July 28th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Robertson and Lantigua, double trouble

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The system went 4 and 1

Buffalo- Tommy Milone threw one scoreless inning to open the game for Zach Logue. Logue contributed with 4 shutout innings as the Bison’s pitchers held the Red Sox to one run on three hits. The Herd had three players with two-hit games and one player with a three-hit game. Corey Dickerson picked up two hits in his rehab start as the Herd’s DH.

New Hampshire- GM1- A 3-run 3rd was enough for the win as the Reilly Hovis and Kyle Johnston held the Sea Dogs to 1 run on 6 hits. Austin Martin picked up a pair of hits and Nick Podkul drove in 3 runs.

New Hampshire GM2- The Fisher Cats completed the sweep of the doubleheader against the Sea Dogs, scoring 3 runs on 6 hits while holding Portland to 2 runs on 2 hits. After Fitz Stadler surrendered two runs in the 2nd inning, New Hampshire’s bullpen rattled off 5.1 innings of one-hit shutout relief. Marcus Reyes, Connor Law, and Graham Spraker did not walk a batter, striking out 9.

Vancouver- The C’s picked up an extra-innings win over Spokane. Vancouver scored 10 runs on 13 hits, committing 2 errors. Spokane scored 7 runs in the 1st inning off CJ Van Eyk, surprisingly CJ settled down and pitched 3.2 scoreless innings.

Special Note: Justin Maese picked up his first win since May 24th, 2017. He landed on the temporarily inactive list after that start. After his May 30th start, he went on the IL. He returned on July 19th to rehab with the GCL Blue Jays, being re-assigned to Lansing on August 2nd but saw his season come to an end on August 13th. Justin missed all of 2018 and only threw 5 innings in-game in 2019. Congrats Justin. Keep up the good work.

Dunedin- The D-Jays jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first but Bradenton scored 3 in the 3rd. Dunedin tied the game up with 2 in the 6th but the Marauders walked Dunedin off with a run in the bottom of the 10th. Joel Concepcion, Rafael Monsion, and Julian Valdez threw 5 two-hit innings in relief, allowing one run, walking two, and striking out 5. Miguel Hiraldo picked up three hits and Tanner Morris picked up a singled and a triple.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (45-25)

Won 5 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Tommy Milone 1.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 2K on 13 pitches

W- Logue (3-1, 4.01ERA)

H- Tyler Chatwood (1) and Connor Overton (4)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (33-37)

GM1- Won 6 to 1

HR- Podkul (5) and Chavez Young (4)

Starter- Hovis 5.0IP, 4H, 1R, 0BB, 3K on 68 pitches

SV- Johnston (3)

GM2- Won 3 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Stalder 1.2IP, 1H, 2R, 3BB, 2K, and 1HRA on 35 pitches

W- Law (1-0, 9.64ERA)

SV- Spraker (1)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (34-40)

Won 10 to 9

HR- Rafael Lantigua (5) and Will Robertson (1)

Starter- CJ Van Eyk 4.2IP, 4H, 7R, 4BB, 6K on 80 pitches

W- Justin Maese (1-0, 5.45ERA)

SV- Cobi Johnson (1)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (32-41)

Loss 4 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Trent Palmer 4.0IP, 4H, 3R, 3BB, 4K on 74 pitches

L- Julian Valdez (1-4, 6.68ERA)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (12-9)

no game

DSL

Blue Jays (5-5)

no game

Top Performers:

Bisons- Logue (see above), Richard Urena (3-for-4, RBI, 2B, CS), Cullen Large (2-for-3, R, 2RBI, K, 2B), Corey Dickerson (2-for-4, R, RBI, 2B)

NH GM1- Hovis (see above), Johnston (2IP, 2H, BB, K), Martin (2-for-4, R, K, SB), Podkul (1-for-4, R, HR, 3RBI, 2K), Samad Taylor (2-for-4, RBI, K), Otto Lopez (1-for-2, 2R, RBI, 2BB), Chavez Young (1-for-4, R, HR, RBI, K)

NH GM2-Reyes (2.1IP, 1H, 4K), Spraker (2IP, 4K), Chavez Young (2-for-4, R, RBI, 3B)

Vancouver- Tanner Morris (2-for-5, RBI, K), Lantigua (3-for-5, 2R, 4RBI), Justin Maese (2.1IP, 2H, BB, 2K)

Dunedin- Joel Concepcion (2IP, BB, 3K), Julian Valdez (2IP, H, R, BB, K), Miguel Hiraldo (3-for-4, R, 2B), PK Morris (2-for-4, K, 3B)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Will Robertson.

Batting 6th and manning CF, the 23-yr-old Robertson picked up his first hit of the game in the 2nd inning with an RBI double, scoring Philip Clarke, 1-7. Rafael Lantigua brought Robertson home with a single to RF, 2-7.

A former 4th round selection of the Blue Jays in 2019, Robertson doubled again in the 4th. Lantigua brought him around to score on his 5th HR of the season, 5-7. Robertson doubled and scored thanks to Lantigua for a third time in the 6th, 6-7. Will tied the game up at 9-9 in the 8th inning his 1st HR of the season, scoring Ryan Gold.

Will Robertson started the year on the IL. He made his 2021 debut on July 14th with the FCL Blue Jays and joined the Vancouver Canadians on July 22nd. In 13 games, Robertson is batting .255 with 3 doubles, a triple, a home run, and 8RBI. He’s walked 3 and struck out 18.

The Smith and Martinez Show

Kevin Smith played SS and batted 2nd. Smith struck out and grounded out in his first two at-bats. In the 5th, Forrest Wall doubled and Smith brought him home with a double to RF, 3-0. Kevin doubled leading off the 8th but did not score. He flew out in the 9th inning to end his day at the plate 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles.

The 25-yr-old Smith owns a .293BA with a .985OPS. He’s collected 16 doubles, 3 triples, and 18HR while scoring 44 runs and driving 54. Kevin has also stolen 13 bases and 3CS.

Orelvis Martinez played SS and batted cleanup for the D-Jays. Martinez went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a throwing error (17). The 19-yr-old owns a .287BA with a .966OPS while collecting 22 doubles, 2 triples, 18HR. He has 64RBI, 47 runs scored, and 4SB.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *