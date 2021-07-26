July 25th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: That’s #18 for Kevin Smith

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 2 and 2.

Buffalo- When you are hot, you are hot. The Herd completed a 6-game sweep of the Mets and have won 11 of their past 12 games. Bowden Francis looked good again but ended up with a ND. Jacob Waguespack closed the game out with a pair of shutout innings to pick up the win. Kevin Smith and Tyler White went back-to-back in the 8th inning.

New Hampshire- A 3-run first inning was enough for the Fisher Cats to pick up the win. Maximo Castillo had his best performance of 2021, allowing one run over 6IP.

Vancouver- A 7-run 4th by the AquaSox handed the C’s another L. Vancouver was held to a run on 6 hits.

Dunedin- The Flying Tigers scored 17 runs on 17 hits, hitting two home runs and collecting 4 extra-base hits. The D-Jays collected two triples and a HR, scoring 5 runs on 6 hits.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (44-25)

Buffalo won 3 to 2

HR- Kevin Smith (18) and Tyler White (8)

YOU GOTTA SEE IT 🤯 Kevin Smith & Tyler White provide the unreal ending to the #Bisons time in Trenton. Back-to-back homers in the 8th inning to give the THUNDERING HERD a 3-2 win. pic.twitter.com/MtPMQG2tDY — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) July 25, 2021

Starter- Bowden Francis 5.2IP, 4H, 2R, 2BB, 6K on 93 pitches

W- Jacob Waguespack (5-2, 2.88ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (31-37)

The Fisher Cats won 3 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Maximo Castillo 6.0IP, 3H, 1R, 2BB, 4K on 93 pitches

W- Castillo (7-2, 4.92ERA)

H- Sean Rackoski (1) and Brodey Rodning (2)

SV- Jon Harris (2)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (33-39)

The C’s fall 10 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Paxton Schultz 3.2IP, 5H, 7R, 2BB, 6K, and 1HRA on 71 pitches

L- Schultz (3-3, 4.21ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (31-40)

The D-Jays fall 17 to 5

HR- Dasan Brown (2)

Starter- Nathaneal Perez 4.0IP, 7H, 5R, 0BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 62 pitches

L- Perez (1-1, 7.84ERA)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (11-8)

DSL

Blue Jays (4-4)

Top Performers:

Buffalo- White (2-for-4, R, RBI, HR, K), Waguespack (2IP, H, 3K)

New Hampshire- Otto Lopez (2-for-4, R, SB), Austin Martin (0-for-1, R, 2BB, SB), Castillo (see above)

Vancouver- Ryan Gold (2-for-4, R, 3B, 2B, K)

Dunedin- Dasan Brown (1-for-4, 2R, 2RBI, HR, 2K, SB), Zach Britton (1-for-3, 2R, BB, K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Jordan Groshans.

Jordan Groshans is here to remind you that baseball is supposed to be fun. Hugs for all from @groshansj10, @ReadingFightins! pic.twitter.com/IZfSZbxA3t — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) July 25, 2021

Playing 3rd base and batting 5th for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. He stroked a double to LF, driving in Otto Lopez. Jordan doubled in the 8th and advanced to 3rd on a wild pitch. He finished 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI.

GROSHANS. RED. HOT. Jordan Groshans (@groshansj10) raises his batting average to .297 with his 29th RBI of the year, smoking a double to left to put the ‘Cats up 2-0! Samad Taylor would add an RBI single, and it’s 3-0 New Hampshire heading into the second 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/698QqfDFXO — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) July 25, 2021

The 21-yr-old former 1st round pick has not had himself a very consistent season. But it finally appears to be turning a corner…..just before the trade deadline. In 14 games in July, Groshans is batting .400 with 6 doubles, 8 walks, 7 strikeouts, and 7RBI. This has pushed his batting average from .263 to .298. For the season, Groshans has 14 doubles, 5HR, 32 runs scored, and 29RBI.

The Smith and Martinez Show

Kevin Smith played 3rd and RF and batting 2nd for the Bisons. Kevin’s only hit came in the 8th inning, homering to LF, a solo shot. Smith has 6 home runs, 3 doubles, 2 triples, and 15RBi in July while batting .309.

The 25-yr-old Smith owns a .290BA with a .980OPS. He’s collected 14 doubles, 3 triples, and 18HR while scoring 44 runs and driving 54. Kevin has also stolen 13 bases and 3CS.

Orelvis Martinez played SS and batted cleanup for the D-Jays. Martinez went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. The native of Santo Domingo, DR has gone hitless in two games and 1-for-10 over his last three games.

The 19-yr-old owns a .291BA with a .979OPS while collecting 22 doubles, 2 triples, 18HR. He has 63RBI and 45 runs scored.

