August 6th Blue Jays Minor League Recap:

The system went 2 and 4.

Buffalo- LeHigh scored 6 runs in the 3rd inning off Bowden Francis to take a commanding 6-0 lead. The Herd fought their way back into the game with 3 runs in the 5th and 4 runs in the 7th, sending the game into extra innings with a game-tying HR off the bat of Dilson Herrera. Unfortunately, LeHigh proved to be too much on the evening scoring 2 runs in the 10th to walk Buffalo off.

New Hampshire- The Fisher Cats scored 3 runs in the 1st and 7th innings, adding single runs in the 4th and 8th while fending off the Yard Goats who collected 5 runs off 8 hits. NH collected 13 hits with four Fisher Cats having multi-hit games. Vinny Capra continues to swing a red-hot bat, hitting his 7th HR while Kevin Vicuna hit two doubles and drove in 4RBI in the contest.

Bases loaded and two outs? No pressure for Kevin Vicuña… We take a 3-0 lead after 1 on Vicuña’s two-RBI single and a perfectly executed double steal! pic.twitter.com/w371o6i3Ww — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) August 6, 2021

Vancouver- The Canadians led for much of the game, scoring their 3 runs before the 6th inning. The Hops tied the game up with a 3-run 6th. They took the lead in 7th and added an insurance run in the 8th to hand the C’s their 45th loss.

Dunedin- Both clubs were limited to 4 hits apiece but a two-run HR off the bat Jeferson Morales proved to be the difference-maker for the Mighty Mussels.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (47-32)

Loss 10 to 9

HR- Dilson Herrera (9,10) and Tyler White (9)

🚀from Dilson Herrera gets the #Bisons on the board!

7-3, IronPigs | Bot. 5 pic.twitter.com/ORjQiAzdpv — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) August 7, 2021

Starter- Bowden Francis 4.0IP, 6H, 7R, 4BB, 5K, and 1HRA on 86 pitches

L- Bryan Baker (4-1, 1.65ERA)/BSV2

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (38-40)

Won 8 to 5

HR- Vinny Capra (7)

Vinny Capra goes yard in the bottom of the eighth inning. Let’s go Vinny!!! @FisherCats pic.twitter.com/Xu0z1b3s9Q — Milb Central (@milb_central) August 7, 2021

Starter- Luis Quinones 4.2IP, 4H, 2R, 3BB, 10K, and 1HRA on 90 pitches

W- Connor Law (2-0, 9.56ERA)/BSV1

SV- Sean Rackoski (2)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (37-45)

Lose 5 to 3

HR- Davis Schneider (6) and Zac Cook (2)

.@cookie4822 went deep for the 2nd time in the last week to be tonight’s @heyyallicedtea Player of the Game, presented by Hey Y’all Southern Style Hard Iced Tea. In the South, our tea is always served iced & hard! pic.twitter.com/rIUJtpJXoI — Vancouver Canadians (Home Games in Hillsboro, OR) (@vancanadians) August 7, 2021

Starter- Paxton Schultz 5.1IP, 4H, 1R, 1BB, 5K on 91 pitches

L- Gabriel Ponce (0-1, 2.79ERA)

BSV- Sean Mellen (1)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (36-45)

Loss 4 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Michael Dominguez 3.1IP, 3H, 2R, 1BB, 2K on 66 pitches

L- Jefferson Herrera (1-1, 4.24ERA)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (13-11)

Loss 11 to 6

HR- Rudd (1)

Starter- Santos 4.0IP, 2H, 1R, 3BB, 4K

L- Alvarado (1-1, 7.36ERA)

DSL

Blue Jays (9-7)

Won 4 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Caruci 3.0IP, 3H, 2R, 1BB, 7K, and 1HRA

W- Leon (2-1, 1.80ERA)

Top Performers:

Bisons- Dilson Herrera (3-for-5, 2R, 4RBI, 2-HR, K)

NH- Marcus Reyes (1.1IP, K), Nick Podkul (2-for-3, K), Chavez Young (1-for-3, 2R, RBI, BB, SB, 2B), LJ Talley (2-for-4, 2R, K), Jordan Groshans (3-for-5, 2R), Kevin Vicuna (3-for-4, R, 4RBI, 2-2B, K)

Vancouver- Schultz (see above), Schneider (1-for-3, 2R, RBI, HR, BB, K), Cook (1-for-3, R, 2RBI, HR, K)

D-Jays- Miguel Hiraldo (1-for-3, R, RBI, 2K, SB), Dasan Brown (1-for-3, R, 2K, SB)

FCL- Sotolongo (2-for-2, R), Gonzalez (2-for-2, 2RBI), Masson (3-for-5, R, RBI, 2-2B, 2K), Snachez (3-for-4, RBI, K), De La Rosa (2-for-5, 2K)

DSL-Leon (2IP, 1H, 3K), Manuel Beltre (2-for-2, R, RBI, 2B, 2BB)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Tyler White.

Tyler White goes to the deepest part of the ballpark! He🧹🧹🧹 the bases! #Bisons

8-7, LHV | Top 7 pic.twitter.com/70ZIAwHzdM — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) August 7, 2021

The 30-yr-old MiLB veteran 1st baseman singled in the 4th but was erased on a Christian Colon double-play ball. White walked but did not score in the 6th. In the 7th with the bases loaded and two out, Tyler White ripped a 1-1 pitch over the wall in CF for a grand slam, 7-8. In the 10th with Otto Lopez starting the inning at 2nd base, White singled to RF, scoring Lopez, 9-8.

Tyler White’s 5th RBI of the night(!) gives the #Bisons the lead 😲

9-8, BUF | Top 10 pic.twitter.com/UqwsABGELh — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) August 7, 2021

Tyler White finished the game 3-for-5 with a run scored, 5RBI, a HR, and a BB.

Tyler White has provided a consistent veteran bat in the middle of the Bisons’ lineup all season long. It took a little time for the power stroke to show up but after hitting 7HR in July, it showed up. In July, White batted .297 with a 1.040OPS, driving in 20RBI with 14BB and 16K. 5 games into August, White is batting .450 with 5 doubles, a grand slam, and 7RBI.

The Smith and Martinez Show

Kevin Smith returned to the Bisons lineup, playing SS and batting 4th. Smith went 1-for5 with a single and a strikeout.

The 25-yr-old Smith owns a .291BA with a .963OPS. He’s collected 21 doubles, 3 triples, and 18HR while scoring 48 runs and driving 54. Kevin has also stolen 14 bases and 3CS.

Orelvis Martinez batted 3rd and manned SS for the Vancouver Canadians. Martinez went 0-for-4 with a strikeout, leaving 3 men on base.

The 19-yr-old has just two hits in 4 games since his promotion but they are both HR. Martinez owns a .125BA with a .625OPS while driving in 3RBI.

