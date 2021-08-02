August 1st Blue Jays Minor League Recap:

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 2 and 2.

Buffalo- The Red Sox scored early and often, building a 4-0 lead after two innings. Zach Logue managed to stick around for four innings but he definitely didn’t have his best stuff. His defense didn’t help him out, committing three errors on the day. Forrest Wall, Tyler White, and Kevin Smith each had 2-hit games.

Tyler White had 20 RBIs in July, he’s on pace for 31 in August 😎

New Hampshire- The Fisher Cats scored at least one run in every inning except the 1st, 5th, and 9th inning, finishing the day with 7 runs on 11 hits. The Sea Dogs didn’t go quietly, scoring 3 runs in the bottom 9th but fell one run shy of sending the game to extra innings. Graham Spraker struggled in his outing, allowing 3 runs in 0.2IP. Spraker allowed just 2 runs in 12.0 innings over 8 appearances in July.

Vancouver- A 3-run 9th inning handed the C’s the W. Luis De Los Santos grounded out to SS to score DJ Neal. Philip Clarke drew a bases-loaded walk to score Tanner Morris, and Ronny Brito grounded out to 3rd base to score Spencer Horwitz, making a winner out of Justin Maese. Starter Nick Fraze was perfect over 4 innings, so was Adrian Hernandez in his two innings of relief.

Dunedin- The Marauders came away with the win despite being outhit 7 to 6 by Dunedin. The D-Jays had only one extra-base hit, a HR off the bat of PK Morris. Elixon Caballero, Joel Concepcion, and Juan De Paula held the Marauders to one hit over the final three innings.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (46-29)

Loss 8 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Logue 4.0IP, 6H, 5R, 1BB, 1K on 73 pitches

L- Logue (3-2, 4.06ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (35- 39)

Won 6 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Maximo Castillo 6.0IP, 7H, 3R, 1BB, 5K on 90 pitches

W- Castillo (8-2, 4.89ERA)

H- Mike Ellenbest (1)

SV- Emerson Jimenez (1)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (35-43)

Won 6 to 3

HR- Zack Cook (1)

Starter- Nick Fraze 4.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 4K on 48 pitches

W- Maese (2-0, 5.15ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (34-43)

Loss 4 to 3

HR-PK Morris (8)

Starter- Naswell Paulino 5.0IP, 5H, 4R, 1BB, 6K, and 1HRA on 79 pitches

L- Paulino (3-3, 4.41ERA)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (13-10)

No Game

DSL

Blue Jays (6-6)

No Game

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Philip Clarke.

Clarke batted 6th and called the game for the C’s on Sunday. The 23-yr-old catcher is a 9th round selection from the 2019 Draft. He doubled in the 2nd inning but did not score. With one-out and a runner at 2nd base in the 4th, Clarke smashed a 1-0 pitch over the fence in RF, 3-0. Philip singled in the 8th to load the bases with one out; unfortunately, Ronny Brito and Zac Cook struck out to end the threat. He ended his day on a high note, drawing a bases-loaded walk to cash in Morris from 3rd base, 5-3.

Despite owning a .223BA in 54 games, Clarke is swinging a consistent bat of late. He finished July with a .277 batting average over 13 games, including 3 doubles, a triple, a HR. Philip Clarke has scored 33 runs driven in 19RBI while collecting 7 doubles, a triple, and 2HR to go along with a .648OPS.

The Smith and Martinez Show

Kevin Smith played SS and batted cleanup. Smith went 2-for-5 with a strikeout. Kevin doubled in the 1st but Tyler White was thrown out at home to end the inning. He hit a ground-rule double in the 4th, Cullen Large singled, and Richard Urena walked to load the bases. Unfortunately, Logan Warmoth and Dilson Herrera struck out to end the threat.

The 25-yr-old Smith owns a .297BA with a .985OPS. He’s collected 21 doubles, 3 triples, and 18HR while scoring 47 runs and driving 54. Kevin has also stolen 14 bases and 3CS.

Orelvis Martinez batted cleanup and manned SS for the D-Jays. Martinez led off the 4th inning with a single and scored on PK Morris’ 8th dinger of the season. In the 8th, Martinez came to the plate with three ducks on the pond and brought two in to score on a single. He struck out in his other two at-bats.

A high fly ball from Orelvis Martinez… finds some infield grass about 20 feet from home to score two runs in the 8th! Blue Jays: 3

The 19-yr-old owns a .279BA with a .941OPS while collecting 22 doubles, 2 triples, 19HR. He has 68RBI, 49 runs scored, and 4SB.

