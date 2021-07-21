blue jays milb recap

July 20th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Capt. Kirk doing what Capt. Kirk does.

July 21, 2021

The system went 2 and 3.

 

Buffalo- Newly acquired Bowden Francis pitched a 7 inning gem with Tyler Chatwood and Travis Bergen providing two innings of shutout relief. The Herd brought out the bats, scoring 14 runs on 14 hits, including 3 doubles, and 5 home runs.

 

New Hampshire- The Fisher Cats held a 6-0 lead heading into the top of the 5th but ended up on the losing end, 9-8. The Fightin Phils scored 9 runs off 14 hits. Jordan Groshans seems to be getting hot, picking up 3 hits, singles, to push his batting average to .288. Chavez Young hit his 2nd HR (solo) and drove in 3 runs. Austin Martin walked 3 times and scored two runs.

 

Vancouver- The AquaSox and C’s traded blows in the 10th innings with each team scoring two runs in their half of the inning. Everett scored another in the 11th and held the C’s off the board for the win. Sean Mellen and Justin Maese combined to throw 4.0 shutout innings in relief of Paxton Schultz. Tanner Morris and Spencer Horwitz had multi-hit games and Luis De Los Santos went deep. Vancouver’s 4 to 9 hitters went 0-for-17 but did walk 7 times.

 

Dunedin- The Flying Tigers erased the D-Jays early 3-1 lead with 2-run 3rd and 4-run 4th. Harrison Ray and Steward Berroa collected 2-hits each with Zach Britton driving in 2 runs.

 

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (39-25)

 

Buffalo won 14 to 1

 

HR- Kevin Smith (16), Cullen Large (4), Richard Urena (7), Alejandro Kirk (2), and Tyler White (5)

 

 

 

 

 

Starter- Francis 7.0IP, 1H, 1R, 2BB, 7K, and 1HRA on 92 pitches

 

W- Francis (6-2, 3.02ERA)

 

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (28-35)

 

The Fisher Cats fall 9 to 8

 

HR- Young (2)

 

 

 

Starter- Maximo Castillo 4.2IP, 5H, 3R, 3BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 91 pitches

 

L- Emerson Jimenez (1-2, 14.46ERA)/BSV3)

 

BSV- Brodey Rodning (5)

 

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (32-35)

 

The C’s lose 6 to 5 in 11 innings

 

HR- Luis De Los Santos (9)

 

Starter- Paxton Schultz 5.0IP, 10H, 3R, 2BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 88 pitches

 

L- Cobi Johnson (1-2, 6.40ERA)

 

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (28-38)

 

The D-Jays lose 7 to 3

 

HR- none

 

Starter- Nathaneal Perez 3.0IP, 3H, 3R, 1BB, 5K, and 1HRA on 60 pitches

 

L- Wilgenis Alvarado (1-3, 8.84ERA)

 

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (10-6)

Won 6 to 3

 

HR- J.J. D’Orazio (1)

 

STarter- Colton Laws 1.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 1K

 

BSV- Rojas (1)

 

W- Villasmil (2-0, 5.14ERA)

 

DSL

Blue Jays (2-2)

 

Postponed/Canceled

 

Top Performers:

 

  • Buffalo- Francis (see above), White (1-for-4, 2R, 3RBI, HR, BB, K), Riley Adams (2-for-4, 2R, BB, 2K, 2B), Cullen Large (3-for-5, R, 3RBI, HR, 2B, K), Urena (1-for-3, 2R, 2RBI, BB, HR).
  • New Hampshire- Jon Harris (1.1IP, H, K), Martin (0-for-2, 2R, 3BB, K), Reggie Pruitt (2-for-5, 2RBI, 2SB), Otto Lopez (1-for-3, R, 3BB, K, 2B), Young (1-for-3, 2R, 3RBI, HR, BB, K), Groshans (3-for-4, R, 2RBI, BB)
  • Vancouver- Mellen (2IP, 2BB, K), Maese (2IP, H, 3K), DE Los Santos (1-for-5, R, HR, RBI, K), Morris (2-for-5, 3RBI, K, 2B), Horwitz (2-for-5, R), DJ Neal (0-for-2, 2R, BB, K)
  • Dunedin- Elixon Caballero (2IP, BB, K), Berroa (2-for-3, BB, K, 2SB(26)), Britton 1-for-3, RBI, 2B), Ray (2-for-5, R, 2K, SB, E)
  • FCL Jays- Wil Robertson (1-for-3, 2R, RBI, BB, SB), D’Orazio (1-for-3, R, HR, 3RBI, K), Rainer Nunez (3-for-4, R, RBI, 2-2B), Gabriel Martinez (3-for-4, R)

 

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Alejandro Kirk.

 

Kirk was taken off the 60-day IL and his rehab assignment ended. He remains with Buffalo to get some consistent at-bats in the hopes of getting his bat going. Well, I think his bat is going.

 

Playing behind the plate and batting cleanup, Kirk struck out in the 1st inning. He singled to lead off the 3rd but White, Adams, and Large struck out to leave stranded. In the 4th with bases loaded and two outs, Kirk singled to CF to score Urena and Dilson Herrera and put the Bisons up 7-0.

 

 

 

Alejandro singled again in the 6th inning and scored on Tyler White’s 5th home run, 10-0. Kirk must have gotten tired of singling so he homered to LF in the 8th, scoring Kevin Smith and Christian Colon, 13-1.

 

 

 

Capt. Kirk finished 4-for-5 with two runs scored, five RBI, a HR, and a strikeout. He is batting .326 with a .877OPS and two HR.

 

The Smith and Martinez Show

 

Kevin Smith was at SS and batting 2nd for the Bisons. Smith wasted little time making his mark on the game homering in the 1st inning for the 2nd straight game. The solo jack was Smith’s 16th. Smith walked in the 2nd inning but Colon flew out to RF to end the frame. He lined out in the 4th, and flew out in the 6th. In the 8th, Kevin lined a 3-1 pitch to CF for a single. Colon walked and Kirk brought them home with a 3-run jack to LF.

 

 

The 25-yr-old Smith owns a .288BA with a .975OPS in 61 games. He’s collected 14 doubles, 3 triples, and 16HR while scoring 40 runs and driving 50. Kevin has also stolen 11 bases, being caught twice.

 

Orelvis Martinez played SS and batted cleanup for the D-Jays. Martinez walked in the 1st and after a PK Morris double which push him to 3rd, he scored on Zach Britton’s 11th double. Martinez finished 0-for-4 with a run scored, a walk, and two K.

 

In 60 games, the 19-yr-old owns a .286BA with a .941OPS while collecting 19 doubles, 2 triples, 15HR. He’s driving in 56RBI and scored 41.

 

 

