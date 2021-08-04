August 3rd Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Martinez homers in 1st game with C’s

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 3 and 1.

Buffalo- LeHigh Valley roughed up the Herd 6 to 1, outhitting Buffalo 13 to 5. Thomas Hatch looked good through the first two innings but allowed 3 runs in the 3rd and 2 more in the 4th.

New Hampshire- Three runs in the 5th and 8th innings with a two-run 7th sandwiched in between and the Fisher Cats moved to within 3 games of .500. Four Fisher Cats picked up two hits apiece and Samad Taylor finished his day 3-for-3. Nick Podkul smashed his 6th bomb of the season. The bullpen of Connor Law, Sean Rackoski, Marcus Reyes, and Kyle Johnston held the Yard Goats to three hits over 4 innings, including no walks and 7 strikeouts.

Vancouver- A 5-run 5th was all the offense the C’s would need and all the offense they would get. The Hops pulled to within 3 runs with a 2-run 8th off Roither Hernandez but Parker Caracci closed out the 9th for his 8th save. Orelvis Martinez hit a HR in his Vancouver debut.

Dunedin- The Marauders came away with the win despite being outhit 7 to 6 by Dunedin. The D-Jays had only one extra-base hit, a HR off the bat of PK Morris. Elixon Caballero, Joel Concepcion, and Juan De Paula held the Marauders to one hit over the final three innings.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (46-30)

Loss 6 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Hatch 5.0IP, 9H, 5R, 1BB, 3K on 82 pitches

L- Hatch (0-2, 3.15ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (36-39)

Won 8 to 2

HR- Nick Podkul (6)

Nick Podkul (@Dr_PodCool) just hit a homer INTO SOMEONE’S BEER! A no-doubter from Nick, his 6th of the season, puts us up 5-2 going into the 8th! pic.twitter.com/c0BoGEPG1N — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) August 4, 2021

Starter- Reilly Hovis 5.0IP, 5H, 2R, 1BB, 2K on 74 pitches

W- Hovis (2-1, 3.77ERA)

H- Law (1), Rackoski (2), and Reyes (2)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (36-43)

Won 5 to 2

HR- Orelvis Martinez (1)

ICYMI | Orelvis Martinez hits his first High-A home run! @tyler_zickel can do it all – broadcast LIVE on @Sportsnet650 and record 💣 https://t.co/SSNykMWVL2 — Vancouver Canadians (Home Games in Hillsboro, OR) (@vancanadians) August 4, 2021

Starter- CJ Van Eyk 5.0IP, 2H, 0R, 2BB, 3K on 70 pitches

W- Van Eyk (3-5, 6.44ERA)

*waves hand* This is the @cjvaneyk17 you’re looking for. Dude was electric tonight to be the @heyyallicedtea Player of the Game, presented by Hey Y’all Southern Style Hard Iced Tea. In the South, our tea is always served iced & hard! pic.twitter.com/FpKIXxDoV3 — Vancouver Canadians (Home Games in Hillsboro, OR) (@vancanadians) August 4, 2021

SV- Caracci (8)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (34-43)

Postponed

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (13-10)

No Game

DSL

Blue Jays (7-7)

Won 8 to 4

HR- Cristian Feliz (3) and Manuel Beltre (2)

Starter- Simon 5.0IP, 4H, 2R, 2R, 0BB, 3K

W- Simon (2-1, 4.50ERA)

H- Rojas (2)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Manuel Beltre.

Batting 2nd and playing 2B for the DSL Blue Jays, Toronto’s big 2021 International Free Agent signing had himself a big game. Entering the game with a .160BA, Beltre pushed his batting average to .189 with his second straight 2-hit game.

Baseball America describes Beltre as a baseball rat….with an advanced understanding of the game…..doesn’t have one tool that jumps out as plus…..pure hitting ability are promising. Lastly, BA believes “his ability and instincts could have him in the Rookie-Level GCL soon with a chance to move quickly”.

The 17-yr-old got on base in the 3rd inning with a 4 pitch walk but was thrown out at home plate attempting to score on a Yhoangel Aponte double. Manuel doubled to lead off the 6th inning and scored on a Feliz line-drive single to RF. One inning later with one out and two runners on, Manuel Beltre hit his 2nd HR of 2021 over the fence in LF. Beltre walked and stole 2B in the 9th inning but did not score as Aponte flew out to CF and Feliz struck out to end the threat.

In 13 games, Beltre owns a .189BA with a .618OPS. He’s hit one double and two HR. Beltre has 9 walks and 7 strikeouts while swiping 4 bases.

The Smith and Martinez Show

Kevin Smith played SS and batted 2nd. Smith went 0-for-3 with a run scored, a walk, and two strikeouts. Smith walked to lead off the 9th inning. He advanced to 3rd on Tyler White’s double to RF and scored Buffalo’s only run on a Christian Colon single to RF.

The 25-yr-old Smith owns a .294BA with a .976OPS. He’s collected 21 doubles, 3 triples, and 18HR while scoring 48 runs and driving 54. Kevin has also stolen 14 bases and 3CS.

Orelvis Martinez batted 3rd and manned SS in his debut with the Vancouver Canadians. In his 1st at-bat with the C’s, Martinez struck out. With three runs already crossing home plate in the 5th, Orelvis stepped to the plate with Rafael Lantigua standing at 3rd and one out. Martinez jumped on a 1-1 pitch, taking it for a ride over the fence in LF for his 1st hit with his new club.

The 19-yr-old closes his Low-A career with a .279BA with a .941OPS while collecting 22 doubles, 2 triples, 19HR. He has 68RBI, 49 runs scored, and 4SB.

