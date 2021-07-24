July 23rd Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Martinez hits #18

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 4 and 1

Buffalo- Keep the good times rolling, the Herd pick up another win but remain 2.5GB out of 1st place. Buffalo scored 3 runs in the 3rd and 5 runs in the 5th, adding an insurance run in the 7th and 8th. Every Bison in the lineup picked up a hit with Logan Warmoth, Reily Adams, and Nash Knight producing multi-hit games.

This is not a recording! Riley Adams brings home a pair in a 5⃣ run inning! 8-4, #Bisons | Top 6 pic.twitter.com/yI7Onlv1nF — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) July 24, 2021

New Hampshire- Casey Lawrence picked up his 25th win as a member of the Fisher Cats with five shutout innings. Austin Martin had a strong all-around game with a triple, a pair of walks, and a stolen base to push his batting average to a respectable .276. Reading made things interesting, scoring 4 runs in the top of the 9th but the Cats held on for the W.

Another day, another casual web gem…@MLBPipeline‘s #16 overall prospect @austin_martin99 coming through and FLASHING THE LEATHER! He is now 2-2, with 2 walks, and this spectacular play to boot 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/cyLjowaLtN — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) July 24, 2021

Vancouver- Five runs in the 1st and three runs in the 2nd for the AquaSox was too much of a deficit to overcome. Adam Kloffenstein failed to complete two innings, taking the L for the 5th time this season, and will carry an ERA above 6 into his next start.

Dunedin- A 3-run 5th proved to be enough for the D-Jays to pick up their 31st win. Steward Berroa provided the big blow in the 5th with a 2-run HR, his 4th. Berroa went 3-for-3 in the game, falling a single shy of the cycle.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (42-25)

Buffalo won 10 to 6

HR- Logan Warmoth (6)

Starter- Anthony Kay 3.0IP, 2H, 3R, 2BB, 1K, and 1HRA on 51 pitches

W- Tyler Chatwood (1-0, 3.38ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (30-36)

The Fisher Cats won 5 to 4

Otto Lopez, @MLBPipeline‘s #10 overall @BlueJays prospect, continues to be on FIRE! He clears the bases with a 2-run double and it’s 5-0 ‘Cats 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀 5 scoreless innings for Casey Lawrence, too 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ePlcVN3aXH — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) July 24, 2021

HR- none

Starter- Casey Lawrence 5.0IP, 2H, 0R, 2BB, 4K on 59 pitches

W- Lawrence (1-0, 0.00ERA)

Austin Martin delivers a LOOOOONG triple, his second of the year, and then a Chavez Young sacrifice fly brings him home to make it a 2-0 game! pic.twitter.com/KBvYdtiDLy — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) July 24, 2021

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (32-38)

The C’s fall 8 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Kloff 1.2IP, 3H, 7R, 4BB, 2K, and 1HRA on 51 pitches

L- Kloff (4-5, 6.16ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (31-38)

The D-Jays won 5 to 2

HR- Orelvis Martinez (18) and Steward Berroa (5)

Starter- Sem Robberse 5.0IP, 4H, 1R, 2BB, 4K on 78 pitches

W- Robberse (3-4, 4.73ERA)

H- Joel Concepcion (1)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (10-8)

No game played

DSL

Blue Jays (3-4)

Won 1 to 0

HR- none

Starter- Castro 4.0IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 5K

W- Obeso (1-0, 0.00ERA)

H- Rojas (1)

SV- Medina (1)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Steward Berroa.

Berroa continues to put up big numbers in July going 3-for-3 with a pair of runs scored and a pair of RBI. He played LF and batted 7th for the Dunedin Blue Jays. The 22-yr-old owns a .345BA and .973OPS along with 4 doubles and 2HR in 16 games in July.

Berroa led off the 3rd inning with a single and scored off a Hugo Cardona double, 1-1. Mackenzie Mueller walked to lead off the 5th and Berroa homered to give the D-Jays a 3-1 advantage. With 2-outs in the 6th, Steward Berroa double but was erased attempting to swipe 3rd.

In 39 games this season, Steward Berroa now owns a .267BA with a .800OPS, stealing 26 bases with 4 failed attempts. He has collected 5 doubles, 2 triples, and 4HR while driving in 22RBI.

The Smith and Martinez Show

Kevin Smith was at SS and batting 2nd for the Bisons. Smith went 1-for-3 with a run scored, a walk, a stolen base, and a strikeout. Kevin laid down a sac bunt in the 5th. He singled in the 6th. Smith walked to lead off the 8th, stole 2nd base, and scored.

The 25-yr-old Smith owns a .289BA with a .966OPS. He’s collected 14 doubles, 3 triples, and 16HR while scoring 41 runs and driving 51. Kevin has also stolen 13 bases and 3CS.

Orelvis Martinez played SS and batted cleanup for the D-Jays. Martinez went 1-for-3 with a run scored, two RBI, and a strikeout. His only hit was a solo home run to lead off the 6th inning. After Miguel Hiraldo tripled in the 8th, Orelvis brought him home with a sac fly.

The 19-yr-old owns a .299BA with a 1.001OPS while collecting 22 doubles, 2 triples, 18HR. He has 63RBI and 45 runs scored.

