July 24th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: #17 for Kevin Smith

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The system went 4 and 2.

Buffalo- Forrest Wall returned to the Bisons’ lineup, last game on June 6th, making his presence felt right away. Kevin Smith, Tyler White, Christian Colon, and Nash Knight joined Wall in the multi-hit department as Buffalo scored 6 runs on 12 hits. The Herd had three long balls. John Axford appears ready to join the Blue Jays bullpen with three strikeouts over 1.2IP, allowing one hit.

New Hampshire- The Fightin Phils held the Fisher Cats off the board while scoring 6 runs on 7 hits. Luis Quinones made his Double-A debut, surrendering all 6 runs. Mike Ellenbest, Graham Spraker, and Fitz Stadler combined to hold Reading off the board over 5.2IP, striking out 10 and walking two.

Vancouver- The C’s took a 5-4 lead with a 4-run 8th inning but the AquaSox tied it up in the 9th, sending the game into extra innings. The damn AquaSox scored another run in the 10th to put the pressure on the C’s in the bottom of the 10th. Vancouver loaded the bases for Will Robertson who scored Philip Clarke with an HBP and Sebastian Espino walked in Ronny Brito with the walk-off run to snap the C’s losing skid.

Dunedin- A strong pitching performance from Alejandro Melean and a pair of 2.0IP relief appearances from Jefferson Herrera and Julian Valdez was wasted as the D-Jays were held off the board by the Lakeland Flying Tigers.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (43-25)

Buffalo won 6 to 3

HR- Kevin Smith (17), Tyler White (7), and Knight (4)

There’s more than one team in town that’s bringing ‘POWER’ to Buffalo soon!💥@KJS_4‘s 17th of the year has the #Bisons up 5-2. pic.twitter.com/8wSHZI1B3E — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) July 25, 2021

Starter- Tommy Milone 1.0IP, 2H, 1R, 1BB, 0K on 15 pitches

W- Jeremy Beasley (3-0, 2.40ERA)

BSV- Connor Overton (1)

H- Axford (1)

SV- Dany Jimenez (3)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (30-37)

The Fisher Cats lose 6 to 0

Austin Martin and Demi Orimoloye go back-to-back with nice defensive plays! pic.twitter.com/dPzonEjPtG — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) July 25, 2021

HR- none

Starter- Quinones 3.1IP, 3H, 6R, 4BB, 4K on 66 pitches

L- Quinonones (0-1, 16.20ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (33-38)

The C’s won 7 to 6

HR- Espino (4)

Starter- Brian Rapp 2.2IP, 2H, 3R, 3BB, 2K on 66 pitches

W- Parker Caracci (3-2, 2.52ERA)/BSV (2)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (31-39)

The D-Jays fall 2 to 0

HR- none

Starter- Alejandro Melean 5.0IP, 3H, 2R, 1BB, 3K, and 1HRA on 85 pitches

L- Melean (3-3, 3.69ERA)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (11-8)

Won 14 to 6

HR- Santiago (2)

Starter- Cesar Ayala 3.0IP, 5H, 2R, 1BB, 2K

W- Castro (1-0, 2.38ERA)

DSL

Blue Jays (4-4)

Won 7 to 4

HR- Munoz (1)

Starter- Alcalde 4.0IP, 3H, 2R, 2BB, 6K

W- Lopez (2-0, 5.00ERA)

H- Rojas (1)

SV- Medina (1)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Tyler White.

Batting 3rd and playing 1st for the Bisons, the 30-yr-old veteran had another strong game. It took a little time for White’s power to show up in 2021 but it has finally arrived. White had only one HR heading into July in 37 games but he’s hit 6HR in just 16 games in July.

Coming to an Oak St. near you! 💣 pic.twitter.com/uieMEUrHwk — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) July 25, 2021

After Forrest Wall and Kevin Smith started the 1st inning off with a pair of singles, White brought them both home with his 13th double. Tyler led off the 6th inning with his 7th home run to give the Herd a 6-2 advantage. He walked in the 8th to finish 2-for-4 with a run scored, three RBi, a walk, and a HR.

In 53 games, Tyler White owns a .262BA with 13 doubles, 7HR, 32RBI, and a .822OPS.

The Smith and Martinez Show

Kevin Smith was at SS and batting 2nd for the Bisons. Kevin singled and scored in the 1st inning. He sent a long flyball over the wall in LF in the 4th inning for a 2-run shot. Smith finished 2-for-5 with two runs scored, two RBI, a HR, and a K.

There’s more than one team in town that’s bringing ‘POWER’ to Buffalo soon!💥@KJS_4‘s 17th of the year has the #Bisons up 5-2. pic.twitter.com/8wSHZI1B3E — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) July 25, 2021

The 25-yr-old Smith owns a .291BA with a .976OPS. He’s collected 14 doubles, 3 triples, and 17HR while scoring 43 runs and driving 53. Kevin has also stolen 13 bases and 3CS.

Orelvis Martinez DH’d and batted cleanup for the D-Jays. Martinez went 0-for-3 with a walk.

The 19-yr-old owns a .295BA with a .992OPS while collecting 22 doubles, 2 triples, 18HR. He has 63RBI and 45 runs scored.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *