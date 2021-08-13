August 12th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Triple-A MVP Candidate Kevin Smith hits 19th HR

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The system went 4 and 2.

Buffalo- Both teams exchanged 3-run innings with the Bisons scoring 3-runs in the 3rd and the Red Wings scoring 3-runs in the 4th. The difference-maker came in the 5th inning when Forrest Wall hit his 1st home run, making a winner out of Bowden Francis.

Rehab notes: Cavan Biggio went 0-for-1 with a run scored and two walks, batting 3rd and DH’ing.

New Hampshire- The Fisher Cats scored two runs in the 1st inning on a LJ Talley RBI single and Kevin Vicuna sac fly. Demi Orimoloye smashed his 5th long ball, a solo jack, in the 4th inning which turned out to be the winning run. Luis Quinones and Brody Rodning held the Senators off the board through 6 innings. Mike Ellenbest allowed two unearned runs while Adrian Hernandez picked up his 1st AA save with two scoreless innings.

Vancouver- The Canadians and AquaSox combined to score 25 runs on 25 hits with both teams committing 3 errors apiece. Vancouver scored two in the 1st and 3rd inning but trailed 9-4 heading into the 5th. The C’s exploded for 7 runs in the 5th with Luis De Los Santos and Spencer Horwitz each hitting two-run doubles. Will Robertson finished off the big inning with a two-run single and scoring on a throwing error on a successful steal of 3rd base. Vancouver added two more runs in the 7th and held off Everett who scored one run in the 8th and 9th to make it a one-run game.

Dunedin GM1- The Mets held the D-Jays to one run on six hits. Zach Britton and Rielly Tirotta finished two hits each.

Dunedin GM2- The D-Jays were held off the board, collecting just one hit in this 5 inning, rain shortened game.

Rehab- Josh Palacios went 2-for-2. Carl Edwards Jr. allowed one run, striking out two in one inning. A.J. Cole threw one no-hit inning as the opener.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (52-32)

Won 4 to 3

HR- Kevin Smith (19) and Wall (1)

Starter- Francis 6.0IP, 2H, 3R, 3BB, 5K on 93 pitches

W- Francis (7-3, 4.04ERA)

H- Dany Jimenez (3)

SV- Bryan Baker (8)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (40-43)

Won 3 to 2

HR- Orimoloye (5)

Starter- Quinones 4.0IP, 3H, 0R, 2BB, 6K on 78 pitches

W- Rodning (3-3, 6.25ERA)

H- Ellenbest (2)

SV- Hernandez (1)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (39-48)

Won 13 to 12

HR- Spencer Horwitz (4) and De Los Santos (11)

Starter- Sem Robberse 2.2IP, 9H, 9R, 5BB, 0K, and 1HRA on 70 pitches

W- Gabriel Ponce (1-1, 2.25ERA)

H- Wil McAffer (2)

SV- Hagen Danner (2)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (37-49)

GM1- Loss 4 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Trent Palmer 4.2IP, 4H, 3R, 3BB, 6K on 79 pitches

L- Palmer (1-2, 3.97ERA)

GM2- Loss 4 to 0

HR- none

Starter- Alejandro Melean 4.0IP, 8H, 4R, 1BB, 3K on 60

L- Melean (3-4, 4.95ERA)

FCL

FCL Blue Jays (15-14)

Won 6 to 5

HR- none

Starter- Bernal 5.0IP, 8H, 4R, 1BB, 3K, and 2HRA

W- Perez (3-1, 5.54ERA)

DSL

Blue Jays (12-7)

No Game

Top Performers:

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Spencer Horwitz.

I’ve been waiting all season to spotlight Horwitz. IMO Spencer is having a quietly efficient season. He’s shown excellent plate discipline with nice extra-base and over-the-fence power. It just always seems another prospect outperforms him just enough to push him out of the spotlight.

The 23-yr-old former 2019 24th round selection played 1st base and batted cleanup for the C’s on Thursday. With two-outs and Martinez on 1st, Horwitz hit a deep fly over the CF fence to give Vancouver an early 2-0 lead. He lined out in the 3rd.

In the 5th inning, Spencer doubled to RF, driving in Luis De Los Santos and Tanner Morris to pull the C’s to with one run of the AquaSox, 8-9. Will Robertson brought Horwitz and Martinez home with a single to RF, 10-9.

Spencer Horwitz drew a leadoff walk to kickoff the 7th inning. Robertson moved Spencer to 3rd base with a double. After Davis Schneider struck out and Philip Clarke popped out, Eric Rivera extended the Candains lead scoring Horwitz and Robertson with a single, 13-10.

The native of Timonium, MD finished 2-for-4 with 3R, 4RBI, and a BB. In 79 games, the 6-foot-0 1st baseman owns a .240BA with a .716OPS while hitting 17 doubles, a triple, and 4HR. Horwitz has scored 44 runs, driving in 33. He has walked more (55) than he’s struck out (51).

The Smith and Martinez Show

Kevin Smith played SS and batting 4th for Buffalo. Smith went 1-for-4 with a three-run HR in the 3rd inning. Smith struck out the three times.

The 25-yr-old Smith owns a .281BA with a .942OPS. He’s collected 21 doubles, 4 triples, and 19HR while scoring 51 runs and driving 59. Kevin has also stolen 15 bases and 3CS.

Orelvis Martinez batted 3rd and manned SS. Martinez went 1-for-4, scoring two runs and committing two errors (throwing).

In 7 games with Vancouver, the 19-yr-old owns a .189BA with a .670OPS, a double, and 3HR while driving in 6RBI.

