July 21st Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Martinez goes off again

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The system went 2 and 3.

Buffalo- Another bullpen day resulting in a win. Jacob Waguespack followed Jeremy Beasley with three shutout innings. Connor Overton followed Wags with two plus innings, allowing a run. Bryan Baker and Kirby Snead provided the Herd with two innings of no-hit relief, an innings each. Kevin Smith, Christian Colon, and Alejandro Kirk provided the offense. The trio went 5-for-10 with 4RBI including a double.

New Hampshire- Another lead the Fisher Cats weren’t able to hold against the Fightin Phils. Heading into the 5th, New Hampshire held a 4 to 1 lead but trailed 7 to 4 by the time the bottom of the 9th rolled around. Chris Bec made things interesting with a 2-run HR in the bottom of the 9th.

Vancouver- The AquaSox can leave. The C’s fall to Everett again, two in a row. For the season, Vancouver has a 6 and 13 record when playing the AquaSox. The C’s were held to 2 runs on 5 hits, committing 2 errors. Willy Gaston allowed 2 runs over two innings and Parker Caracci surrendered 3 runs over 1.2IP.

Dunedin- Naswell Paulino provided the D-JAys with another quality start. Juan De Paula contributed two shutout innings in relief. The D-Jays scored 11 runs on 11 hits, hitting 3 HR, a double, and stealing 5 bases.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (40-25)

Buffalo won 5 to 3

Alejandro Kirk goes off the wall oppo to drive in a pair. The Captain now has 6 hits & 7 RBI in his last 6 ABs 🔥🔥🔥#Bisons | #WeAreBlueJays pic.twitter.com/DOBiMT0sn7 — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) July 22, 2021

HR- none

Starter- Jeremy Beasley 1.2IP, 2H, 2R, 2BB, 4K on 44 pitches

W- Waguespack (4-2, 3.00ERA)

H- Baker (3)

SV- Snead (4)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (28-36)

The Fisher Cats fall 7 to 6

The reigning Double-A Northeast Player of the Week is RED HOT! Vinny Capra drives home two runs as part of a 4-run 3rd inning, and it’s a 4-1 Fisher Cats lead. pic.twitter.com/4KbWYIHA30 — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) July 22, 2021

HR- Chris Bec (1)

Starter- Reilly Hovis 5.0IP, 3H, 1R, 1BB, 5K, and 1HRA on 85 pitches

L- Graham Spraker (2-1, 2.16ERA)

BSV- Mike Ellenbest (3)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (32-36)

The C’s fall 6 to 2

HR- Tanner Morris (4)

Starter- Nick Fraze 2.0IP, 1H, 1R, 1BB, 2K on 40 pitches

L- Gaston (0-2, 9.82ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (29-38)

The D-Jays won 11 to 2

HR- Orelvis Martinez (16,17) and Zac Britton (4)

Starter- Paulino 6.0IP, 2H, 0R, 2BB, 5K on 86 pitches

W- Paulino (3-2, 4.23ERA)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (10-7)

Loss 7 to 3

HR- none

STarter- Jonatan Bernal 4.0IP, 8H, 5R, 2BB, 1K and 1HRA

L- Bernal (0-1, 3.00ERA)

DSL

Blue Jays (2-2)

No games played since July 17th.

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Tanner Morris.

Psst don’t tell anyone but Tanner Morris is good. The 23-yr-old infielder from Crozet, VA. is a 5th round pick of the Blue Jays from the 2019 Draft. Morris played 3rd and batted 2nd for the C’s.

Morris picked up his first hit of the game in the 5th with a single to LF. His second hit came in the 8th with a solo HR to RF. Morris finished 2-for-4 with a strike-out. Nothing too sexy here.

This spotlight is on Morris for what he’s done this month. After batting .250 with a no doubles and a HR in 68 at-bats in May, Morris collected 5 doubles, 2 triples, and batted .265 in 83 at-bats in June. He continues to show improvement in July with 5 doubles, 3HR, and a .333BA in 63 at-bats.

Morris has struggled against LHP (.194BA) but he is raging against RHP with a .298BA 7 doubles, 2 triples, and 4HR. For the season, Tanner owns a .280/.407/.402 triple slash with 4SB, 42BB, and 59K in 59GP. He’s scored 32 runs and collected 10 doubles, 2 triples, 4HR, and 32RBI. In the field, the 6-foot-2 infield has played 2B (30GP), 3B (16GP), and SS (11GP).

The Smith and Martinez Show

Kevin Smith was at SS and batting 2nd for the Bisons. Smith reached base in the 1st inning off a Brandon Drury fielding error but did not score in the inning. Kevin walked in the 4th but Colon popped out to end the inning. In the 6th,Nash Knight doubled and Warmoth walked, setting the table for Kevin Smith to show off his clutch bat. Smith drove a 2-2 pitch to RF to score Knight, 4-2. With Dilson Herrera at the plate and Smith at 2nd base, Herrera went down swinging and Smith was caught attempting to steal 3rd to end the frame.

The 25-yr-old Smith owns a .289BA with a .974OPS in 62 games. He’s collected 14 doubles, 3 triples, and 16HR while scoring 40 runs and driving 51. Kevin has also stolen 11 bases and 3CS.

Orelvis Martinez played SS and batted cleanup for the D-Jays. Martinez walked in the 1st, stole 2nd but did not score. He grounded out in the 2nd inning. Orelvis picked up his 1st hit of the game in the 4th with a double to CF. He advanced to 3rd on a wild pitch and scored on a PK Morris sac fly, 6-0. In the 6th, Britton led off with a HR, Hiraldo lined out, and Martinez took a 0-1 pitch over the fence in right CF.

In the 8th, Martinez was at it again. With Dasan Brown (fielding error) and Britton (single) on base, Martinez ripped a 1-0 pitch to LF for an oppo 3-run jack, 11-2.

The 19-yr-old owns a .294BA with a .980OPS while collecting 20 doubles, 2 triples, 17HR. He has 60RBI and 44 runs scored.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *