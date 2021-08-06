August 5th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Martinez homers, Smith DTD.

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 4 and 1.

Buffalo- Recently acquired Kellin Deglan and Cullen Large homered and Tyler White hit a pair of doubles. The Herd scored 4 runs in the 9th to pull ahead 9 to 5. LeHigh scored 2-runs to make things close. Otto Lopez continues his impressive season, scoring and walking three times.

Richard Urena…

🔹RBI-double batting righty in the 7th

🔹RBI-single batting lefty in the 9th That’s good… pic.twitter.com/5lu8Ml4tSz — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) August 6, 2021

New Hampshire- It took a 5-run 8th for the Fisher Cats to pull out a 6 to 2 win over the Yard Goats. Vinny Capra drove in 3 of the Fisher Cats runs. Demi Orimoloye collected two doubles including a single, finishing 3-for-4. Veteran Casey Lawrence lowered his ERA to 3.94, allowing 2 runs over 6 innings as Fitz Stadler and Kyle Johnston held the Yard Goats to one hit over 3 innings.

Ryan Gold picked up his first AA hit since joining the Fisher Cats on July 30th.

Vancouver- The Hops outhit the Canadians 13 to 3, scoring 5. Alex Nolan and Brian Rapp surrendered two runs each and Justin Maese allowed one unearned run in the 8th. Maese looked good in his two innings, striking out 5 batters with no walks while surrendering just two hits. Blue Jays 6th round pick, Hayden Juenger, made his professional debut in the 7th. He pitched a perfect inning, striking out a pair.

Dunedin- Sem Robberse (5IP), Elixon Caballero (2IP), and Rafael Monsion (2IP) shut out the Mighty Mussels. The D-Jays scored 8 runs on 10 hits with Steward Berroa and Miguel Hiraldo driving in two runs each.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (47-31)

Won 9 to 7

HR- Kellin Deglan (2) and Cullen Large (5)

Starter- Nick Allgeyer 3.1IP, 5H, 3R, 3BB, 2K on 63 pitches

W- Hobie Harris (4-2, 3.72ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (37-40)

Won 6 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Casey Lawrence 6.0IP, 5H, 2R, 0BB, 5K on 59 pitches

W- Stadler (2-1, 4.93ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (37-44)

Lose 5 to 1

HR- Orelvis Martinez (2)

Starter- Alex Nolan 5.0IP, 8H, 2R, 0BB, 5K, and 1HRA on 69 pitches

L- Nolan (0-2, 5.09ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (36-44)

Won 8 to 0

HR- none

Starter- Sem Robberse 5.0IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 4K on 62 pitches

W- Robberse (5-4, 3.90ERA)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (13-10)

No Game

DSL

Blue Jays (8-7)

Won 8 to 7

HR- none

Starter- Alcalde 5.0IP, 4H, 1R, 2BB, 5K

W- Alcalde (1-1, 3.38ERA)

SV- Acosta (1)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Vinny Capra.

Vinny continues to swing a hot bat in his breakout season. He played 3rd base and batted 3rd for the Fisher Cats. The 25-yr-old infielder singled in the 1st inning but did not score. He struck out to end the 3rd inning. With 2-outs and Tanner Kirwer at 2nd base, Vinny Capra hit an RBI singled to CF, 1-2.

In the 7th inning, Capra put Fisher Cats on the corners with a single with one out. Jordan Groshans hit into a fielder’s choice and Kevin Vicuna lined out to end the inning. New Hampshire scored 5 runs in the 8th, Capra contributed with a 2-run single, scoring Reggie Pruitt and Chavez Young.

Capra finished with 4 singles in 5 at-bats, 3RBI, and a run scored. In 45 games with the Fisher Cats, Vinny Capra owns a .381BA with 11 doubles, 4 triples, 6HR, and 37RBI.

The Smith and Martinez Show

Kevin Smith wasn’t in Buffalo’s lineup today. The 25-yr-old Smith owns a .293BA with a .973OPS. He’s collected 21 doubles, 3 triples, and 18HR while scoring 48 runs and driving 54. Kevin has also stolen 14 bases and 3CS.

Orelvis Martinez batted 3rd and manned SS for the Vancouver Canadians. Martinez went 1-for-4, picking up his 2nd hit with the C’s in the 1st inning. Martinez jumped on the first pitch of the at-bat, sending it over the fence in LF for his 2nd HR as a member of the Vancouver Canadians. It was the only run the C’s would score in the game.

The 19-yr-old has just two hits in his first 3 games since his promotion but they are both HR. Martinez owns a .167BA with a .833OPS while driving in 3RBI.

