July 29th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Smith shines for Buffalo in double dip

The system went 3 and 2.

Buffalo GM1- The Red Sox held the Herd off the board, limiting them to 3 hits. Anthony allowed 5 runs in the 1st inning and 1 run in the 4th inning, inflating his ERA to 8.69.

Buffalo GM2- A 3-run 5th and 4-run 7th proved enough to avoid the sweep of the doubleheader, as the Herd scored 8 runs on 10 hits while holding the Red Sox to one run on 5 hits. Christian Colon hit a 2-out grand slam in the 7th and Dilson Herrera added a pair of solo home runs as the Herd hit 3 long balls in the victory.

New Hampshire- Postponed due to rain.

Vancouver- Spokane walked off the C’s, scoring 11 runs on 15 hits while Vanovucer scored 10 runs off 14 hits. Will Robertson had another multi-hit game with 3 hits, including a double. Rafael Lantigua, Philip Clarke, and Davis Schneider each drove in a pair. Adam Kloffenstein had another rough outing pushing his ERA to 6.42. It’s been a tough year for Kloff.

Dunedin- Sem Robberse and Juan De Paula held the Marauders to one run on 4 hits while striking out 8 batters. Orelvis Martinez supplied all the offense the D-Jays would need with a 2-run home run in the 4th inning.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (46-26)

GM1- Loss 7 to 0

HR- none

Starter- Anthony Kay 4.0IP, 5H, 6R, 1BB, 5K, and 1HRA on 66 pitches

L- Kay (0-2, 8.69ERA)

GM2- won 8 to 1

HR- Dilson Herrera (7,8) and Christian Colon (11)

Starter- Dany Jimenez 2IP, 2H, 0R, 2BB, 4K on 35 pitches

W- Jacob Waguespack (6-2, 2.87ERA)

H- Jeremy Beasley (4)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (33-37)

Postponed

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (34-41)

HR- none

Starter- Adam Kloffenstein 4.2IP, 7H, 5R, 0BB, 6K, and 1HRA on 88 pitches

BSV- Roither Hernandez (1)

L- Willy Gaston (0-3, 8.31ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (33-41)

Won 3 to 1

HR- Orelvis Martinez (19)

Starter- Sem Robberse 7.0IP, 4H, 1R, 1BB, 5K, and 1HRA on 90 pitches

W- Robberse (4-4, 4.27ERA)

SV- Juan De Paula (1)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (12-9)

no game

DSL

Blue Jays (6-5)

Won 11 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Ochoa 2.0IP, 0H, 0R, 3BB, 1K

W- Acosta (1-0, 7.20ERA)

Top Performers:

Bisons GM1- Travis Bergen (1IP, H, BB, 3K)

Bisons GM2- Waguespack (3.1IP, 3H, 1R, 2BB, 3K, HRA), Herrera (2-for-3, 2R, 2RBI, 2HR, K), Rodrigo Vigil (2-for-3, R, K), Tyler White (2-for-3, R, RBI, BB, K), Colon (1-for-4, R, 4RBI, HR)

Vancouver- Lantigua (1-for-4, 2R, 2RBI, 2B, BB, 2K), Sebastian Espino (2-for-5, 2R, RBI, 2K), Robertson (3-for-5, R, RBI, K, 2B), Philip Clarke (2-for-5, 2RBI, K), Eric Rivera (2-for-5, R, SB), Schneider (2-for-4, R, 2RBI, BB)

Dunedin- Robberse (see above), Juan De Paula (2IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 3K)

DSL- Garcia (3-for-4, 2R, 2RBI, SB), Fajardo (2-for-2, 2R, 2BB, SB), Robertis (1-for-3, 2E, RBI, BB, 2SB), Aponte (1-for-3, RBI, 2BB, 2K, 2B, SB), Acosta (3IP, 2H, 2K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Sem Robberse.

The 19-yr-old righty set a career-high, throwing 7 innings for the first time in his professional career. He threw 68 of his 90 pitches for strikes, generating 7 ground ball outs and 5 fly ball outs.

Sem allowed a 1st inning double to Hudson Head but got the next two batters to fly out and line out to end the inning. He would allow a single in the 3rd. The only damage the Marauders could do against the 6-foot-1 native of Zeist, Netherlands was a 5th inning lead off HR off the bat of Jase Bowen.

Robberse ran into some trouble again in the 6th, issuing a walk and surrendering a single but he got Endy Rodriguez to ground into an inning-ending double play. Robberse finished strong, retiring the side in order (ground out, strikeout, and flyout) in the 7th.

After posting a 0-1 record and 8.38ERA in 9.2 innings in May, Sem has put together two strong months in June and July. In 19 innings in June, Sem posted a 3.79ERA with 5/20 BB/K and 1.00WHIP. In July, Robberse threw 24.0IP while posting a 3.00ERA with 8/21 BB/K and 1.21WHIP.

Overall, Sem has a record of 4-4 with a 4.27ERA with a 3.86 xFIP (prior to the start). He’s allowed 45 hits and walked 19 batters in 52.2IP for a 1.22WHIP. With 57 strikeouts, Sem owns a 9.74K/9IP.

The Smith and Martinez Show

Kevin Smith played SS and batted 2nd of the Bisons in GM1. Smith went 2-for-3 with a single and a double. He accounted for two of the Bisons’ three hits in the game and committed his 8th error (throwing). In GM2, Smith DH’d and batted 2nd, he picked up another single and double, scoring a pair of runs, walking once, and stealing a base.

The 25-yr-old Smith owns a .302BA with a 1.002OPS. He’s collected 18 doubles, 3 triples, and 18HR while scoring 46 runs and driving 54. Kevin has also stolen 14 bases and 3CS.

Orelvis Martinez played SS and batted cleanup for the D-Jays. Martinez went 1-for-3 with a run scored, a HR, 2RBI, a walk, and two strikeouts. Orelvis walked leading off the 2nd inning but was erased on a PK Morris ground ball which resulted in a double play. With 2 outs in the 4th inning, Miguel Hiraldo walked and Orelvis deposited the first pitch of the at-bat over the fence in LF for his 19th HR. He struck out in the 7th and 9th.

The 19-yr-old owns a .287BA with a .976OPS while collecting 22 doubles, 2 triples, 19HR. He has 66RBI, 48 runs scored, and 4SB.

