August 7th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Urena drives in three runs for Buffalo

The system went 2 and 3.

Buffalo- Zach Logue improved to 4-2 as a member of the Herd. He threw 4 scoreless innings before running into some problems in the 4th but got out of the inning allowing two runs. Forrest Wall picked up two hits, including his 3rd triple. Tyler White, Richard Urena, and Otto Lopez also had multi-hit games as the Bisons remain 1GB of 1st place with a win.

New Hampshire- The Yard Goats jumped Maximo Castillo for 3-runs in the 1st inning, adding another 3-spot in the 4th handing Castillo his 3rd defeat. Kevin Vicuna continues to swing a hot bat in the 1st week of August with three more hits. Vicuna owns a .524BA, going 11-for-21 in 5 games.

Vancouver- The Hops came out on top of a well pitched game. Nick Fraze allowed a run in the 4th and 5th innings while the C’s were held to a run on 3 hits. Andrew Bash, Willy Gaston, and Roither Hernandez allowed 3 hits and striking out 4 batters over the final 4.1IP.

Dunedin- The Mighty Mussells handed the D-Jays their 46 loss with a 5 to 3 defeat. Dunedin made things close with 2 runs in the 9th inning thanks to J.J. D’Orazio‘s 1st home run with the Dunedin.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (48-32)

Won 9 to 3

HR- Richard Urena (8) and Christian Colon (12)

Starter- Zach Logue 5.0IP, 8H, 3R, 1BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 95 pitches

W- Logue (4-2, 4.01ERA)

H- Connor Overton (5)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (38-41)

Loss 7 to 4

HR- Kevin Vicuna (2)

Starter- Maximo Castillo 4.0IP, 10H, 6R, 3BB, 2K, and 2HRA on 77 pitches

L- Castillo (8-3, 5.35ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (37-46)

Lose 2 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Nick Fraze 4.2IP, 5H, 2R, 2BB, 6K on 69 pitches

L- Fraze (3-2, 2.14ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (36-46)

Loss 5 to 3

HR- J.J. D’Orazio (1)

Starter- Nathaneal Perez 4.1IP, 4H, 4R, 4BB, 6K on 83 pitches

L- Perez (1-3, 8.40ERA)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (13-11)

No game.

DSL

Blue Jays (10-7)

Won 5 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Cruz 3.0IP, 3H, 2R, 0BB, 4K

W- Medina (1-0, 4.15ERA)

H- Rojas (3)

SV- Santana (1)

Top Performers:

Bisons- Forrest Wall (2-for-4, 2R, RBI, BB, K, 3B), Tyler White (3-for-5, R, 2RBI, 2B, K), Colon (1-for-4, R, RBI, HR, BB), Otto Lopez (2-for-4, 2R, K, SB), Overton (3IP, H, BB, 4K)

NH- Vicuna (3-for-5, 2R, RBI, HR), Jordan Groshans (1-for-3, RBI, BB, 2B), Adrian Hernandez (2IP, BB, 4K)

Vancouver- Bash (2.1IP, H, 2K)

D-Jays- Addison Barger (2-for-4, RBI), D’Orazio (2-for-4, R, 2RBI, HR)

DSL- Feliz (2-for-4, R, 2RBI), Fajardo (2-for-3, R, RBI, 3B), Aponte (1-for-4, R, 2K, 2B), Rojas (2IP, H, 5K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Richard Urena.

This former top-rated prospect of the Toronto Blue Jays has swung a consistently good bat all season long for the Buffalo Bisons. He was the Herd’s DH and batted 4th on Saturday. Urena hit his 8th HR in the 1st inning, a 2-run shot over the wall in CF to score Tyler White, 2-0.

Richard Urena wastes no time, the #Bisons have the lead!

2-0, BUF | Top 1 pic.twitter.com/tis1qzktSl — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) August 7, 2021

Urena walked leading off the 4th inning. Urena advanced to 2nd on a Christian Colon walk. He advanced to 3rd base on a Cullen Large ground out. Dilson Herrera hit a sac fly to RF to score Urena, 3-0.

The 25-yr-old infielder singled to RF in the 5th but was erased on a Colon double-play ball. Richard singled in the 7th, driving in Kevin Smith, 7-3. Urena scored on Colon’s 12th HR, 8-3.

Richard Urena finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored, three RBI, a walk, and a HR. In 60 games, Urena owns a .278BA with a.804OPS while collecting 15 doubles, a triple, 8HR, and 30RBI.

The Smith and Martinez Show

Kevin Smith played SS and batting 3rd for Buffalo on Saturday. Smith went 1-for-5. He singled in the 7th, driving in Forrest Wall who tripled. Smith scored, going 1st to 3rd on a Richard Urena single.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before…Kevin Smith’s base hit brings in a run for the #Bisons!

6-3, Herd | Top 7 pic.twitter.com/IdaX7KrdtH — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) August 8, 2021

The 25-yr-old Smith owns a .289BA with a .953OPS. He’s collected 21 doubles, 3 triples, and 18HR while scoring 49 runs and driving 55. Kevin has also stolen 14 bases and 3CS.

Orelvis Martinez batted 3rd as the Vancouver Canadians DH. Martinez went 1-for-4, hitting an RBI double in the 3rd inning, scoring Rafael Lantigua with the C’s only run.

The 19-yr-old has owns a .150BA with a .650OPS while driving in 4RBI.

