Jordan Groshans splitting time at SS, and Vinny Capra taking some playing time in the infield.

Closing Thoughts

While there is a chance he sticks at SS, his lack of range suggests a shift to 3rd base can be expected. This is an area the Blue Jays are hoping to fill at the trade deadline, not that I am suggesting Martinez is that guy. I am suggesting Martinez shouldn’t be traded unless the Blue Jays are able to acquire a controllable 3rd baseman in that trade.

On the other hand, his trade value has never been higher than it is right now thanks to his July offensive outburst.

