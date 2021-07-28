July 27th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Buffalo and New Hampshire rained out

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 1 and 3

Buffalo- rained out. A doubleheader on Thursday.

New Hampshire- rained out. A doubleheader on Wednesday.

Vancouver- 6 runs on 13 hits were not enough to pick up the W as Spokane scored 8 runs on 8 hits. The C’s jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the 1st but Brandon Eisert, Will McAffer, and Parker Caracci failed to hold the lead. Hagen Danner returned to the mound, striking out 3 while holding Spokane hitless. Five Canadians had 2-hit games with Philip Clarke driving in a pair with his 1st HR of the season.

Dunedin- Bradenton outhit the D-Jays 15 to 11 but Dunedin came away with the W. Dunedin went 4-for-16 with RISP, and stole 7 bases. Naswell Paulino looked good. Andrew Bash did his best to cough up the lead, allowing 4 runs over 5 innings but was bailed out by his offense and came away with the win.

Triple-A

Trenton Thunder AKA Buffalo Bisons (44-25)

Postponed

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (31-37)

Postponed

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (33-40)

The C’s fall 8 to 6

HR- Clarke

Starter- Nick Fraze 3.0IP, 3H, 1R, 1BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 49 pitches

L- McAffer (0-2, 7.84ERA)

H- McAffer (1)

BSV- Caracci (3)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (32-40)

The D-Jays won 11 to 6

HR- Harrison Ray (6)

Starter- Paulino 3.0IP, 3H, 1R, 3BB, 4K and 1HRA on 78 pitches

W- Bash (4-1, 6.75ERA)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (12-9)

Lose 6 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Rojas 3.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 3K

L- Meza (1-1, 1.80ERA)

DSL

Blue Jays (5-5)

Lose 4 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Cruz 4.0IP, 2H, 1R, 1BB, 4K, 1HRA

L- Cruz (0-1, 1.69ERA)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Hugo Cardona.

Playing 3rd base and batting 8th, the 21-yr-old infielder has produced in limited action. His season didn’t start until June 29th. He played a hand full of games with the FCL Blue Jays before joining the D-Jays mid-way through July. Since joining Dunedin, he’s played every day. Cardona has shifted off SS, his natural position, with Orelvis Martinez getting the lion’s share of reps at SS. Hugo has played 4 games at 2B, 3 games at 3B, 1 game at SS, and 1 game as the club’s DH.

Hugo’s first at-bat of the game came in the 1st inning. He lined out to RF to end the frame, leaving bases loaded. In the 3rd inning with Berroa reaching on a leadoff single, Cardona singled. Berroa and Cardona pulled off a successful double steal. A fielding error on a Jose Rivas infield hit, allowed the pair to scored, 7-0.

The native of Sabana, Venezuela, walked to lead off the 5th but did not score. He drew another walk in the 7th but did not score. In the 9th inning, Hugo Cardona scored Berroa with a triple to LF. Dasan Brown cashed Cardona in with a single to LF.

Hugo finished 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored, a pair of walks, an RBI, a SB, and a triple. Since joining Dunedin (9GP), Hugo Cardona is hitting .414 with 2 doubles, a triple, a HR, and 9HR. He’s walked 7 times with 8 strikeouts. Cardona has stolen 4 bases and one CS.

The Smith and Martinez Show

Kevin Smith and the Herd was rained out. The 25-yr-old Smith owns a .290BA with a .980OPS. He’s collected 14 doubles, 3 triples, and 18HR while scoring 44 runs and driving 54. Kevin has also stolen 13 bases and 3CS.

Orelvis Martinez played SS and batted cleanup for the D-Jays. Martinez went 0-for-3 with a run scored, an RBI, a stolen base, pair of walks, and a pair of strikeouts. The native of Santo Domingo, DR has gone hitless in three games and 1-for-13 over his last four games, although this game was a productive O-fer. Martinez also committed his 16th error.

The 19-yr-old owns a .287BA with a .973OPS while collecting 22 doubles, 2 triples, 18HR. He has 64RBI, 46 runs scored, and 4SB.

