July 30th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Orimoloye homers as Fisher Cats win

The system went 2 and 3

Buffalo- The Red Sox beat up on Nick Allgeyer and Jon Harris, who was recently promoted from AA, scoring two runs in the 1st and four runs in the 4th. Cullen Large accounted for both of Buffalo’s runs with a two-run double in the 4th.

RBIs 24 and 25 on the year for Cullen Large tie the game!

2-2 | Top 4 pic.twitter.com/cBd4Ap3q1i — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) July 30, 2021

New Hampshire- Former Blue Jays pitching prospect Josh Winckowski faced the Fisher Cats for the 6th time in 2021, taking his first loss versus 5 ND. NH scored 5 runs off 10 hits including a 2nd inning solo home run off the bat of Demi Orimoloye.

Vancouver- Brian Rapp (4ER, 1IP), Alex Nolan (5ER, 3.1IP), and Will McAffer (5ER, 1.1IP) had no answers for Spokane on this night. The C’s managed to score 11 runs on 16 hits, hitting three doubles and two HR.

Rafael Lantigua continued his torrid stretch at the dish. This week: 7-14, 2 2B, HR, 5 R, 9 RBI He’s the @heyyallicedtea Player of the Game, presented by Hey Y’all Southern Style Hard Iced Tea. In the South, our tea is always served iced & hard! pic.twitter.com/Q0OEyKqQ1N — Vancouver Canadians (Home Games in Hillsboro, OR) (@vancanadians) July 31, 2021

Dunedin- The Marauders scored 4 runs in the 2nd, adding an insurance run in the 3rd but the D-Jays came storming back with 12 runs on 11 hits for the win. Geison Urbaez struck out 6 batters over 4 innings in relief of Alejandro Melean.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (46-27)

Loss 6 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Nick Allgeyer 1.1IP, 2H, 2R, 2BB, 2K, and 1HRA on 41 pitches

L- Jon Harris (0-2, 15.43ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (34-37)

Won 5 to 3

HR- Demi Orimoloye (3)

Starter- Johnny Barbato 5.0IP, 4H, 1R, 0BB, 1K on 62 pitches

W- Barbato (2-2, 4.76ERA)

H- Emerson Jimenez (1), Brodey Rodning (3), Sean Rackoski (2)

SV- Mike Ellenbest (1)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (34-42)

Loss 15 to 11

HR- Davis Schneider (4) and Ronny Brito (7)

Starter- Brian Rapp 1.0IP, 3H, 4R, 2BB, 0K, and 1HRA on 35 pitches

L- Will McAffer (0-3, 10.80ERA)/BSV1

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (34-41)

Won 12 to 5

HR- Addison Barger (10)

Starter- Alejandro Melean 2.0IP, 3H, 4R, 3BB, 3K, and 1HRA on 54 pitches

W- Urbaez (3-0, 8.00ERA)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (12-10)

Loss 5 to 4

HR- Brazoban (1)

Starter- Dominguez 3.0IP, 7H, 4R, 0BB, 3K, and 1HRA

L- Dominguez (0-2, 5.00ERA)

DSL

Blue Jays (6-5)

No Game

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Demi Orimoloye.

It’s hard to believe that Demi was acquired in 2018 for Curtis Granderson. It feels like forever ago that Grandy was a member of the Blue Jays. Blessed with some very loud tools, Demi continues to struggle to put it all together and take the necessary next step. That doesn’t mean he hasn’t shown flashes of his potential from time to time.

Playing RF and batting 7th, Demi entered the game batting .195BA. The native of Lagos, Nigeria who grew up in Toronto, connected on a 1-0 pitch in the 2nd inning, sending the ball screaming over the wall in CF, 2-0.

Orimoloye reached base in the 4th with a single to RF. Demi advanced to 2nd base with a double steal with Nick Podkul and scored on Samad Talyor’s two-run single, 4-1. The 24-yr-old outfielder singled but did not score in the 8th, finishing the game 3-for-4 with a pair of runs scored, an RBI, and a double.

In 49 games at Double-A, Demi Orimoloye is batting .206 with a .540OPS. He’s collected 12 extra-base hits, including 3HR. He has 11RBI and 10 stolen bases. Unfortunately, Demi has struck out a whopping 72 times with just 7 walks. That is an ugly 36.5K% and 3.6BB%.

The Smith and Martinez Show

Kevin Smith played 3rd and batted 2nd of the Bisons. Smith went 1-for-5 with a run scored and two strikeouts. Kevin double to lead off the 4th inning and scored on a Cullen Large double to RF.

The 25-yr-old Smith owns a .300BA with a .995OPS. He’s collected 19 doubles, 3 triples, and 18HR while scoring 47 runs and driving 54. Kevin has also stolen 14 bases and 3CS.

Orelvis Martinez played SS and batted cleanup for the D-Jays. Martinez went 0-for-6 with a run scored and a strikeout.

The 19-yr-old owns a .281BA with a .955OPS while collecting 22 doubles, 2 triples, 19HR. He has 66RBI, 49 runs scored, and 4SB.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

