August 10th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Samad does it all in Fisher Cats win

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The system went 3 and 2.

Buffalo- Another solid outing for the Buffalo pitchers. Jacob Waguespack held the Red Wings to one hit over three-plus innings while Dany Jimenez, Kyle Johnston, and recently promoted Fitz Stadler held the Wings hitless over four-plus innings. Travis Bergen finished off the Wings allowing one hit and one walk, striking out one in his one inning of work. The offense wasn’t too shabby either, scoring 11 runs off 12 hits, including a double, three triples, and a HR.

New Hampshire- Trailing 4 to 3 in the 9th, Samad Taylor hit his 14th HR scoring Reggie Pruitt and Tanner Kirwer with the winning runs.

Vancouver- The damn AquaSox continue to dominate the C’s this season, scoring 11 runs on 13 hits while holding Vancouver to 6 runs on 10 hits while collecting 5 doubles.

Dunedin- rained out.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (50-32)

Won 11 to 0

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

HR- Logan Warmoth (7)

Starter- Waguespack 3.2IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 3K on 49 pitches

W- Jimenez (2-3, 3.16ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (39-42)

Won 6 to 5

HR- Taylor (14)

hey you guys want to see @SamadTaylor7 hit a ball out of the stadium? https://t.co/AMVnnC2FS4 — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) August 11, 2021

Starter- Casey Lawrence 5.0IP, 2H, 0R, 1BB, 3K on 72 pitches

W- Marcus Reyes (2-0, 3.20ERA)/BSV2

H- Jon Harris (3)

SV- Sean Rackoski (3)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (37-48)

Lose 11 to 6

HR- none

Starter- Adam Kloffenstein 5.0IP, 8H, 4R, 1BB, 11K on 86 pitches

A career night for Adam KKKKKKKKKKKloffenstein!@KingKloff K’s a career-high 11 batters in 5 innings of work. pic.twitter.com/ppYDcyf60w — Vancouver Canadians (Home Games in Hillsboro, OR) (@vancanadians) August 11, 2021

L- Kloff (4-6, 6.22ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (37-46)

rained out

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (14-12)

Lose 13 to 5

HR- none

Starter- Rojas 3.0IP, 1H, 1R, 2BB, 6K

L- Ohashi (0-1, 27.00ERA)

DSL

Blue Jays (12-7)

Won 6 to 3

HR- Peguero (2)

Starter- Alcalde 4.0IP, 4H, 1R, 4BB, 6K

W- Nathaneal Perez (1-0, 0.00ERA)

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Samad Taylor.

Since Austin Martin was traded, Samad Taylor has seen some extra time at 2nd base which is where he played on Tuesday. Taylor batted lead off for the Fisher Cats striking out in his 1st at-bat. He struck out again in the 3rd inning.

Samad Taylor walked to lead off the 6th inning, advanced to 2nd base on Vinny Capra‘s single. He stole 3rd base and scored on a Chavez Young bases loaded walk, giving New Hampshire a 1 to 0 lead. In the 7th, Taylor singled and stole 2nd base but Capra struck out to end the inning.

Heading into the 9th inning with the Senators holding a 4 to 3 lead, Samad Taylor stepped to the plate with one-out and two-on. Taylor hit a deep fly over the wall in RF, giving the Fisher Cats a 6 to 4 lead.

Samad Taylor finished 2-for-4 with a single, a HR, 2 runs scored, 3RBI, a walk, two strike outs, and two stolen bases. The 23-yr-old owns a .312BA with a .943OPS in 67 games. He’s scored 57 runs, driving in 47 runs while collecting 15 doubles, a triple, and 14 home runs. Taylor also has 24 stolen base with 5 failed attempts.

The Smith and Martinez Show

Kevin Smith played SS and batting 3rd for Buffalo. Smith went 1-for-4 with a walk and a strike out. He triples in the 1st inning, driving in Forrest Wall with the game’s first run.

The 25-yr-old Smith owns a .286BA with a .950OPS. He’s collected 21 doubles, 4 triples, and 18HR while scoring 50 runs and driving 56. Kevin has also stolen 15 bases and 3CS.

Orelvis Martinez batted 3rd and manned SS. Martinez went 1-for-5 with a strike out.

In 7 games with Vancouver, the 19-yr-old owns a .179BA with a .636OPS, a double, and 2HR while driving in 5RBI.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *