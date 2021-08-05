August 4th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Riley Tirrotta 4-for-6 in professional debut

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 2 and 3.

Buffalo- LeHigh held the Bisons to one run on four hits. Buffalo’s only run came in the 8th inning when recently promoted Otto Lopez singled in Rodrigo Vigil. It was Lopez’s 1st AAA hit, coming in his 2nd AAA game. Anthony Kay continues to struggle in 2021. Fortunately, the bullpen was outstanding again, throwing 4.1 innings, allowing one run on 3 hits and 3 walks while striking out 6.

New Hampshire- The Yard Goats jumped all over Johnny Barbato and Mike Ellenbest scoring 11 runs in the first 4 innings. Recently promoted Adrian Hernandez made his AA debut allowing one hit; unfortunately, that one hit was a solo home run. Hernandez walked two and struck out three batters over two innings. Also making his AA debut, Brandon Eisert threw one inning, walking one and striking out one. He did not allow a hit as he finished off the game for the Fisher Cats.

Vancouver- Hillsboro scored two runs in the 1st inning off Adam Kloffenstein but Kloff got out of the inning and looked good the rest of the way. The C’s chipped away at the Hops early 2-0 lead, scoring a run in the 1st, 2nd, and 7th while the bullpen held the Hops off the board.

Dunedin Gm1- The Mighty Mussels scored 4 runs off 5 hits and committed 3 errors. The D-Jays scored 5 runs off 7 hits. In his 2nd professional game, Riley Tirotta, making pro debut, joined Mac Mueller as the other Blue Jay to have a multi-hit game. Tirotta also picked up his 1st stolen base. In his 3rd game with the D-Jays, promising catching prospect J.J. D’Orazio drive in his 1st RBI with his new club. Justin Kelly made his professional debut, allowing 3 runs in one inning. Blue Jays 13th round pick, Matt Svanson also made his professional debut, striking out one while not allowing any hits for his first save.

Dunedin GM2- The Mighty Mussels scored 6 runs on 4 hits while the D-Jays managed to score 5 runs on 6 hits. Addison Barger hit his 12th bomb and drove in two of Dunedin’s runs. Steward Berroa stole two bases, taking the lead from the Nasim Nunez, with 34 stolen bases. LHP Harry Rutkowski, July 21st free agent signing, made his professional debut, allowing a solo HR, walking one, and striking out 4 over 2.o innings in relief.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (46-31)

Loss 7 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Kay 3.2IP, 6H, 6R, 3BB, 2K on 77 pitches

L- Kay (0-3, 9.64ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (36-40)

Fall 12 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Johnny Barbato 2.0IP, 5H, 5R, 1BB, 1K, and 1HRA on 43 pitches

L- Barbato (2-3, 5.43ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (37-43)

Won 3 to 2

HR- Davis Schneider (5)

Starter- Adam Kloffenstein 5.2IP, 3H, 2R, 3BB, 7K, and 1HRA on 91 pitches

W- Wil McAffer (1-3, 9.69ERA)

H- Hagen Danner (1)

SV- Cobi Johnson (2)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (35-44)

GM1- won 5 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Trent Palmer 5.0IP, 2H, 1R, 0BB, 7K on 67 pitches

SV- Svanson (1)

GM2- Loss 6 to 5

HR- Addison Barger (12)

Starter- Alejandro Melean 4.0IP, 3H, 5R, 3BB, 9K, and 2HRA on 76 pitches

L- Rutkowski (0-1, 4.50ERA)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (13-10)

No Game

DSL

Blue Jays (7-7)

No game.

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Riley Tirotta.

Drafted in the 12th round of this year’s Draft, Tirotta played 3rd and batted 9th in his 1st professional game. The 22-yr-old out of South Bend, IN., singled off the very 1st pitch he saw, a line drive to RF. He advanced on a wild pitch and made it to 3rd base before Miguel Hiraldo struck out to end the inning. He led off the 5th with a single and stole 2nd base. Tirotta would score the D-Jays 2nd run of the game on a Steward Berroa single. Riley reached on a throwing error in the 6th and scored on a fielder’s choice.

In game 2 of the doubleheader, Riley Tirotta moved up from batting 9th to bat 7th and DH’d for the Blue Jays. He singled in the 2nd inning but Jose Ferrer grounded into an inning-ending double play. Riley singled to CF in the 4th and scored on a Jose Rivas line drive to LF. He struck out in the 5th, finishing the game 2-for-3.

Not a bad first day as a professional, 4-for-6 with 3 runs scored, a stolen base, and a strikeout.

The Smith and Martinez Show

Kevin Smith played SS and was batting out of the cleanup spot. Smith left the game in the 3rd inning with an injury. He finished the game 0-for-1.

The 25-yr-old Smith owns a .293BA with a .973OPS. He’s collected 21 doubles, 3 triples, and 18HR while scoring 48 runs and driving 54. Kevin has also stolen 14 bases and 3CS.

Orelvis Martinez batted 3rd and manned SS for the Vancouver Canadians. After homering in his 1st game as a member of the C’s, Martinez went 0-for-4.

The 19-yr-old closes his Low-A career with a .279BA with a .941OPS while collecting 22 doubles, 2 triples, 19HR. He has 68RBI, 49 runs scored, and 4SB.

