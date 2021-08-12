August 11th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Nash Knight mashes 3-run HR for 1st place Bisons

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 2 and 2.

Buffalo- A 5-run 2nd inning and a strong start from Nick Allgeyer gave the Herd their 51st win. The 1st place Bisons got 4 innings of shutout relief from Graham Spraker, Hobie Harris, and Jacob Barnes, notching their 2nd straight shutout.

Spraker, strikes out 3, allows two hits in Triple-A debut.

Your nightly reminder that Otto Lopez can FLY!!! ✈️ 2-0 Herd 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/JDqVn7GhIr — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) August 11, 2021

New Hampshire- The Senators scored a run in the 1st and a run in the 3rd, holding the Fisher Cats to 6 hits in a shutout loss. Brandon Eisert threw 2.1 shutout innings and Chavez Young was the only NH player with two hits.

Vancouver- With the AquaSox leading 4 to 2 entering the 7th inning, the Canadians rattled off 4 unanswered runs in the 7th and 8th. Vancouver finished with 10 runs on 14 hits. Parker Caracci threw two shutout innings in relief with Roither Hernandez finishing the game with a shaky 9th.

Dunedin- The D-Jays had a doubleheader on the schedule but game 2 was rained out. Don’t you hate that? The clubs only managed to get 5 innings completed in game 1 before being washed out. The Mets scored a run in the 2nd and held Dunedin off the board.

Rehab- Josh Palacios went 2-for-2. Carl Edwards Jr. allowed one run, striking out two in one inning. A.J. Cole threw one no-hit inning as the opener.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (51-32)

Won 5 to 0

HR- Nash Knight (5)

Starter- Allgeyer 5.0IP, 2H, 0R, 1BB, 4K on 86 pitches

W- Allgeyer (4-2, 4.42ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (39-43)

Loss 2 to 0

HR- none

Starter- Jeremy Beasley 2.0IP, 1H, 1R, 1BB, 2K on 26 pitches

L- Beasley (0-1, 4.50ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (38-48)

Won 10 to 4

HR- Orelvis Martinez (3)

Starter- Alex Nolan 4.0IP, 5H, 3R, 2BB, 0K, and 1HRA on 71 pitches

W- Andrew Bash (1-0, 1.69ERA)

H- Caracci (3)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (37-47)

Loss 1 to 0

HR- none

Starter- A.J. Cole 1.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 0K on 11 pitches

L- Edwards (0-1, 0.00ERA)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (14-12)

No Game

DSL

Blue Jays (12-7)

No Game

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Philip Clarke.

Playing behind the plate and batting 7th for the Canadains, Clarke struck out in his first at-bat which came in the 2nd inning. He doubled in the 4th and scored off a Eric Rivera single, 2-1. The 23-yr-old catcher grounded out to end the 5th.

With one-out and a runner on 3rd in the 7th, the former 9th round selection of the 2019 Draft singled to CF to give Vancouver a 6-4 advantage. Clarke delivered again in the 8th inning with a two-run single, 10-4.

Philip Clarke finished 3-for-5 with a run scored and 3RBI, including a double. He owns a .229BA with a .654OPS, 9 doubles and 22RBI in 60GP.

The Smith and Martinez Show

Kevin Smith played SS and batting 3rd for Buffalo. Smith went 0-for-4.

The 25-yr-old Smith owns a .282BA with a .938OPS. He’s collected 21 doubles, 4 triples, and 18HR while scoring 50 runs and driving 56. Kevin has also stolen 15 bases and 3CS.

Orelvis Martinez batted 3rd and manned SS. Martinez went 1-for-5 with a 7th inning solo HR off Nolan Hoffman.

In 7 games with Vancouver, the 19-yr-old owns a .182BA with a .691OPS, a double, and 3HR while driving in 6RBI.

