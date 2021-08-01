July 31st Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Mueller goes 4-for-4

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The system went 1 and 6

Buffalo- Chris Sale held the Bisons to one run on 5 hits. Nash Knight and Tyler White accounted for five of Buffalo’s seven hits. Bowden Francis allowed 3HR. Travis Bergen/Hobie Harris/John Axford combined to pitch 3 shutout innings, allowing two hits, striking out 3, walking none.

New Hampshire GM1- The Sea Dogs snapped a 2-2 lead, scoring 4 runs in the 6th. Three Fisher Cats had 2-hit games.

New Hampshire GM2- The Sea Dogs shut out the Fisher Cats to sweep the doubleheader. New Hampshire outhit Portland 3 to 2 but a wild pitch scoring Nick Sogard proved to be the deciding factoring in a well-pitched game from both clubs.

Vancouver- Spokane held the C’s off the board, limiting Vancouver to 4 singles. Luis De Los Santos accounted for 2 of the C’s hits. Spokane scored 4 runs on 7 hits.

Dunedin- Another high-scoring game for the D-Jays. That’s been the theme for Dunedin this season, poor pitching and lots of offense. Bradenton outhit the D-Jays 15 to 12, scoring 13 runs to Dunedin’s 10. Nathaneal Perez allowed 7 runs over 5 innings, surrendering 4HR.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (46-28)

Loss 4 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Bowden Francis 5.0IP, 7H, 4R, 3BB, 3K, and 3HRA on 97 pitches

L- Francis (6-3, 3.38ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (34-39)

GM1- Loss 6 to 4

HR- Samad Taylor (13)

Starter- Casey Lawrence 5.0IP, 5H, 5R, 1BB, 6K, and 2HRA on 82 pitches

L- Lawrence (1-1, 4.50ERA)

GM2- Loss 1 to 0

HR- none

Starter- Luis Quinones 5.0IP, 2H, 1R, 2BB, 7K on 79 pitches

L- Quinones (0-2, 6.48ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (34-43)

Loss 4 to 0

HR- none

Starter- Paxton Schultz 6.0IP, 5H, 3R, 2BB, 4K on 84 pitches

L- Schultz (3-4, 4.10ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (34-42)

Loss 13 to 10

HR- Addison Barger (11)

Starter- Nathaneal Perez 5.0IP, 10H, 7R, 1BB, 4K, and 4HRA on 70 pitches

L- Perez (1-2, 8.77ERA)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (13-10)

Won 8 to 3

HR- Nunez (3)

Starter- Carl Edwards Jr. 1.0IP, H, 0R, 0BB, 2K

W- Santos (1-1, 5.30ERA)

SV- Ayala (1)

DSL

Blue Jays (6-6)

Loss 9 to 8

HR- Feliz (2)

Starter- Alcalde 4.0IP, 0H, 0R, 2BB, 5K

L- Lopez (2-1, 5.40ERA)/BSV1

H- Medina (1)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to MacKenzie Mueller.

Undrafted out of Baylor, the 23-yr-old outfielder is a regular of the potent Dunedin offense. In his first professional season, Mueller has proved to be a solid defender with good speed, both in the field and on the bases. Mueller has too much swing and miss in his game for the limited power he’s shown, striking out 91 times which is 2nd most in the league.

On this day, Mueller played RF, batting 7th. His 1st at-bat came in the 2nd with 2-on and no outs, Mueller singled up the middle to score PK Morris, 2-1. He singled to lead off the 4th, stole 2nd, and advanced to 3rd on the throw but was left stranded at 3rd for the second time. Another single and stolen base in the 5th, a walk and a caught stealing in the 7th, and another single in the 8th rounded out MacKenzie’s stellar 4-for-4 game.

In 63 games with the Dunedin Blue Jays, MacKenzie Mueller owns a .211 batting average with 10 doubles, 3 triples, 2HR, and 26RBI. With two SB today, he now has 8 with one CS. He’s walked 29 times and struck out 91.

The Smith and Martinez Show

Kevin Smith played SS and moved down the batting order to bat cleanup from his usual 2nd spot. Smith went hitless in four at-bats, striking out twice. Kevin finished July with a .330BA and 1.026OPS, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 6HR, 15RBI, and 4SB.

The 25-yr-old Smith owns a .295BA with a .980OPS. He’s collected 19 doubles, 3 triples, and 18HR while scoring 47 runs and driving 54. Kevin has also stolen 14 bases and 3CS.

Orelvis Martinez batted cleanup and DH’d for the D-Jays. Martinez went hitless for the 2nd game, finishing the month with an impressive .313BA, 13HR, 9 doubles, 31RBI, and two player of the week awards. He had his BA as high as .299.

The 19-yr-old owns a .276BA with a .941OPS while collecting 22 doubles, 2 triples, 19HR. He has 66RBI, 49 runs scored, and 4SB.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *