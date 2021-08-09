August 8th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Paulino almost perfect for Dunedin

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Buffalo- The IronPigs jumped on Thomas Hatch for 3 runs in the 1st inning. Fortunately, Hatchsettled down and lasted til the 6th inning, striking out 9 batters. Buffalo waited until the 5th inning to put a run on the board, they went on to score 9 runs on 13 hits. Five Bisons had 2-hit games with Nash Knight leading the way with 3RBI. Forrest Wall went 1-for-4 but walked twice and stole three bases.

New Hampshire- The Fisher Cats scored three runs in the 1st and 2 runs in the 2nd but couldn’t hold the lead. The Yard Goats scored 10 runs on 13 hits. Emerson Jimenez struggled in his outing, allowing 5 runs on 4 hits while not retiring a batter.

Vancouver- The Hops scored 7 runs on 11 hits and the C’s scored 5 runs on 11 hits. CAtcher Andres Guerra upped his batting average to .244 with a 3-for-4 game. Hagen Danner pitched 2 scoreless innings, allowing 3 hits while striking out 2.

Two shutout innings of relief make @HagenDanner the @heyyallicedtea Player of the Game, presented by Hey Y’all Southern Style Hard Iced Tea. In the South, our tea is always served iced & hard! pic.twitter.com/hIHezSvv0f — Vancouver Canadians (Home Games in Hillsboro, OR) (@vancanadians) August 9, 2021

Dunedin- The Mighty Mussels were held hitless until two outs in the 7th inning. The Mighty Mussels could get another hit being shut out by the D-Jays. Addison Barger, Riley Tirotta, and Justin Ammons each collected two hits.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (49-32)

Won 9 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Thomas Hatch 6.0IP, 4H, 3R, 1BB, 9K, and 1HRA on 99 pitches

W- Hatch (1-2, 3.35ERA)

H- Hobie Harris (3)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (38-42)

Loss 10 to 5

HR- LJ Talley (7) and Demi Orimoloye (4)

DEMI ORIMOLOYE OFF THE HOTEL 😳😳😳😳😳@DemiOrimoloye16 pic.twitter.com/MEaYN9Cksc — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) August 8, 2021

Starter- Rielly Hovis 5.0IP, 7H, 4R, 0BB, 3K, and 2HRA on 77 pitches

L- Emerson Jimenez (1-3, 12.83ERA)

BSV- Graham Spraker (2)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (37-47)

Lose 7 to 5

HR- Luis De Los Santos (10), Zack Cook (3)

Starter- C.J. Van Eyk 4.0IP, 3H, 3R, 1BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 80 pitches

L- Van Eyk (3-6, 6.32ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (37-46)

Won 3 to 0

HR- Barger (13)

The sweet stroke of Addison Barger brings a solo home run in the 4th 💥 It was his second home run of the series! Blue Jays: 2

Mussels: 0 pic.twitter.com/kFWh6AJdOz — Dunedin Blue Jays (@DunedinBlueJays) August 8, 2021

Starter- Naswell Paulino 6.0IP, 0H, 0R, 2BB, 8K on 78pitches

W- Paulino (4-3, 4.02ERA)

H- Justin Miller (1) and Harry Rutkowski (1)

SV- Matt Svanson (2)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (13-11)

No game.

DSL

Blue Jays (10-7)

No Game.

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Naswell Paulino.

The 21-yr-old lefty won pitcher of the week back in June (2-0, 2.16ERA) but he struggled in 5 starts in July (1-1, 5.29ERA). Naswell threw 55 of his 78 pitches for strikes, inducing 3 ground ball outs and 5 fly ball outs.

It was a great day for @Naswellpaulino1! 💪 6.0 IP

8 K

2 BB

0 H pic.twitter.com/fahMOXvWT1 — Dunedin Blue Jays (@DunedinBlueJays) August 8, 2021

The 5-foot-11 native of Cristobal, D.R. retired the Mighty Mussels in order in the 1st inning with a pair of strikeouts. Paulino walked Aaron Sabato to lead off the 2nd inning. He retired the next 10 batters before walking Will Holland with 2-outs in the 5th inning. Naswell got Nick Anderson to fly out to CF to end the inning. He pitched a clean 6th inning and was lifted for Justin Kelly to start the 7th.

In 16 starts, Naswell Paulino has pitched 69.1 innings, walking 42 (5.45BB/9), allowing 54 hits for a decent 1.38WHIP. Paulino has struck out 76 batters for a 9.87K/9. Naswell owns a record of 4-3 with a 4.02ERA.

The Smith and Martinez Show

Kevin Smith played SS and batting 3rd for Buffalo. Smith didn’t have a very good week, going 2-for-17 in 5 games. Kevin went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base on Sunday.

The 25-yr-old Smith owns a .286BA with a .947OPS. He’s collected 21 doubles, 3 triples, and 18HR while scoring 49 runs and driving 55. Kevin has also stolen 15 bases and 3CS.

Orelvis Martinez batted 3rd and manned SS. Martinez went 1-for-3, hitting an RBI single in the 6th inning, scoring Rafael Lantigua. Orelvis has yet to string hits together but the few hits he has have been productive.

In 6 games with Vancouver, the 19-yr-old owns a .174BA with a .687OPS, a double, and 2HR while driving in 5RBI.

