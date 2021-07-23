July 22nd Blue Jays Minor League Recap: 7-Run 8th for the Herd produces a W

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 3 and 3

Buffalo- The Herd got a strong offensive performance from catcher Riely Adams and Tyler White. Both players went deep, driving 3RBI. Zach Logue allowed 4 runs but struck out 8 batters is among the minor leagues leading pitchers in that category. John Axford, Dany Jimenez, and Trent Thornton held the Mets in check over the final four frames.

New Hampshire- Down 6 to 3 heading into the bottom of the 9th, the Fisher Cats scored 4 runs to walk the Fightin Phils off the field. A bases-loaded walked from Otto Lopez, a two-run single from Vinny Capra, and finally, an RBI single from Kevin Vicuna sealed the deal. Strong relief pitching from Marcus Reyes, Sean Rackoski, and Kyle Johnston keep the Fisher Cats within striking distance.

New Hampshire- Down 6 to 3 heading into the bottom of the 9th, the Fisher Cats scored 4 runs to walk off. A bases-loaded walk from Otto Lopez, a two-run single from Vinny Capra, and an RBI single from Kevin Vicuna sealed the deal.

Vancouver- The damn AquaSox are burying the C’s. Vancouver was held to 2 runs on 6 hits. CJ Van Eyk allowed two runs in the 2nd and a run in the 3rd but held the AquaSox to 4 hits while striking out 9 batters. Van Eyk has struggled in July but he continues to get strikeouts with 29 whiffs in 17.2IP for the month.

Dunedin- That is 5 wins in their past 6 games. In the 4th inning, Dunedin got an RBI single from MacKenzie Mueller and a 2-run double from Hugo Cardona to pace them to the win.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (41-25)

Buffalo won 10 to 4

HR- Adams (7) and White (6)

Tyler White provides the 💪in the bottom of the 1st!

Tyler White home run in the bottom of the 1st, 1-0 Bisons.

Starter- Logue 5.0IP, 4H, 4R, 2BB, 8K on 97 pitches

W- Jimenez (1-3, 3.96ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (29-36)

The Fisher Cats won 7 to 6

HR- Young (3)

Chavez Young home run on Space Night, his second of the series and third of the season, 5-2 game.

Starter- Johnny Barbato 4.2IP, 8H, 5R, 6BB, 5K, and 1HRA on 97 pitches

W- Kyle Johnston (1-1, 1.76ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (32-37)

The C’s fall 8 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Van Eyk 5.0IP, 4H, 4R, 3BB, 9K, and 1HRA on 84 pitches

L- Van Eyk (2-5, 6.91ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (30-38)

The D-Jays won 5 to 3

HR- Miguel Hiraldo (5)

Starter- Trent Palmer 3.0IP, 1H, 1R, 4BB, 6K on 64 pitches

W- Andrew Bash (3-1, 6.65ERA)

SV- Gabriel Ponce (7)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (10-8)

Loss 5 to 4

HR- none

STarter- Dahian Santos 4.0IP, 5H, 3R, 0BB, 8K and 1HRA

L- Marc Civit (2-1, 6.48ERA)/BSV1

DSL

Blue Jays (2-4)

Loss 11 to 7

HR- Robertis (1)

Starter- Cruz 3.0IP, 4H, 1R, 0BB, 3K

L- Mercedes (0-1, 16.88ERA)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Riely Adams.

The 25-yr-old spelled Alejandro Kirk behind the plate and flexed some muscle. He was batting 6th, grounding into a double play in his first at-bat in the 2nd inning. Adams doubled to lead off the 4th inning and scored on a Herrera single to CF, 3-0. Riley singled but did not score in the 6th. The Bisons scored 7 runs in the 8th inning, Riley Adams contributed with a 2-run jack over the LF wall and an RBI single to CF.

Adams finished the game going 4-for-5 with two runs scored, 3RBI, a double, a pair of singles, and a HR. He owns a .238BA with a .633OPS. The Encinitas, CA native has 4 doubles, a triple, 7HR, and 15RBI while striking out 42 times in 32 games.

The Smith and Martinez Show

Kevin Smith was at SS and batting 2nd for the Bisons. Smith walked in the 3rd but did not score. He singled in the 5th, stole 2nd but White struck out and Colon hit a fly ball out to CF to end the frame. Smith was unproductive in his next two at-bats.

The 25-yr-old Smith owns a .288BA with a .968OPS in 62 games. He’s collected 14 doubles, 3 triples, and 16HR while scoring 40 runs and driving 51. Kevin has also stolen 12 bases and 3CS.

Orelvis Martinez played SS and batted cleanup for the D-Jays. Martinez doubled in the 1st inning to drive in Miguel Hiraldo with the D-Jays first run, 1-1. Orelvis hit a two-out double with nobody on in the 5th and PK Morris lined out to SS to end the inning. In his final at-bat, the talented SS walked in the 8th but did not score.

The 19-yr-old owns a .298BA with a .994OPS while collecting 22 doubles, 2 triples, 17HR. He has 61RBI and 44 runs scored.

