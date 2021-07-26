blue jays milb recap

July 25th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: That’s #18 for Kevin Smith

Ryan Mueller July 26, 2021

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

 

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

 

The system went 2 and 2.

 

Buffalo- When you are hot, you are hot. The Herd completed a 6-game sweep of the Mets and have won 11 of their past 12 games. Bowden Francis looked good again but ended up with a ND. Jacob Waguespack closed the game out with a pair of shutout innings to pick up the win. Kevin Smith and Tyler White went back-to-back in the 8th inning.

 

New Hampshire- A 3-run first inning was enough for the Fisher Cats to pick up the win. Maximo Castillo had his best performance of 2021, allowing one run over 6IP.

 

Vancouver- A 7-run 4th by the AquaSox handed the C’s another L. Vancouver was held to a run on 6 hits.

 

Dunedin- The Flying Tigers scored 17 runs on 17 hits, hitting two home runs and collecting 4 extra-base hits. The D-Jays collected two triples and a HR, scoring 5 runs on 6 hits.

 

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (44-25)

 

Buffalo won 3 to 2

 

HR- Kevin Smith (18) and Tyler White (8)

 

 

 

Starter- Bowden Francis 5.2IP, 4H, 2R, 2BB, 6K on 93 pitches

 

W- Jacob Waguespack (5-2, 2.88ERA)

 

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (31-37)

 

The Fisher Cats won 3 to 1

 

HR- none

 

Starter- Maximo Castillo 6.0IP, 3H, 1R, 2BB, 4K on 93 pitches

 

W- Castillo (7-2, 4.92ERA)

 

H- Sean Rackoski (1) and Brodey Rodning (2)

 

SV- Jon Harris (2)

 

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (33-39)

 

The C’s fall 10 to 1

 

HR- none

 

Starter- Paxton Schultz 3.2IP, 5H, 7R, 2BB, 6K, and 1HRA on 71 pitches

 

L- Schultz (3-3, 4.21ERA)

 

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (31-40)

 

The D-Jays fall 17 to 5

 

HR- Dasan Brown (2)

 

Starter- Nathaneal Perez 4.0IP, 7H, 5R, 0BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 62 pitches

 

L- Perez (1-1, 7.84ERA)

 

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (11-8)

 

DSL

Blue Jays (4-4)

 

Top Performers:

 

  • Buffalo- White (2-for-4, R, RBI, HR, K), Waguespack (2IP, H, 3K)
  • New Hampshire- Otto Lopez (2-for-4, R, SB), Austin Martin (0-for-1, R, 2BB, SB), Castillo (see above)
  • Vancouver- Ryan Gold (2-for-4, R, 3B, 2B, K)
  • Dunedin- Dasan Brown (1-for-4, 2R, 2RBI, HR, 2K, SB), Zach Britton (1-for-3, 2R, BB, K)

 

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Jordan Groshans.

 

Playing 3rd base and batting 5th for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. He stroked a double to LF, driving in Otto Lopez. Jordan doubled in the 8th and advanced to 3rd on a wild pitch. He finished 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI.

 

The 21-yr-old former 1st round pick has not had himself a very consistent season. But it finally appears to be turning a corner…..just before the trade deadline. In 14 games in July, Groshans is batting .400 with 6 doubles, 8 walks, 7 strikeouts, and 7RBI. This has pushed his batting average from .263 to .298. For the season, Groshans has 14 doubles, 5HR, 32 runs scored, and 29RBI.

 

The Smith and Martinez Show

 

Kevin Smith played 3rd and RF and batting 2nd for the Bisons. Kevin’s only hit came in the 8th inning, homering to LF, a solo shot. Smith has 6 home runs, 3 doubles, 2 triples, and 15RBi in July while batting .309.

The 25-yr-old Smith owns a .290BA with a .980OPS. He’s collected 14 doubles, 3 triples, and 18HR while scoring 44 runs and driving 54. Kevin has also stolen 13 bases and 3CS.

 

Orelvis Martinez played SS and batted cleanup for the D-Jays. Martinez went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. The native of Santo Domingo, DR has gone hitless in two games and 1-for-10 over his last three games.

 

The 19-yr-old owns a .291BA with a .979OPS while collecting 22 doubles, 2 triples, 18HR. He has 63RBI and 45 runs scored.

 

 

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.
*****
HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.
YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.
*****
THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *

Jays From the Couch

Quality Toronto #BlueJays News, Analysis and Coverage | Streaming LIVE Sundays at 7pmET | Follow us on Twitter @JaysFromCouch

Jays From the Couch
JFtC presents Ep268 of our podcast. This week, we look at where the Blue Jays are with just days remaining until the Trade Deadline. Buyers? Sellers? Stand Pat-ers? Great discussion and our stat of the week!
JFtC podcast Ep268- Blue Jays at Pivotal Point in 2021 Season
YouTube Video VVVSX0ZtaS1xWUFZd01FaThVSkhfWEhnLjlpWTBhbHRGT3gw
JFtC presents Sunny Side of the Dome, hosted by Karen Soutar. This week, Karen is talking about the Blue Jays returning to Toronto, the upcoming trade deadline.
JFtC presents Sunny Side of the Dome- Blue Jays Returning Home & More!
YouTube Video VVVSX0ZtaS1xWUFZd01FaThVSkhfWEhnLk9BaWo5dW1Ra0J3
JFtC presents The On Fek Circle, hosted by Steve Fek. This week, Fekless Wonderings about the Trade Deadline and Blue Jays Way explores why we became Jays fans.
JFtC presents The On Fek Circle- How We Became Blue Jays Fans
YouTube Video VVVSX0ZtaS1xWUFZd01FaThVSkhfWEhnLjRrZkFNZDZuQ2pF
Load More... Subscribe

Ryan Mueller

Lover of all things Toronto Blue Jays. Blue Jays MiLB fanatic. I strive for average while stumbling onto above average. Rogers isn't cheap. Baseball is a business. Your right, but I'm more right.

Related Posts